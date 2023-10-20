Emmentaler Cheese Wheel Rolls 90Km Through Switzerland

The Storchen Hotel in Zurich is renowned for hosting various events. This October, it is part of a unique event designed to promote Swiss Cheese, notably the Emmental cheese. On October 25th at 6:30 pm, the Storchen Zurich witnessed the arrival of a significant 100 kg wheel of Emmental cheese. This event was part of a campaign where this massive cheese wheel was rolled a total of 90 kilometres across five Cantons: Bern, Lucerne, Schwyz, Zug, and Zurich.

The “Emmentaler” cheese began its journey on 21st October and will finish it on 28th October. The cheese was rolled out of the Jumi cheese factory in Zäziwil and its final destination will be Winterthur, after having been rolled through Langnau, Entlebuch, Lucerne, Küssnacht am Rigi, Zug, Wädenswil, and Zurich.

The initiative, named “100kg Emmentaler Rolls”, is a collaboration between the cheese dairy Eyweid and the company Jumi. Their objective is to roll this cheese from Zäziwil in Emmental to Winterthur in Zurich. Along the way, the cheese will be showcased in public places and at various events. One of the significant events was when champion Schwinger Matthias Sempach rolled the Emmentaler across the Kapellbrücke in Lucerne.

This particular cheese wheel is crafted from 1000 litres of fresh raw milk and measures a full metre in diameter. It represents the traditional Swiss cheese-making process, emphasizing the effort and authenticity behind its creation.

During the event at the Storchen Hotel, the Emmental cheese was complemented by other Swiss cheeses and paired with the Storchen’s exclusive wine sourced from Ticino. There was no charge for this tasting experience, and no prior registration was needed. The focus of this event was to raise awareness, as this year, Switzerland saw more imported cheese sales than domestic. Lukas Liebendörfer, a cheesemaker, explained that sales of Emmental cheese had significantly reduced in recent times.

The journey from Emmental to Winterthur rolling a hefty cheese wheel like this is not an easy one and tremendous physical effort is required, especially while navigating up and down the hills.

The 100kg Emmentaler wheel will end in Winterthur, where Mayor Michael Künzle and rapper Steff La Cheffe will roll the Emmentaler cheese wheel across the finish line. After the event, parts of the cheese will be dispatched to Swiss embassies worldwide, giving people abroad a taste of Switzerland.

When: 21st – 28th October 2023

Event in Zurich: 25th October 2023

You can find out more about this Emental Cheese project here.

Pictures courtesy of Jumi Cheese and the Storchen Hotel