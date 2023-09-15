Zurich Film Festival 2023 – ZFF23

One of Zurich’s top events, the Zurich Film Festival, will be taking place this Autumn from 28th September to 8th October 2023. It’s a fantastic opportunity to view some great films and to catch one of the amazing premieres.

This year, the in the Gala Premieres section they are planning to screen several noteworthy films. Among them are Bradley Cooper’s self-directed “MAESTRO,” “POOR THINGS” by Yorgos Lanthimos featuring Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, and the closing film, which is “SALTBURN,” and is directed by Emerald Fennell and stars Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike.

Christian Jungen, the Artistic Director of the Zurich Film Festival, said that they are pleased to offer a strong selection of films like “MAESTRO” and “DUMB MONEY”, as Hollywood has always been a significant part of the festival’s history. He also noted that this year’s festival will set a new record with 52 world and European premieres, an increase from the previous year by 14.

As well as films for adults, there are also a great number of films especially for children and the even run a series of Workshops for children too. You can find more details in the ZFF Kids section here.

The full schedule for the 19th Zurich Film Festival is now posted on the Zurich Film Festival’s official website. For up-to-date information, you can follow the festival’s social media channels. Tickets go on sale on 18th September, 2023.

When: 28th September – 8th October 2023

Where: At various cinemas all over Zurich

Film Program: See the ZFF 2023 Film Program here

Tickets: Online or at various kiosks all over the city

Website: For more information visit the Zurich Film Festival website here.

