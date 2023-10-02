Olma Festival in St Gallen

.

Olma Festival St Gallen

12th – 22nd October 2023

.

Have you ever visited St Gallen? As well as being a very historic town, St.Gallen has long been the trading and economic centre of Eastern Switzerland. In fact its trading history dates back to the 15th century to Frederick III, Holy Roman Emperor, who decreed in 1466 that there should be no barriers to trade in St.Gallen. Every October there is a famous agricultural festival called the “Olma Fest” and this year it takes places from 12th – 22nd October. What is very special this year is that Zurich is the guest canton!

The “OLMA” festival is one of the most popular fairs in the whole of Switzerland. This Swiss agricultural fair, now in its 80th year, showcases a variety of livestock, live “Schwingen” (Swiss wrestling) competitions, country music, arts, crafts, culinary delights and specialities, and special events. OLMA also features the very Swiss sport of “Säulirennen”, or piglet racing for which it is famous!

Taste, try, learn, compare, buy: over 600 exhibitors will be offering a wide range of products, specialties, and attractions. And one thing you definitely won’t be able to escape at Olma is the legendary scent of bratwurst. After all, what could be more Swiss than a Bratwurst? Enjoy the event!

All photos © Olma Fest

Olma Fest 2023

Where: St Gallen, Switzerland

When: 12th – 22nd October 2023

Entrance:

Adults: CHF 17, children 6-15, students, IV etc CHF 10

Admission after 5pm: CHF 11

For more information on the Olma Festival 2023 click here.

***************************

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our Home Page or our What’s On Page and for regular updates subscribe to the blog.

**********************

Articles You May Like

***********************