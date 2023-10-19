Basel Herbstmesse Autumn Fair 2023

HerbstmesseBasel Herbstmesse Autumn Fair

The Biggest Autumn Fair In Switzerland

28th October – 12th November 2023

Every year during the last weekend of October and into the beginning of November, Basel, Switzerland becomes a magnet for thousands of people for the Basel Herbstmesse, the famous Basel Autumn Fair. This traditional fair is more than just an event! It’s a historical institution, brining fun, commerce, and cultural bonding to this Swiss city for centuries. The Basel Herbstmesse is in fact the biggest and the oldest autumn fair in the whole of Switzerland.

Location and Time: An Urban Transformation

The Basel Herbstmesse takes place across several of the city’s most well known squares, transforming the urban landscape into a vibrant fairground. The festivities unfold in areas such as Barfüsserplatz, Münsterplatz, Kasernenareal, and Petersplatz, each offering its unique ambiance and attractions. The event traditionally commences on the last Saturday in October, extending for precisely 16 days, during which the city revels in a unique blend of modern attractions mixed with honoured traditions. This year it is taking place from 28th October – 12th November 2023.

The Basler Herbsmesse – More Than The Average Swiss Fair

The Herbstmesse is not your average Swiss fair – this is something else! It’s a really fun experience, offering everything from thrilling rides and challenging games to artisanal crafts and culinary delights. Visitors of all ages can indulge in a wide array of activities, including classic funfair rides, while culinary adventurers savour traditional Swiss delicacies alongside modern street food.

There’s also plenty of shopping to be had at the Herbstmesse, with stalls featuring local and regional crafts, handmade products, and unique souvenirs reflecting Basel’s artistic and cultural heritage. This mix of commerce and tradition offers a shopping experience that is more than the usual touristic experience.

History: A Journey Through Time

The Basel Herbstmesse holds the impressive title of being the oldest fair in Switzerland, with its inception dating back to 1471. Initiated by a privilege from Emperor Friedrich III, it was established to provide economic and social relief after the crippling impacts of the Plague. The fair served as an opportunity for the people to reconnect, for merchants to showcase their goods, and for the communities to reconnect in tradition and celebration.

Throughout the ages, the Herbstmesse has been more than an economic boon; it became a cherished cultural institution, reflecting the resilience and unity of the Basel community. Despite the evolution over the centuries, the fair has retained its core identity, symbolizing joy, prosperity, and the undying spirit of the Basel populace.

The Basel Herbstmesse – A Symbol of Basel’s Cultural Heritage

The Basel Herbstmesse, with its rich history and traditional charm offers an unparalleled experience for visitors. It stands as a testament to the city’s resilience, its commitment to preserving cultural heritage, while also embracing the new and the now. Whether you’re drawn by the historical significance, the exhilarating attractions, or the simple pleasure of warm, festive gatherings, the Basel Herbstmesse is a great place to enjoy an annual celebration of life, unity, and tradition. So, this autumn, why not immerse yourself in the heart of Basel, where every street corner, square, and alleyway buzzes with the indomitable spirit of the Herbstmesse?

See a short video of Badel Herbstmesse here:

Basel Herbstmesse 2023

Where: Basel – various locations

When: 28th October – 12th November 2023

With photos courtesy of Basel Herbstmesse

