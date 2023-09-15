What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late September 2023

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! Top events on right now include the FOOD ZURICH FOOD FESTIVAL, which ends on Sunday 17th after an amazing 11 days of events (you can see the opening event here) the Gourmet Culinary Market by Caspar in Muri, the Women Power Pumpkin exhibition continues at the Juckerfarm, and there are plenty of Alpine Festivals and Cow Parades this weekend and beyond. See below for plenty more ideas and events! For those of you who have just arrived in Zurich check out our top tips for newcomers here. If you’re looking for a great restaurant check out our Zurich Restaurant Guides here. If you have Irish blood or an Irish connection, you might also be interested in the Irish Festival in Fribourg from 6th – 8th October.

CONTEST: Win Tickets for Art International

Art International is back in Zurich at the Kongresshaus form 13th -15th October. Mark your diaries and enter our contest to win a pair of FREE tickets! See details here.

Excursions

See this Instagram reel of our recent visit to Insel Ufenau on Lake Zurich …. and do follow us on Instagram for more ideas.

Here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

Teaching Assistant Course In English In Zurich

If you’re interested in working in education, you might be interested in taking the Teaching Assistant Course offered by Foundations for Learning.

EVENT LISTINGS

SCHIFFBAU FEST 15th & 16th SEPT: Over at Schiffbau there is a great festival taking place on 15th and 16th September. And if you visit make sure to dine at the wonderful La Salle Restaurant there! Read all about the festival (in German) here.

RADAR FESTIVAL ZURICH 16th SEPT: The Radar Festival for new music is taking place on Saturday 16th September in a number of venues in Zurich featuring 25+ acts in 7 locations. See the details here.

SWISS ALPINE FESTIVALS & COW PARADES SEPT – OCT: From early to mid September to mid October there are lots of Alpine Festivals and Cow Parades taking places all over Switzerland. This weekend on 16th you can find one in Einsiedeln as well as many other locations near and far. Take a look at our guide to a selection of Alpine Festivals with dates here.

OPERA HOUSE ZURICH OPEN DAY ( FREE!): The Opera House in Zurich celebrates its season opening every year in September with a special day of events for free! Read all about what’s on offer here.

NATURKLANG THE POOL MUSIC FESTIVAL 16th SEPT AT DOLDER WELLE: Don’t miss THE POOL music festival by Naturklang taking place at the biggest public outdoor swimming pool in Zurich – the Dolder Bad. A fabulous location with great artists: , BLOND:ISH, Chloe Caillet, Mind Against and Sparrow & Barbossa. As well resident artists Gianni and Mi:cha, Alex Dallas, Ardour, Dangel Twins and Ronny Grauer. Doors 12.pp. Age: 22 + Address: Dolder Bad, Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich. Find out more about THE POOL here.

CULINARY MARKET BY CASPAR SUN 17th SEPT: Calling all foodies! The Culinary Market by Caspar is a gourmet event at Capsar Hotel in Muri (not far from Zurich) on 17th Sept from 3pm – 11pm. 8 top chefs including Caspar executive chef Sebastian Rabe, Paul Beberich (Guarda Val), Tarik Lange (Restaurant Parkhuus – Park Hyatt) & Stefan Wiesner (Mysterion) will present their “signature dishes” & in total there will be 2 Michelin stars and 125 GaultMillau points at the event complete with fine wines, sparkling champagne from Louis Roederer. Tickets including food and drinks costs CHF 288 per person. Overnight stays can also be booked. See details: Culinary Market by Caspar – Hotel Caspar AG (e-guma.ch)

SOLAIRE CAFE x VEUVE CLICQUOT ZURICH UNTIL 23rd SEPT: Don’t miss the lovely “Solaire Café x Veuve Clicquot” pop-up in Zurich! For just 3 weeks from 1st – 23rd September you can enjoy beautiful lunches or evenings at the Tischbankstuhl & Co. restaurant on Bürkliplatz. Enjoy champagne along with culinary delicacies by fine dining caterer and private chef Marco Pfleiderer – and they even do brunch at the weekend! See an Instagram reel of Solaire Café here.

NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS 21st SEPT – 24th OCT: Nespresso Gourmet Weeks are in two parts this time and the next edition is about to start on 21st September. They do get booked up so don’t forget to make your reservation for these very special menus. Read all about Nespresso Gourmet Weeks here.

HORGENGLARUS MÖBELIBAR UNTIL 30th SEPT: Just in time for the start of Zurich Design Weeks, horgenglarus is opening their “möbelibar”. The pop-up bar is open Monday through Saturday from 4 pm from 31st August to 30th September and will offer drinks and re-interpreted classics of Swiss cuisine by gourmet chef Pascal Schmutz. At the same time you have the opportunity to check out all the latest furniture from horgenglarus. Address: Neumarkt 17, Zurich.

OPEN YOUR EYES PHOTO FESTIVAL ZURICH 8th SEPT – 15th OCT: OPEN YOUR EYES is a festival of creative photography for people in Zurich and a plea for an understanding of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. You will find the photographs in the streets, squares and parks of Zurich. See details of the festival here.

RIVOLI POP UP BAR ZURICH 7th SEPT to 27th OCT: Check out the great new RIVOLI pop up in Zurich which has just opened. It’s at Utoquai 55 in RIVOLI, and place to discover Fashion, design, food, culture and the «The French Art of Travel». It’s open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10am till 10pm with changing exhibitions, tastings and events until 27th October. From10am you can enjoy SERI’s Croissants und Pain au Chocolats with coffee and more and from 5pm why not indulge in French Cocktail Classics and “Vin Naturel”?

SBB DISCOUNT TRAVEL OFFER FOR 2 PEOPLE UNTIL 23rd OCT: Until 23rd October you can get a day pass for 2 people for just CHF 79, provided one person has a Halbtax card! Take a look here for more details.

MODE SUISSE FASHION SHOWS AT KUNSTHAUS ZURICH: See our photos of the Mode Suisse Fashion Shows at the Kunsthaus Zurich here. See an Instagram reel of the Mode Suisse Fashion event here.

MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH ENDS 24th SEPT : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and has been extended for the last time until 24th Sept. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

ZURICH – RAPPERSWIL slowUp ALONG LAKE ZURICH 24th SEPT: This year the slowUp will start in Zurich rather than Meilen and go all the way to Rapperswil and Schmerikon. From 9am till 6pm this stretch of Seestrasse and beyond will be shut to mortised traffic. The event is free and takes place form 10am till 5pm and it’s an excellent opportunity to bike, skate, walk run without traffic. Suitable for all the family and a FREE event. See all the details of the slowUp here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.

LION KING NOW EXTENDED TO 10th MARCH 2024: The Lion King which is featured in our in Musicals Guide for 2023 has just been extended until 10th March 2023.

ORGAN MUSIC AT THE FRAUMUNSTER UNTIL 28th SEPTEMBER: Visit the Fraumünster and enjoy some beautiful organ music, played on one of the biggest organ instruments in Switzerland! They play every Thursday from 12:30-13:00 and although there is no admission fee, but donations should be at least CHF 10. You can get more information here.

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL RESIDENCY 4th – 7th OCT: If you’re a fan of the Montreux Jazz Festival check out the Montreux Jazz Festival Residency at the Petit Palais in Montreux from October 4th to 7th, 2023. Every evening from 6 p.m. the residency opens its doors to a free program of concerts, showcases, workshops, jam sessions and DJ sets. Headliners include Billy Cobham, Jacob Lusk (Gabriel’s), Trilok Gurtu, Rich Medina, Roni Kaspi and many more. Find out more here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

DELAYS IN TRAIN TRAVEL TO TICINO: If you’re travelling to Ticino please be aware that further to the derailment on 10th August the journey time is between 60 and 120 minutes longer depending on where you’re travelling to. Read more here.

FOOD & LIFESTYLE