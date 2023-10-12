Home Exhibitions and Events Expovina Wine Ships – the Wine Boats in Zurich 2023
Expovina Wine Ships – the Wine Boats in Zurich 2023

Expovina 2023: 2nd - 16th November 2023

by newinzurich
Expovina 2nd – 16th November 2023

Expovina Wine ships Zurich Switzerland

Attention all wine lovers! Early November is always a special time for wine in Zurich. It’s when the wine ships dock at Bürkliplatz in Zurich for the annual Autumn Expovina wine event. Yes, this really is wine on the water – a true floating wine experience. It’s great fun and there are some amazing wines to taste as well. So whether you go on your own, with a friend or a whole group you’re bound to have a rewarding time.

Expovina Wine Ships - the Wine Boats in Zurich 2023

The Boats in Bürkliplatz

The stationary ships are moored in Bürkliplatz Zurich and for the duration of the festival they are are transformed into wine boats. You can walk from one boat to another with the opportunity to taste a total of over 4,000 wines from around 160 stands in a unique location right on the lake. It’s a fabulous place to meet up with friends for a great evening or day out.

Vaud Region Showcasing Their Wines

This year there is an additional highlight with the Vaud region of Switzerland showcasing their wines at Expovina.There will be wines from 18 wine merchants from Vaud for you to taste and discover

Expovina wine ships Zurich

Restaurants

There are also restaurants on board in case you’re feeling peckish. This year, in addition to the traditional fondue and pasta restaurants on the Panta Rhei, there’s also an enticing “Pier-Food” offering, which should particularly appeal to the younger visitors. There will also be an exciting range of masterclasses on the Klubschiff. You can book their your chosen class at a special rate via  the Expovina website and enjoy learning valuable insights from experts.

Entrance Tickets

Tickets cost CHF 33 and entrance is from age 16 upwards (although for the restaurant you need to be 18 or over).
Opening Hours

The boats are open Monday – Saturday from 1.30pm – 9pm, on Sunday from 1.30pm to 7pm. Please note the cash desk closes half an hour before the end.

Expovina wine ships

Mark your diaries for Expovina 2023!

Where: Bürkliplatz, Zurich

When: 2nd – 16th November 2023

Hours:  Monday – Saturday 1.30pm – 9pm, Sunday 1.30pm – 7pm

Entrance: CHF 33  or CHF 28 for entrance after 3pm

For more information please go the website here. Prost!

You can see a plan of all the boats which are taking part in the Expovina event below:

Expovina Wine Ships - the Wine Boats in Zurich 2023

Photos by NewInZurich and courtesy of Expovina

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our Home Page or our What’s On Page and for regular updates subscribe to the blog.

Steve October 30, 2015 - 11:20 pm

I would love to go to the Expovina. My favourite wine at the moment is the White “Zürich Staatsschreiber”.
Greetings from Kloten

Reply
newinzurich November 9, 2016 - 3:13 pm

Dear Steve thanks so much for your comments. Unfortunately you weren’t lucky this time but I really hope you manage to get to Expovina before it ends on 17th Nov. Thank you so much for entering and good luck with our other contests!

Reply
Hazel Laird October 31, 2015 - 6:07 pm

I enjoy a Zurich Riesling – Sylvaner

Reply
newinzurich November 9, 2016 - 3:14 pm

Dear Hazel – nice choice and thanks so much for your comments. I really hope you manage to get to Expovina before it ends on 17th Nov. Thank you so much for entering and good luck with our other contests!

Reply
Lisa Crouch November 1, 2015 - 2:23 pm

My favourite is a Chianti Reserva called Foho from the vinyard we stayed at during the summer in Italy.

Reply
newinzurich November 9, 2016 - 3:16 pm

Dear Lisa thanks so much much for sharing your favourites with us and I do hope you get to Expovina this year!

Reply
Zahira November 1, 2015 - 6:42 pm

I would like to go to Expovina next week. My fauvorite wine is from Spain, Marqués de Riscal.

Reply
newinzurich November 9, 2016 - 3:17 pm

Thanks Zahira! Expovina is on till 17th November and although you weren’t one of the winners this year thank you for taking part and I hope you enjoy the wine boats!

Reply

