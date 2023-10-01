ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2023 at Kongresshaus Zurich

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2022

13th – 15th October 2023

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2023 at The Kongresshaus Zurich

The Art International 25th Fair of Modern and Contemporary is taking place again this year from 13th – 15th October 2023. This time it will be at the Kongresshaus in Zurich. This central location is ideal to get to as it is right in the heart of the city, close to Bürkliplatz.

In addition to paintings and sculptures, graphic works as well as photography, art objects, video art and virtual works (NFT, AR, etc.) will be presented. The focus of the exhibition is on personal encounters: in-depth discussions about the works which take place in a relaxed atmosphere.

Artwork / Photo credit: Linmay Komine: in the air, Courtesy of Smart Ship Gallery, Tokyo Japan

Contest To Win Tickets To Art International 2023

Contest Starts on 1st September 2023:

As a long time partner of Art International, once again we have 100 tickets to the be won for the Art International Fair! So why not enter here to win your FREE ticket! To enter, simply mention a) your name and b) put ARTINT2023 in the subject line. The prize draw will take place at midnight on 9th October 2023 and the winners will be informed shortly afterwards!

Below you can see some previous exhibits from Art International.

Artwork / Photo credit: Daniela Gauch: Ignorieren, Courtesy of Gauch, Küssnacht CH

Art International 2023 Zurich

Zurich’s Art International Festival is one of the most important and established public and art trade fairs in Switzerland, it offers a wide range of international art. It was founded in 1999 and first exhibited at the Kongresshaus.

A Wide Variety Of Art In All Formats

The event showcases a wide variety of exhibits, from multimedia, photography, and installations, to classical painting and sculpture. The artwork comes in a variety of sizes and formats and can be figurative, abstract or conceptual. The works shown are by both new and established artists, at a variety of price points. The art is as diverse and fascinating as the artists themselves and many are often present at the event. It also offers a great opportunity to see a wealth of different artwork in one place and in particular it’s a great showcase for contemporary art.

Exhibitors – Artist and Galleries 2023

Art International Zurich 2023 Opening Hours

Opening hours

Friday, 13 October: 12:00 – 18:00 (Ticketcorner.ch)

Friday, 13 October: 18:00 – 22:00 (Late Night) (Ticketcorner.ch)

Saturday, 12 October: 10:00 – 20:00 (Ticketcorner.ch)

Sunday, 15 October: 10:00 – 19:00 (Ticketcorner.ch)



Tickets

Ticket: From CHF 21.00

Children up to 16: free (accompanied by an adult)

Vernissage: CHF 31.30

Tickets at Ticketcorner.ch or at the box office

Where: Kongresshaus, Claridenstrasse 1, 8002, Zurich, Switzerland

Transport: Tram stop Bürkliplatz or Stockerstrasse, Car parks at Park Hyatt Hotel or Bleicherweg

When: 13th – 15th October 2023

Why not enter here for a chance to win a FREE ticket! Contest now open!

To enter simply mention a) your full name and b) put ARTINT2023 in the subject line. Good luck!

The prize draw will take place at midnight on 9th October 2023 and the winners will be informed shortly afterwards!

