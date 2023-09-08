What’s On in Zurich Beginning to Mid September 2023

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! Top events coming up include the Women Power Pumpkin exhibition at Juckerfarm, FOOD ZURICH FOOD FESTIVAL which lasts for 11 days, the FREE SwissArtExpo at Zurich HB and the traditional Knabbenschiessen Festival in Albisgütli, which brings with it a half day holiday on Monday morning in central Zurich! All around you will find plenty of Chilbis taking place this time of year and if you missed the Mode Suisse Fashion event on Monday see here. But see below for plenty more! For those of you who have just arrived in Zurich check out our top tips for newcomers here. If you’re looking for a great restaurant check out our Zurich Restaurant Guides here.

If you have Irish blood or an Irish connection, you might also be interested in the Irish Festival in Fribourg from 6th – 8th October.

Excursions

See this Instagram reel for 5 very scenic places to visit in Switzerland.

Here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you want to switch insurance) take a look here. You might also be interested in having some assistance from Zuzug Consulting, a company which helps new expats with a range of services to settle in. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here.

Teaching Assistant Course In English In Zurich

If you’re interested in working in education, you might be interested in taking the Teaching Assistant Course offered by Foundations for Learning.

EVENT LISTINGS

FOOD ZURICH FOOD FESTIVAL 7th – 17th SEPT: Zurich’s very own Food festival takes place in Zurich from 7th – 17th September. Don’t miss this great event! Read all about FOOD ZURICH here.

FOOD ZURICH OPENING PARTY: If you missed the Opening Party for FOOD ZURICH this year take a look here to see some photos and make sure to book it for next year! Read all about the FOOD ZURICH Opening Party here.

SWISS ART EXPO ZURICH HB UNTIL 10th SEPT: Don’t miss this FREE exhibition taking place at Zurich Main station from 6th – 10th September. Read all about it here.

MEILEN JAZZ NIGHTS 8th – 10th SEPT: Check out the Meilen Jazz Nights taking place at the Löwen in Seestrasse, Meilen from 8th – 10th September. Read all about this Jazz event here.

OPEN YOUR EYES PHOTO FESTIVAL ZURICH 8th SEPT – 15th OCT: OPEN YOUR EYES is a festival of creative photography for people in Zurich and a plea for an understanding of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. You will find the photographs in the streets, squares and parks of Zurich. See details of the festival here.

LUCERNE SUMMER FESTIVAL UNTIL 10th SEPT: Check out the Lucerne Festival which is taking place in Lucerne from 8th August to 10th September with a wonderful array of music and concerts. See details here.

BEE SANCTUARY AND ART GALLERY UNTIL 10th SEPTEMBER: Visit this bee sanctuary combined with an art gallery, with artists from all over Zurich showcasing their unique work. It’s an interactive event, so you can touch the art (carefully), interact with the artists, and learn about the history. They are open Thursdays through Saturdays from 14:00-18:00 and Sundays from 11:00-17:00 at Rumstalstrasse 55 Winterthur. Click here for more information here

RIVOLI POP UP BAR ZURICH 7th SEPT to 27th OCT: Check out the great new RIVOLI pop up in Zurich which has just opened. It’s at Utoquai 55 in RIVOLI, and place to discover Fashion, design, food, culture and the «The French Art of Travel». It’s open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10am till 10pm with changing exhibitions, tastings and events until 27th October. From10am you can enjoy SERI’s Croissants und Pain au Chocolats with coffee and more and from 5pm why not indulge in French Cocktail Classics and “Vin Naturel”?

AWCZ OPEN HOUSE AND KICK-OFF PARTY – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th: Sign up for the Open House and Kick-Off Party at the American Women’s Club of Zurich on Monday, September 11th from 14.00-17.00 at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). This is an annual event which allows all members and non-members to meet the Club’s activity leaders and learn all about what the Club has to offer. See details here.

NATURKLANG THE POOL MUSIC FESTIVAL 16th SEPT AT DOLDER WELLE: Don’t miss THE POOL music festival by Naturklang taking place at the biggest public outdoor swimming pool in Zurich – the Dolder Bad. A fabulous location with great artists: , BLOND:ISH, Chloe Caillet, Mind Against and Sparrow & Barbossa. As well resident artists Gianni and Mi:cha, Alex Dallas, Ardour, Dangel Twins and Ronny Grauer. Doors 12.pp. Age: 22 + Address: Dolder Bad, Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich. Find out more about THE POOL here. : Don’t miss THE POOL music festival by Naturklang taking place at the biggest public outdoor swimming pool in Zurich – the Dolder Bad. A fabulous location with great artists: , BLOND:ISH, Chloe Caillet, Mind Against and Sparrow & Barbossa. As well resident artists Gianni and Mi:cha, Alex Dallas, Ardour, Dangel Twins and Ronny Grauer. Doors 12.pp. Age: 22 +Dolder BadAdlisbergstrasse 368044 Zürich.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION 2ND SEPT – 29TH OCT: The annual pumpkin exhibition is taking place at Jucker Farm from 2nd September to 29th October. The topic is women’s power. The annual pumpkin exhibition is taking place at Jucker Farm from 2nd September to 29th October. The topic is women’s power. Find out more about the Jucker Farm festival here.

