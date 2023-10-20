Updated for 20223

Best Places To Eat Fondue in Zurich 2023

Where to Find Great Fondue (& Raclette) in Zurich 2023 / 2024

The most popular dishes to enjoy in Zurich in the Wintertime must surely be Fondue or Raclette. What could be nicer after an afternoon traipsing around one of Zurich’s Christmas Markets than eating a delicious warming fondue? It’s also the perfect dish if you’ve been out ice skating on one of Zurich’s rinks! So for this year’s winter season check out the best places to eat fondue in Zurich 2023 below:

Many of you have written to us with recommendations for your favourite fondue places in Zurich so we’ve put together a list of some of our favourites and some of yours.

DIY Fondue To Eat At Home

If you fancy making your own, we have a recipe here and it’s also written out in detail at the bottom of this page. That way you don’t even have to leave home to enjoy this famous Swiss dish. We have also included some of the top Pop Up Fondue and Raclette locations – scroll down to see. We will also be adding to the list as we get further into the season.

Reserve in advance as many of them get booked up very quickly.

Scroll down to See the Fondue Restaurants and the Pop Ups

This place is a sort of “fondue palace” – offering an amazing range of different types of fondue. They are also one of the rare restaurants that do “fondue for one” which is really helpful if you are the only member of the party wishing to indulge.

Address: Forchstrasse 271, 8008 Zurich

Recognised by many as one of the best fondue restaurants in Zurich, this centrally located restaurant is right in the heart of the Niederdorf. Great fondue and a cosy (though often very busy!) atmosphere.

Address: Römerhof 7, 8001 Zurich

This is a great place to take your guests. With a beautiful location this old stone built farmhouse is the perfect location for a warming fondue with a real feel of “Swissness” about it!

Address: Tobelhofstrasse 236,8044 Zurich

A well known and very cosy fondue restaurant with lots of wood and Swiss ornaments and decor. Centrally located in the city and with a great fondue following!

Address: Lintheschergasse 21, 8001 Zurich

Enjoy Swiss Alpine cuisine “SWISSALPECHUCHI” in the traditional but relaxing atmosphere of the Walliser Keller. They also serve Raclette as well as Swiss meat on hot stones. At the time of writing the Walliser Keller is temporarily closed but they are accepting group reservations for 20 or more people by e-mail at info@walliser-keller.ch

Address: Walliser Keller, Zähringerstrasse 21, 8001 Zürich

Zunfthaus Zurich Zimmerleuten is an outdoor fondue located in one of the “guild houses”. This great central location for a fondue close to the Limmat goes down really well with visitors. Sitting outside wrapped up warmly for Winter and sitting on sheepskin as you overlook the city at night, really is a magical experience. We’ve featured this one a few times before and our visitors love it too.

Address: Limmatquai 40, 8001 Zurich

For Reservations: Tel: +41 44 250 53 63

A cosy restaurant which is a popular institution in Zurich and has been serving up fondue for over 40 years. With its red check tablecloths and wooden interior you’re sure to enjoy a great fondue here!

Address: Rotwandstrasse 38, 8004 Zürich

Located in the Niederdorf the Raclette Factory, as the name suggests, specialises in raclette. There is a great variety to choose from in the cosy yet modern alpine interior and they taste great!

Address: Rindermarkt 1, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 261 04 10

You can read our article all about it here.

This restaurant is one of the most popular fondue places in Zurich and is easily recognised with the cow on the balcony right outside. Offering fondues all year round it is located in a very central location just off Hirschenplatz in the heart of the Niederdorf.

Address: Am Hirschengraben, Rosengasse 10, 8001 Zurich

Restaurant Degenried is located in a really beautiful spot near the woods a little outside Zurich and offer great fondue in a lovely atmosphere. In Winter when there is snow in the forest it looks idyllic and you can definitely see why it one of the best places to eat fondue in Zurich 2023!

Address: Degenriedstrasse 135, 8032 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 381 51 80

Open Tuesday to Sunday

Photo courtesy of Restaurant Degenried

High up the Uetliberg where the train comes to a halt there is a cosy little fondue restaurant called Gmüetliberg. It’s a really cute little place and they make their fondue according to a traditional recipe by a cheese maker from the Zurich area.

Address: 8143 Uetliberg

Tel: +41 44 463 92 60

Open Wednesday – Sunday.

Enjoy fabulous fondue in a beautiful square just off Parade Platz. A cosy little arcade where you can sit on sheepskin and eat delicious fondue made from the Gstaad Palace recipe.

