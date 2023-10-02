Irish Festival Fribourg/Freiburg 6th – 8th October 2023

FribourIrish Festival Fribourg/Freiburg 6th – 8th October 2023

Bringing the Best of Ireland to Fribourg

By Clare O’Dea

Photo credits ©Pierre Cuony / Fribourg Tourisme

Writers, musicians, academics, a photographer, a whiskey expert and a troupe of dancers feature on the guest list for the inaugural Irish Festival Fribourg/Freiburg, taking place over the weekend of 6th – 8th October.

The festival of Irish arts and culture, including five films, is the first of its kind in Switzerland. As the director of the festival, I am thrilled to have found a way to deliver this immersive experience to the people of Fribourg, and visitors from near and far.

It has taken a full year to summon the festival into existence through fundraising, finding partners, planning, programming and design work. With the help of the festival team, Julie Hunt and Deirdre Coghlan, we now have everything in place for October.

The walkable festival will be spread over seven venues in the centre of Fribourg. With the help of the festival map, you can find your way from the cinema to the university, from the chapel to the theatre, stopping off for a break in our partner restaurants. With one exception, none of the events overlap. If you’re willing, you can do it all!

Music at the Irish Festival Fribourg

Music wise, we will have the expected and the unexpected. The Dixie Micks, a folk group coming over from Dublin will raise the roof of La Spirale club with their lively traditional tunes and songs. The Celtic Cello, the hauntingly beautiful creation of Bern-based composter and conductor Clíodhna Ní Aodáin, can be heard in the chapel of the old Hôpital des Bourgeois.

Literature at the Irish Festival Fribourg

In the literary programme, supported by Listowel Writers’ Week, we’ll have authors Nuala O’Connor, Anne Griffin, Padraig Rooney and Sarah Moore Fitzgerald discussing their work, along with John Boyne, who will be presenting his twentieth novel, All the Broken Places.

Two academics from the University of Zurich, who are also members of the Swiss Centre of Irish studies, will share their specialist knowledge in free public lectures. Shane Walshe will be talking about how Ireland and Switzerland, with so many commons traits, position themselves globally, while Anne-Claire Michoux’s topic is Irish women writers today.

Local participation includes Fribourg photographer Romano Riedo with an exhibition of his wonderful Irish Moments series of pictures from the 1990s at Cinema Rex, and The Second Last Leprechaun, a mischievous bunch of young musicians with great passion and talent for Irish music playing in Banshees’ Lodge pub.

Tourism Ireland has been a key partner since the early days of festival planning. They will have a presence at the festival welcome desk in the Equilibre Theatre, which is kindly hosting the festival base as well as two literary events.

Films at the Irish Festival Fribourg

IFI International was another early partner, guiding the festival team through new Irish film releases and their rich backlist until we had chosen our favourites.

The film programme at Cinema Rex opens on Friday 7th October with the inspirational documentary Breaking Out, about the life of singer-songwriter Fergus O’Farrell. The second documentary, Young Plato, introduces us to a school principal in a Belfast primary school, who uses his love of philosophy to get through to the boys in his care.

The three feature films include the delightful Irish-language hit, The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin), and two entertaining homecoming tales, Redemption of a Rogue and A Date for Mad Mary.

Whiskey at the Irish Festival Fribourg

For whiskey fans, John Callely of Whiskey Island tours will be on hand for two events, taking visitors through the history of Irish whiskey, which is best understood while sampling the real thing.

On the family-friendly side, we will have a free performance by young dancers from the award-winning O’Kelly Irish Dance Academy, who are travelling from Vienna via Basel.

The festival has benefited from generous support from both the Irish and Swiss sides. We are very grateful to the Government of Ireland Emigrant Support Programme and Culture Ireland, as well as the Agglomération de Fribourg, Etat de Fribourg, Loterie Romande and the Max-Geilinger Stiftung.

In the twenty years that I’ve lived in Fribourg, I’ve often been touched by the affection Swiss people express for Ireland and Irish culture. When writing my non-fiction books, I was motivated by the quest for cross-cultural understanding, and this festival is a continuation of that endeavour.

Irish Festival Fribourg/Freiburg

When: 6th – 8th October 2023

Where: Fribourg/Freiburg

Tickets: Are now available online. Some events are free and unticketed.

For information on the full programme in English, French and German, and a link to our ticketing partners visit the Irish Festival website here.

See short video here:

