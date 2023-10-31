Die Herzbaracke on Lake Zurich

The Floating Theatre in Bellevue Zurich

1st November 2023 – 10th March 2024

Herzbaracke Floating Theatre Bellevue Zurich

Have you ever seen the “Herzbaracke” moored up near Bellevue in Zurich and wondered what it is? It’s actually a cross between a house boat and a “floating theatre”, equipped with a restaurant and a stage and all beautifully decorated in the style of “la Belle Epoque”.

Die Herzbaracke Was Founded in 1998

The project started as an alternative culture program in 1998 and the construction itself is more of a raft than a boat as it doesn’t have a mast. Inside it is clad in pine wood and lit by oil lamps, and decorated with barrel organs, musical boxes and lots of Art Nouveau pictures and postcards.

Federico Emanuel Pfaffen And His Troupe

Federico Emanuel Pfaffen and his troupe perform dance productions, recitals, concerts, pantomime, literary cabaret in a very friendly atmosphere right in the heart of Zurich. There is an ever changing program featuring orchestra and song evenings, jazz and vaudeville, theatre pieces and even magic shows. And guests who know they’ll get hungry during the evening can book a meal together with their entrance ticket. Die Herzbaracke is a truly unique exeperience!

You can visit and enjoy and either have dinner or just a drink. You can even rent the Herzbaracke on Lake Zurich for a day, an evening or for a lunch or company event.



The Herzbaracke sails all year round on Lake Zurich, docking at different locations such as Rapperswil, Stäfa and Thalwil presenting a wide variety of productions. The Herzbaracke is in Zurich from 1st November 2023 – 10th March 2024.

For the current program click here.

Herzbaracke Zurich

Address: Bellevueplatz, 8001 Zürich Tel: 044 380 53 80 Where: Bellevue Zurich When: 1st November 2023 – 10th March 2024. Website: For more information please visit the For more information please visit the Herzbaracke website here.

