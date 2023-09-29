Zurich Wine Festival 2023

Win Tickets! 16th – 22nd October at Papiersaal Zurich

Zurich Wine Festival is back for 2023 and is taking place at the Papiersaal Sihlcity in Zurich from 16th – 22nd October. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about wine and wine making, to discover new favourites and to meet fellow wine lovers. Founded in in 2020 by Mariyam Seguias and Luiis Franceschi, the Zurich Wine Festival was the next step for them having previously founded the Zurich Wine Club, in 20216. Today the club is Zurich’s largest wine club and has over 2,000 members.

The History of the Zurich Wine Festival

Luiis is WSET certified and a member of the Swiss Sommelier Association, whilst Mariyam is a Marketing and Event Specialist and together they have organized more than 100 wine events with their club. The Zurich Wine Festival is their biggest event.

Taste Over 350 Wines at the Zurich Wine Festival

At the Zurich Wine Festival you will be able to taste over 350 wines from all over the world and to gain useful information from industry experts. There are a number of unique and memorable wine experiences with small Masterclasses in a relaxed environment with limited spaces per slot so that you truly get to know and understand the wines you are tasting.

Win Tickets To Zurich Wine Festival 16th – 22nd October

Best of all we have 2 pairs of tickets to be won!

To enter the contest simply email us here with 1) Your Name and 2) ZWF in the Subject line. The contest will be drawn at midnight on 12th October. Good luck!

The Wine Festival – A Social Setting to Taste Great Wines

The Zurich Wine Festival is a great social event and a wonderful place to go along to with colleagues or friends. It’s very friendly, you meet new people, taste great wines and get to learn a lot and have fun! So do make sure to be there and enjoy the unique atmosphere! As the old French saying goes, “a day without wine, is like a day without sunshine!”

Zurich Wine Festival 16th – 22nd October

When: 16th – 22nd October 2023

Where: Paiersaal at Sihlcity Zurich

What: A wine tasting with over 350 wines to taste as well as Masterclasses and workshops which you can sign up for.

Tickets: Get your tickets here

Website: Visit the Zurich Wine Festival website here.

