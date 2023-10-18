Sebastião Salgado’s Exhibition Amazônia at MAAG Halle Zurich

From 31st May 2023, Sebastião Salgado’s exhibition “Amazônia” is on display at the MAAG Halle in Zurich. The exhibition has already been shown in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. The Brazilian-born photographer’s exhibition has attracted more than 1.4 million visitors worldwide so far and is dedicated to the world’s largest rainforest and its indigenous population. As part of Zurich Insurance’s 150th anniversary, the company has arranged for this impressive photographic exhibition to be shown in Zurich in 2023.

All photos © SebastiãoSalgado

Sebastião Salgado is a world-renowned photographer, reporter and environmentalist. He knows how to capture the fragile balance between man and nature and the beauty of an endangered part of our planet like nobody else.

I was honoured to meet the photographer and his wife Leila, and to be taken on a guided tour by the photographer of his collection at the MAAG Halle. His photographs transport you to the heart of this lush vegetation and portray the majesty of these very special mountains in the Amazon region. They document the very real struggle for survival – of humans and animals, as Saldago takes you on a fascinating journey through the Amazon rainforest.

The collection features over 200 photographs by Sebastião Salgado which have been curated by his wife, Lélia Wanick Salgado. “Amazônia” highlights the fragility of the ecosystem of the and the real urgency to protect it. Salgado says “The Amazon rainforest must live on – and always have its indigenous inhabitants at its heart.”

Salgado documents the lives of the indigenous people of the Amazon in the exhibition and the sound track to accompany Amazônia has been specially composed by the French musician Jean-Michel Jarre. Jarre’s music was inspired by the real sounds of the forest, the cries, chattering and whistling of the animals, the singing of the birds and the sound of the water rushing down from the mountains.

Since opening in Milan in mid-May 2023, the exhibition now has a new area called “Amazônia Touch” to enable blind and visually impaired visitors to experience the world of Amazônia. Salgados told us that he grew up with a sibling who was blind and knew the very real struggles blind people face.

Amazônia Touch is the result of a collaboration between the Salgados and Foundation Visio, an organisation that works to give visually impaired people access to cultural activities.

The book Amazonia Touch was produced with the Taschen publishing house and has 21 panels to provide a tactile reading experience.

Zurich Insurance is the main global sponsor of the exhibition which aims to raise public awareness of the need for concrete environmental action. The company also has a long-standing collaboration with Instituto Terra, the non-profit organisation run by Lélia Wanick Salgado and Sebastião Salgado.

Sebastião & Lélia Salgado

Instituto Terra supports targeted and sustainable restoration of the Atlantic Forest in Brazil. Barren farmland is being reforested and a total of one million carefully selected native seedlings will be planted as part of the eight-year project.

Sebastião Salgado is a man with a mission. He wants to actively inspire people to do something about climate change and explained how important saving the rainforest is not just for Brazil, but for the whole of the world. Don’t miss the ‘Amazônia’ exhibition at the MAAG Halle in Zurich. Tickets are on sale now.

Amazonia – Serra do Marauiá 2018 © SebastiãoSalgado

Sebastião Salgado’s Exhibition Amazônia

When: From 31st May 2023

Where: MAAG Halle Zurich

Tickets: Adult tickets rom CHF 25. Please see all the ticket prices here.

