Zurich Architecture Open House 30th September – 1st October 2023

Every year there is a weekend when many of Zurich great architectural buildings throw their doors open to the public. This year the Zurich Architecture Open House takes place from 30th September – 1st October 2023.

Throughout the weekend, a diverse array of both historic and modern buildings in Zurich can be viewed by the public free of charge. This unique initiative offers a behind-the-scenes peek into the lifestyle and atmosphere of some very interesting places in Switzerland’s largest city. There are approximately 80 distinctive building which can be viewed (some of which are private residences) as well as theatres, churches, museums, offices, studios, workshops, and schools. It’s a great opportunity to find out more about the city and to see it from a different angle.

In addition there are also a number of guided tours taking place, running between 10 am and 6 pm on both days, providing deeper insights and interesting anecdotes about the sites. Whether you’re into contemporary design or more of a fan of historical architecture, this weekend promises a wealth of interesting facts and visual delight.

To make the most of this event, do register on the official website, openhouse-zuerich.org. Here, you can access comprehensive information about the participating buildings and tailor your own itinerary. All listed buildings can be conveniently added to a personal watchlist under “Meine Tour”, allowing you to build a customized and architectural journey through Zurich. Please note that as with all free activities, places on tours etc do tend to go very fast! Good luck and enjoy this great event!

Zurich Architecture Open House

When: 30th September – 1st October 2023

Where: Various historical and modern architecturally significant buildings in Zurich

Cost: FREE of charge

Website: For more information visit the website here.