ZURICH DESIGN WEEKS UNTIL 19th SEPT: The theme of Zurich Design Weeks, Switzerland’s largest design festival is TRANSITION. This year you will find lots of Zurich boutiques showcasing their latest innovations, with designers on hand to explain the ideas behind their work. Celebrate and dive into the diverse design world of Switzerland’s largest design festival! Find out more about Zurich Design Weeks here.

SHIFT DESIGN BIENNALE UNTIL 19th SEPT: Shift design Biennale is taking place in Zurich with lots of events and activities and there is an exhibition in the old Botanical Garden in Zurich. Read all about the Design Biennale here.

SOLAIRE CAFE x VEUVE CLICQUOT ZURICH UNTIL 23rd SEPT: Don’t miss the lovely “Solaire Café x Veuve Clicquot” pop-up in Zurich! For just 3 weeks from 1st – 23rd September you can enjoy beautiful lunches or evenings at the Tischbankstuhl & Co. restaurant on Bürkliplatz. Enjoy champagne along with culinary delicacies by fine dining caterer and private chef Marco Pfleiderer – and they even do brunch at the weekend! See an Instagram reel of Solaire Café here.

NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS 21st SEPT – 24th OCT: Nespresso Gourmet Weeks are in two parts this time and the next edition is about to start on 21st September. They do get booked up so don’t forget to make your reservation for these very special menus. Read all about Nespresso Gourmet Weeks here.

HORGENGLARUS MÖBELIBAR UNTIL 30th SEPT: Just in time for the start of Zurich Design Weeks, horgenglarus is opening their “möbelibar”. The pop-up bar is open Monday through Saturday from 4 pm from 31st August to 30th September and will offer drinks and re-interpreted classics of Swiss cuisine by gourmet chef Pascal Schmutz. At the same time you have the opportunity to check out all the latest furniture from horgenglarus. Address: Neumarkt 17, Zurich.

MODE SUISSE FASHION SHOWS AT KUNSTHAUS ZURICH: See our photos of the Mode Suisse Fashion Shows at the Kunsthaus Zurich here. See an Instagram reel of the Mode Suisse Fashion event here.

************************************************************************** *** Sponsored Insert *** Fancy working in an educational environment? Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. Their next Teacher Assistant Course in English consists of 10 modules and begins on 23rd September 2023, one Saturday a month. No prerequisites necessary. It takes place at Hull’s School, Falkenstrasse 28a, Zurich For more information Email Sylvia Leck on sylvia.leck@foundationsforlearning.ch Or read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here Visit the Foundations for Learning Website here

*************************************************************************

CHARITY MARKET SUN 17TH SEPT ZURICH: Please support this wonderful charitable initiative to help Zimbabwe’s forgotten children. It takes place on Sunday 17th September at Simply Theatre, Gladbachstrasse 119, 8044 Zurich from 1pm – 4.30pm. If you have something to sell you can hire tables for CHF 25. All proceeds go directly to the charity. Read all about it here.

MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH NOW ENDS 24th SEPT : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and has been extended for the last time until 24th Sept. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

ZURICH – RAPPERSWIL slowUp ALONG LAKE ZURICH 24th SEPT: This year the slowUp will start in Zurich rather than Meilen and go all the way to Rapperswil and Schmerikon. From 9am till 6pm this stretch of Seestrasse and beyond will be shut to mortised traffic. The event is free and takes place form 10am till 5pm and it’s an excellent opportunity to bike, skate, walk run without traffic. Suitable for all the family and a FREE event. See all the details of the slowUp here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

VISIT A PARK OR A FLOWER GARDEN: Maybe you fancy a trip to a Zurich park? Or if you would like to explore some beautiful flower gardens take a look here.

ORGAN MUSIC AT THE FRAUMUNSTER UNTIL 28th SEPTEMBER: Visit the Fraumünster and enjoy some beautiful organ music, played on one of the biggest organ instruments in Switzerland! They play every Thursday from 12:30-13:00 and although there is no admission fee, but donations should be at least CHF 10. You can get more information here.

CLASSIC CAR + OLD TIMER EVENTS: A wide array of Old-Timer and Classic car events are taking place in Switzerland. See details here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Take a look at these 31 suggestions for excursions and things to do not far from Zurich. Read all about them here.

A TRIP TO KLÖNTALERSEE: Fancy a trip to the beautiful Klöntalersee? Read all about it here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here. STAND UP PADDLE BOARDING ZURICH: There are lots of places to go stand up paddle boarding in and around Lake Zurich. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.

PUBLIC GRILLS OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.

DELAYS IN TRAIN TRAVEL TO TICINO: If you’re travelling to Ticino please be aware that further to the derailment on 10th August the journey time is between 60 and 120 minutes longer depending on where you’re travelling to. Read more here.

FASHION CRUISE ON THE RHINE: The next edition of the Fashion Cruise on the Excellence Countess with fashion stylist Luisa Rossi is taking place in October. Read all about it here.

FOOD & LIFESTYLE