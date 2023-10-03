Home Arts and Entertainment All Jazzed Up in Zurich – JAZZNOJAZZ Festival
All Jazzed Up in Zurich – JAZZNOJAZZ Festival

JAZZNOJAZZ Zurich 1st - 4th November 2023

JAZZNOJAZZ Back In Zurich for 2023

One of the most popular music jazz festivals, JAZZNOJAZZ will be back in Zurich from 1st – 4th November 2023. The  performances take place at Gessnerallee Zürich in Zürich and the festival offers an exciting mix of jazz, soul and funky fusion. So you will see some performances with jazz, some with no jazz! Each year there are different performers taking part – and there is always an eclectic mix. There’s a great selection of international stars, rising newcomers as well as talented local groups. It’s a fun place to visit with friends and there is a great selection of music. 

All Jazzed Up in Zurich - JAZZNOJAZZ Festival

JAZZNOJAZZ Special Offers

Each JAZZNOJAZZ concert needs to be booked  individually. If you’re buying your tickets in advance there is a 20% discount if you purchase with a Zürcher Kantonalbank customer card (max. 2 discount tickets per card). Further more you can get a CHF 10 discount with the Tages-Anzeiger Carte Blanche card (a limited number available).

The Zürcher Kantonalbank card also gives you various other special discounts – check the JAZZNOJAZZ website link for more details.

Festival and day passes

There are also a limited number of festival and day passes, each with seating and standing room. With a Zürcher Kantonalbank customer card, there is a CHF 20 discount on certain tickets. Please note that Festival passes are not personal!

See The JAZZNOJAZZ 2023 Program Here

For details on who is playing and where check out the program and ticket information (in German) on the website here

JazzNoJazz 2023

Where: Zurich (Gessnerallee Zürich and ZKB Club Im Theater der Künste)

When: 1st – 4th November 2023

Website: For more information and to buy tickets visit the JazzNoJazz website here: 

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our Home Page or our What's On Page.

