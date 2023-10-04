Frau Gerolds Winter Garten and Winter Stübli Zurich

From 14th October 2023

At the foot of Prime Tower in Kreis 5 you can find one of Zurich’s favourite hot spots for places to eat, drink, relax and chill – Frau Gerolds Garten.

With ample covered and open seating in the colourful garden next to the Freitag Tower it’s a wonderful a meeting place to catch up with friends and family and enjoy a beer, a Glühwein, a snack or meal. As well as its own little kitchen garden, there is a restaurant with freshly made food, small shops, art feature and fun events.

This year the Winterstübli, the heated indoor area, and the Winter Garden, the beautifully decorated outdoor area open on 14th October – so it’s all set for the Winter season!

A perfect location for your fondue or Raclette. The Winter Garden and Winter Stübli will remain in place until 16th March 2024.

So if you’re planning a cozy get-together with friends and family what better place to head than Frau Gerolds?

Frau Gerolds Garten

Address: Frau Gerolds Garten, Geroldstrasse 23/23a, 8005 Zürich

Email: info@fraugerold.ch

Opening Times

Frau Gerolds Winter-Garten (Outside area 14.10.23-16.03.24):

Visit Frau Gerolds Garten Website here for the latest details.

With photos by Christina and also courtesy of Frau Gerolds Garten

