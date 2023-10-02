Grand Hotel Kronenhof Pontresina Celebrates 175 Years

The Grand Hotel Kronenhof Pontresina has to be one of the most beautiful hotels I have ever stayed at in Switzerland. In fact, not just in Switzerland but anywhere in the world.

It’s located in the stunning location of Pontresina, very close to St Moritz. Founded in 1848, this splendid hotel has recently been celebrating its 175th anniversary, dating back to its founding in 1848. I recently visited it to find out all about its history and to help celebrate this momentous milestone.

Events and Celebrations to Celebrate the 175th Anniversary

A number of fabulous events were planned to celebrate the hotel’s 175th anniversary. They ranged from historical tours of the hotel to hikes and mountain picnics, to musical concerts in the woods to Sunday Brunch at the nearby Schaukäserei (Cheese Making Dairy), to mountain barbecues with stunning views.

The Grand Hotel Kronenhof 1848 Gala Dinner

The highlight of it all had to be the Gala Dinner which was a totally unforgettable experience. The music, the food and the atmosphere were just all sensational. It began with a reception with Alphorn players, was followed by a delicious Gala dinner with opera music between the courses and it ended with late evening entertainment on casino tables and dancing to the Ten Ahead band. The energy and the atmosphere were palpable and it was a celebration to remember forever.

You can see an Instagram video of the Gala Dinner here:

History of The Grand Hotel Kronenhof Pontresina

The hotel was originally built as a Gasthaus Rössli, and over the years has survived many eventful years and conversions. In 1898, the Grand Hotel was given its present name of “Kronenhof & Bellavista”, and the building has ever since been a horseshoe-shaped three-wing structure with a forecourt, and more than 350 beds. In fact the Grand Hotel Kronenhof with its neo-baroque structure is one of the most architecturally significant Alpine hotels of the 19th century.

Not only does it look splendid from the outside but inside it is pretty spectacular inside as well.

Surviving 175 Years Through Turbulent Times

From the turn of the century, the hotel become very popular with the British, however the First and Second World Wars were difficult as most visitors had to return home and the hotel was forced to close during these turbulent times. However, luckily the hotel set up a wine shop in the cellar for Valtellina wines and this served as an invaluable source of income during the war years. The shop allowed Grand Hotel Kronenhof Pontresina to survive when very few guests visited the Upper Engadin. Howwever, things soon changed when neighbouring St. Moritz played host to the Olympic Winter Games in 1928 and 1948 and visitors flocked back to the beautiful Kronenhof. Once again, the Upper Engadine became the place to be for the international set.

Grand Hotel Kronenhof – 175 Years of Hospitality

Today, the Grand Hotel Kronenhof Pontresina is one of the most well-preserved grand hotels from the 19th century. With its expensive spa and beautifully appointed bedrooms and suites, it is also one of Switzerland’s top luxury and wellness hotels. In fact in 2014, the Grand Hoel Kronenhof was awarded the title of “Best Hotel in the World” from the popular travel review site Tripadvisor.

The celebrations to mark the 175th anniversary have just begun and there will be more events announced in due course. If you haven’t yetvisited this amazing hotel, why not treat yourself to a luxurious stay at the beautiful Grande Dame of Pontresina – I’m sure you will remember it forever!

More photos following soon about the hotel in a separate blogpost.

Grand Hotel Kronenhof

Address: Via Maistra 130, 7504 Pontresina

Tel: + 41 81 830 30 30

Website: Visit the Grand Hotel Kronenhof website here.

