Angie Weinberger’s Book Launch : “The Global Rockstar Album”

The launch party for Angie Weinberger’s new workbook: The Global Rockstar Album – 21 Verses to Find Your Tact as an Inclusive Leader took place recently at Dali’s Bar in Zurich. The room was filled with Zurich’s leaders in Global Mobility, all tuned in to the rhythm of inclusive leadership. The event was more than a book launch; it was a concert where each verse became a note in the symphony of change. Angie Weinberger, the author of several books related to Global Mobility read from her newest work while Anne-Kristelle Carrier gave an introductory speech comparing Angie to her name sake Angela Davis.

Angie Weinberger is a leadership coach and Global Mobility Expert. Her new book is for managers who want to bring purpose, performance, and productivity to their work while becoming more inclusive servant leaders. She mentions that it is also a book for anyone leading a global virtual team and anyone who’s stuck in a hamster wheel or a midlife crisis (or all of the above). We asked Angie Weinberger what we thought was special around the theme of the book…

Interview With Angie Wienberger about her new book

NiZ: Why is inclusive leadership so important right now?

Angie: Now, let’s talk about inclusivity – it’s not just a buzzword. In today’s wild ride of geopolitics, a pandemic and whatnot, we need leaders who can dance with uncertainty. Inclusive leadership is the key to unlocking solutions because, let’s face it, diversity brings in a whole orchestra of perspectives. It’s not just important; it’s the secret sauce for leading in a world that’s more complex than a 10-minute drum solo.

Inclusive Leadership

Inclusive leadership is like the compass that guides us through uncharted waters. In a world that’s more unpredictable than the plot twists in a rock opera, inclusivity becomes our North Star. It’s not just about ticking a diversity box; it’s about embracing a multitude of perspectives and harnessing the collective intelligence of a diverse team. Inclusive leadership is the antidote to the brittleness of our world; it’s the anchor that keeps us steady in the storm.

The BANI World

The compass we need in today’s world of uncertainties. As our attention spans compete with that of a goldfish, and we navigate a BANI world (Brittle, Anxious, Non-Linear, Incomprehensible), inclusivity becomes the secret sauce. It’s not just about being politically correct; it’s about surviving and thriving in a complex, interconnected world where diversity is our greatest strength.

NiZ: How does Expat Coaching contribute to psychological safety and mental well-being for Expats and Global managers?

Angie: This is the heartstrings of my work! Expat Coaching is like the ballad that supports expats in their journey. Living in a new country isn’t just about acing your job; it’s about rocking the entire expat experience. Expat Coaching becomes the backstage pass, ensuring mental well-being, and creating psychological safety. It’s not just about surviving; it’s about thriving and becoming the rockstars of their own story.

Global nomads are the unsung heroes of the global stage – our expats! Expat Coaching is like the roadie that ensures the show goes on smoothly. Living in a new country isn’t just about adapting to a new job; it’s a holistic experience. Expat Coaching provides the toolkit for mental well-being, offering strategies to navigate the challenges of cultural differences, homesickness, and the general chaos that comes with being a global rockstar. It’s the backstage pass that ensures our expats not only survive but thrive in the spotlight.

Expat Coaching is like the guitar solo in the middle of the song – it takes centre stage. When you’re living the expat life, it’s not just about navigating a new job; it’s about rocking the entire expat experience. Expat Coaching becomes the ultimate backstage pass, ensuring expats not only survive but thrive. It’s the secret sauce for mental harmony and psychological safety, providing a toolkit for expats to groove through the challenges and come out as the rockstars they were meant to be.

NiZ: What is the connection between this book and Global Mobility? Human Touch? Holy Grail? Expat Experience?

Angie: Now we’re onto the rockstar lifestyle! Global Mobility and inclusive leadership are like the perfect duet. My book becomes the guide, infusing the Human Touch into the logistical dance of Global Mobility. It’s not just about moving bodies; it’s about acknowledging the fears, aspirations, and humanity in each journey. The Holy Grail? That’s the Global Rockstar Cube, guiding leaders to a more holistic approach, one that rocks both the professional and the personal. And the verses? They become the anthem of the expat experience, creating memories beyond office walls.

My books often are a build on from the previous one thus giving them rhythmic guidance as ex-pats navigate the global and providing steps towards being inclusive leaders, diving into the heart of the melody! Global Mobility is the rhythm section of the expat experience, setting the pace for the entire journey. My book becomes the guide, infusing the Human Touch into the logistical dance of Global Mobility. It’s about recognising that global mobility isn’t just about moving bodies from point A to B; it’s a transformative experience. The Holy Grail of the Expat Experience is about creating memories, connections, and a sense of belonging.

My book’s verses become the anthem of this experience, reminding leaders that it’s not just about the destination; it’s about the journey and the human connections we make along the way.

Inclusive Leadership in a BANI World Unpacking “The Global Rockstar Album”

As we have grooved through the verses, let’s acknowledge the BANI world we live in – Brittle, Anxious, Non-Linear, Incomprehensible. The war in Ukraine, the global interconnectedness – it’s a reminder that our world is fragile, and the need for inclusive leadership is more significant than ever.

As we wrap up this musical journey through inclusive leadership, expat experiences, and the global stage, let’s remember that each leader has the potential to be a global rockstar. It’s not just about leading; it’s about orchestrating a symphony of inclusivity that resonates beyond borders.

NiZ: Thank you Angie Weinberger for this interview.

The Global Rockstar Album – 21 Verses to Find Your Tact as an Inclusive Leader is a self-help book for managers who want to bring purpose, performance, and productivity to their work while becoming more inclusive servant leaders. The workplace and what it means to be a leader have changed tremendously in the last few decades. Whether you are a manager or an entrepreneur or work in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Human Resources, Leadership Development, Recruiting, or Global Mobility, this book is precisely what you need to explore What it means to be a good leader in today’s world and how to grow in meaningful and purposeful directions.

The Global Rockstar Album will also be helpful if you are a coach, consultant, or leadership trainer. In it, you will find many ideas, tools, and methods to develop competencies, and leadership skills, make your professional life more accessible, and enrich your personal life. In this book, Angie Weinberger condensed all the knowledge she acquired through years of experience with professionals and her own experience as a leader in her field. Among her wealth of wisdom in this book are some of her best tips to support your leadership path.