Address: Kappelergasse 16, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 41 (0)44 211 90 12

Best Places to eat fondue in Zurich 2023 …

Pop Up Fondue Restaurants

Photo courtesy of Hotel Helvetia

Pop Up Fondue Châlet “Helvti-Chäschtli” at Hotel Helvetia

The pop up fondue Châlet called “Helvti-Chäschtli” at the Hotel Helvetia is now open from 24th of October 2023 until 27th of January 2024. Serving their special in-house “Vintage” blend (the result of their special gastronomic “ménage à trois” with wine partner Martel and the well-known cheese maker, Maître Fromager Rolf Beeler. They even have specially designed side dishes for diving into the cheese (“Tünklimenü”)!

Opening hours: Tuesday until Saturday, 6pm-midnight

When: 24.10.2023-27.1.2024

Reservations: events@hotel-helvetia.ch

Tel: 044 297 99 99

View the Menu here.

A great variety of different fondues are available at the cosy Frau Gerolds Garten right next to the Freitag building near Hardbrücke.

Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zurich

Tel: +41 78 971 67 64

Open: Now to 16th March 2024

23rd November 2023 until 14th February 2024

One of our favourites and definitely one of the best places to eat fondue in Zurich 2023 is the Widder Hotel. The Widder Wonder Garden offers seasonal gondolas inside the cosy courtyard of the Widder Hotel where you can enjoy a warming fondue or raclette in the privacy of your own gondola. The gondolas accommodate up to six people. After an aperitif platter with produce from local farms and a salad bowl you can choose either fondue or raclette. To finish there is a mandarin sorbet with Perrier-Jouët champagne.

Price: CHF 95 per person, including a glass of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut

Reservations: widdergarden@widderhotel.com or 044 224 25 26

Address: Widder Hotel, Rennweg 7, 8001 Zürich

This cosy restaurant in Kilchberg is open during the Winter months serving an excellent selection of both raclette and fondue (as well as many other non-cheese options too! ). It’s located in a very cute building with lovely wooden interiors and it’s really cosy.

Address: Seestrasse 30, 8802 Kilchberg

A beautiful wooden pop up chalet perched on the edge of Zurich in a magical location serving a wonderful selection of cheese and meat fondue in a warm and cozy atmosphere. Do make sure you leave room for one of their fabulous desserts – even if you can only share one!

Address: Orellistrasse 21, 8044 Zurich

Open: 27th October 2023 – 10th February 2024

The Hotel Sedartis Pop Up Winter Lounge and Raclette Bar is open until 23rd December 2021. It’s conveniently located just opposite Thalwil railway station and offers delicious Raclette – our recommendation is the truffle! It’s open mid November to end of December Tuesday to Sunday from 4pm – 10pm and on Mondays it’s available for private events.

Address: Bahnhofstrasse 16, 8800 Thalwil (Opposite Thalwil Railway Station) Tel: 043 388 33 00

The Fondue Ship is a very popular concept. You get a trip around Lake Zurich in a big boat and a fondue too. A great idea for groups of family and friends and a popular activity in Zurich.

Address: Bürkliplatz, 8001 Zurich

VBZ Fondue Tram

When: 1st November 2023 – 29th February 2024

A luxury pop up experience in the grounds of the Baur Au Lac Hotel with a set menu with fondue. A vegan fondue menu is also available. More information on dates coming soon!

Address: Chalet Au Lac at Hotel Baur Au Lac, Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 220 50 20

We hoped you enjoyed reading our list of the best places to eat fondue in Zurich 2023. If we have missed your favourite one out, or you have discovered a great new one, please let us know in the comments below.

Swiss Fondue at Home

If you just fancy having a cosy night in with the cheese – here’s the recipe to make your own fondue:

Recipe for a Swiss Fondue Recipe for 4 people:

Approx. 600 g of white bread

1 large clove of garlic

400 g grated Gruyere cheese

200 g grated Emmental cheese

3 dl (10 fl ounces) white wine

5 cl (l.7 fl ounces) Kirsch

2 teaspoons of corn starch (maizena)

Grind of pepper & Nutmeg

Preparation:

Cut the bread into cubes. Crush the clove of garlic and rub the inside of the caquelon (or saucepan). Put the cheese and the wine in the caquelon and cook on the hob stirring constantly. Add kirsch and corn flour (Maizena), but keep stirring. Leave on the stove for a while, taking care that it doesn’tt overheat. Add a grind of pepper and nutmeg, then put the caquelon on the burner on the table. Adjust the heat so that the cheese stays at a constant temperature whilst eating. Put a small piece of bread on the fork, stir into cheese and enjoy. You may vary the varieties of cheese used according to taste.

By the way, did you know that is a woman drops her bread she’s supposed to kiss all the men at the table. If a man drops his cube of bread, he has to buy everyone a drink!

Have fun wherever you have your fondue or raclette this Winter. Enjoy!

