Blickfang Designfair Zurich 2023 at the Kongresshaus

Blickfang Design Fair Zurich 2023

Blickfang Designfair Zurich 2023 at the Kongresshaus

Blickfang Designfair Zurich  17th - 19th November 2023

Blickfang Designmesse is back in Zurich and back at the Kongresshaus! The popular design fair showcases new and innovative products from designers from Switzerland and all over the world. It’s an event not to miss!

Blickfang Designfair Zurich  17th – 19th November 2023

 

Design, Innovation, Fashion

The exhibition focuses on the latest fashion trends as well as new inventions and ideas. Every year is different! There are lots of exciting designers taking part and everything from fashion, jewellery, lighting, furniture to practical and innovative day to day products is on display for you to see and admire.

There are also some great gadgets and unique products that you can’t find anywhere else.

There are lots of small companies selling hand crafted goods.

Over 25 Years of Blickfang Design Fair

Blickfang started over 25 years ago in Stuttgart and is now established in Zurich, Basel, Vienna, Hamburg and Copenhagen as an annual event. It has become known as a great platform for young designers. Why not pop by and take a look?

Blickfang 2023

Where: Kongresshaus, Claridenstrasse 5, 8002 Zürich

When: 17th, 18th and 19th  November 2023

Ticket Prices: 

Day ticket: CHF 25
Reduced*: CHF 23

*for pupils/students and people with disabilities with a valid ID card
Children up to 14 years free

Tickets only available online and you can purchase tickets here. 

Dogs are unfortunately not allowed.

Opening Hours: 

FR | 18 November 22 | 12 – 8 pm
SA | 19 November 22 | 11am – 7pm
SO | 20 November 22 | 11 am – 6 pm

For more information: Take a look at the Blickfang website here

