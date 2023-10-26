Patumbah Pilates with Heather Steele

Heather Steele’s Journey to Patumbah Pilates

You may have seen in the NewInZurich newsletter or What’s On guide information about “Pilates in Patumbah Park” this summer? In fact you might have already taken part in one of Heather Steele’s weekly Pilates classes. Heather Steele is an example of someone who has embraced the benefits of Pilates personally and is now sharing her love for Pilates with the people of Zurich through her classes. So who is Heather and what is her story?

Heather Steele HR Executive to Pilates Teacher

Born in the UK and raised in the Yorkshire Dales, Heather Steele has called Zurich home for over two decades and has immersed herself in a myriad of sports, ranging from skiing to yoga. However, about a decade ago, Pilates really captured her heart. From almost the first moment, Heather fell in love with Pilates. Not only did it remind her of the fun she had doing gymnastics as a child, but it also provided a holistic workout, strengthening both her mind and body.

Professionally, Heather is a corporate HR executive, but her journey into the world of Pilates was initially a personal one. Despite the challenges, having neither danced or practiced athletics, she was determined. Her passion for Pilates grew as she engaged more with her community and recognized the positive impact it was having on her well-being. This was the turning point and she decided to study for Pilates accreditation. Heather spent months attending workshops and courses before committing to a personalized 700+ hour program that accommodated her full-time job. Today, she holds several certifications, including an accredited Pilates Suisse instructor, and has learned from renowned Pilates experts all over the world.

Heather’s teaching journey highlighted the transformative power of Pilates. Interacting with her clients and hearing about their improved health and wellness, whilst receiving testimonials like “I fell in love with Pilates with Heather”, encouraged her to take her love for Pilates a step further and to turn her hobby into her profession. Guided by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans’ book “Design Your Work Life,” Heather has achieved this goal with Patumbah Pilates.

Heather’s Pilates uses the original exercises of Joseph Pilates in the following areas:

– Classical Pilates

– Pilates in Patumbah Park

– Supporting those whose lives are impacted by breast cancer

(Heather is planning to start a small group class with 3-4 people free of charge

– Heather’s aim is to offer classes for all abilities and budgets

So What Is Pilates?

Pilates was developed by Joseph Pilates in the 20th century and is an exercise philosophy that aims to harmonise the body and mind through precise movements, strengthening, stretching, and concentration. It helps counteract muscle imbalances and poor posture caused by daily activities or injuries. While not a substitute for physiotherapy, Pilates promotes better posture and overall well-being through controlled, flowing movements and specific breathing techniques. Suitable for all, Pilates incorporates both mat and apparatus exercises tailored to individual needs, with an emphasis on safety and the latest biomechanics knowledge. Joseph Pilates’ legacy began with his 34 foundational mat exercises in 1945, evolving into classical Pilates and incorporating specialized apparatus for strength, alignment, and core development after his move to New York in the 1920s.

The Birth of Patumbah Pilates

The name “Patumbah Pilates” came to Heather during a stroll in Patumbah Park. Resonating with Heather’s love for the location and the Indonesian meaning “a place I like to be,” it was a perfect fit. She subsequently set up a personal Pilates studio, designing it for a close-knit clientele.

While her teaching skills were impeccable, Heather admits that navigating the business side of Pilates was challenging. However, her unique appeal – a non-fitness industry background, native English communication, and a focus on breast cancer post-operative rehabilitation – carved a niche for her. The summer Pilates sessions she has been running in Patumbah Park are a testament to her innovative approach.

You can take a look at what they look like here:

For Heather Pilates is Joy in Motion

For Heather, Pilates isn’t just an exercise; it’s “Joy in Motion.” The dual benefits of enhancing physical health and mental well-being make it a holistic practice. Heather’s path is an inspiring reminder of the importance of finding and nurturing one’s passion. As she seamlessly blends her role as an HR leader and Pilates instructor, she radiates energy and positivity. With dreams of expanding her studio in the future, Heather continues to share her Pilates joy, impacting lives in more ways than one.

So Why not try Pilates with Heather? First Session is FREE!

So why not try out Pilates for yourself? Heather offers the first session for free so that you are able to discover for yourself, if Pilates is for you.

Find out more about Patumbah Pilates here by contacting Heather below:

Patumbah Pilates

Email: heather@patumbahpilates.com

Tel: +41 76 419 1423

Book a session with Heather here

You can also visit Heather’s YouTube Channel here:

This is a sponsored article in conjunction with Patumbah Pilates

*************Articles You May Like **************

***********************************************