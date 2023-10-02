Home Exhibitions and Events Olma Festival in St Gallen
Olma Festival in St Gallen

Olma Festival in St Gallen

Olma Festival St Gallen

12th – 22nd October 2023

Olma Festival in St Gallen

Have you ever visited St Gallen? As well as being a very historic town, St.Gallen has long been the trading and economic centre of Eastern Switzerland. In fact its trading history dates back to the 15th century to Frederick III, Holy Roman Emperor, who decreed in 1466 that there should be no barriers to trade in St.Gallen. Every October there is a famous agricultural festival called the “Olma Fest” and this year it takes places from 12th – 22nd October. What is very special this year is that Zurich is the guest canton!

Olma Festival in St Gallen

The “OLMA” festival is one of the most popular fairs in the whole of Switzerland. This Swiss agricultural fair, now in its 80th year,  showcases a variety of livestock, live “Schwingen” (Swiss wrestling) competitions, country music, arts, crafts, culinary delights and specialities, and special events. OLMA also features the very Swiss sport of  “Säulirennen”, or piglet racing for which it is famous!

Olma Festival in St Gallen

Taste, try, learn, compare, buy: over 600 exhibitors will be offering a wide range of products, specialties, and attractions. And one thing you definitely won’t be able to escape at Olma is the legendary scent of bratwurst. After all, what could be more Swiss than a Bratwurst? Enjoy the event!

Olma Festival in St Gallen

All photos © Olma Fest

Olma Fest 2023

Olma Festival in St Gallen

Where: St Gallen, Switzerland

When: 12th – 22nd October 2023

Entrance:

Adults: CHF 17, children 6-15, students, IV etc CHF 10

Admission after 5pm: CHF 11

For more information  on the Olma Festival 2023 click here.

***************************

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our Home Page or our What's On Page

**********************

***********************

 

Simone Poli August 31, 2017 - 11:56 am

Goodmorning,

I would like to know if the Olma festival in St Gallen will be repeated also this year, and in that case, when would it be attended?

Thanks for the attention,

Simone Poli

Reply
newinzurich August 31, 2017 - 6:33 pm

Yes it takes place every year. Next time will be 12th – 22nd October!

Reply

