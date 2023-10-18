Best Places to go Ice Skating in Zurich

Winter 2023 / 24

Ice Skating In and Around Zurich

Ice skating and Switzerland are synonymous and in Zurich there are lots of places to practice the sport. However, if the thought of gliding across the ice leaves you cold, there is usually a good cafe attached to most rinks where you can procure a hot Glühwein or two and warm up as you watch every body else skating (or falling head over heels).

Hiring Ice Skates

If you want to take part but don’t have your own skates you can simply hire a pair for a small additional cost at the rink. Entrance prices don’t tend to vary too much and are generally around CHF 4 – 12 for children and CHF 8 to 15 for adults – but do check each rink for the correct details.

Here are some top Ice Skating places In and Around Zurich

Dolder Ice Rink Open Until (probably) 10th March 2024

One of the best places to go ice skating in Zurich has got to be the spacious Dolder Ice Rink. Open daily and located up on high near the swimming pool, this rink is one of the largest in Switzerland and offers lots of space. Open now until 13th March 2024. For more information see here.

Eisbahn Heuried Until 10th March 2024

Open daily (except Sundays), this large ice skating rink at the Sportzentrum in Heuried at Wasserschöpfi 71, 8055 Zurich, is very popular. It’s open from now until 12th March 2024. Check out the special skating nights they offer. There is an outdoor and an indoor ice rink. For more information see here.

Eisbahn Wädi Until 3rd March 2024

Open from 11th November 2023 until 3rd March 2024. Known as the “ice rink on the lake” the Wädenswil rink is a great place for ice skating. For more information see here.

Eisbahn Thalwil 4th November 2023 Until 3rd March 2024

Located in Bodensee 19 Thalwil, this family oriented skating rink is lots of fun for young and old alike. They even hold ice skating discos on certain dates. The Ice Rink is open form 4th November 2023 until 3rd March 2024. For more information see here.

Ice Skating Lachen 8th November 2023 Until 11th February 2024

The Ice rink at Lachen is open from 8th November until 11th February 2024. Please see detailed information here.

Ice Skating Erlenmoos 4th November 2023 – 18th February 2024

The ice rink at Erlenmoos is open until 19th February 2024. Please visit the website here.

Live On Ice Skating at Die Sonne Romantik Seehotel Küsnacht 18th November 2023 – 28th January 2024

The “Live On Ice” Ice Skating rink will be back at the Sonne Hotel in Küsnacht from 18th November. This is one of the best places to go ice skating in Zurich and has a wonderful cosy atmosphere. See all the details here.

Once again NO ICESKATING at Wienachtsdorf Zurich Bellevue

Please note the Wienachtssdorf Christmas Market in front of the Opera House will NOT have any ice skating this year due to its commitment to reduce energy. Find out more here.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Lake Skating

Some of the lakes in Zurich such as the Katzensee (and occasionally the Greifensee) become additional natural ice skating rinks which can only be used (at your own risk!) if it gets super cold and they freeze over and permission is given! The Katzensee is located at Seebad Katzensee, Katzenseestrasse, 8046 Zurich.

In December 2015 the Oeschinensee in Switzerland froze over for the first time in 19 years and for a short period of time ice skating took place on this unique natural rink. See here for details.

********************************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our Home Page or subscribe to our blog.

**********************

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSave