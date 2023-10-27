Home Food and Drink Secret Dinner Zurich 2023: Casino Royale Montenegro 
Secret Dinner Zurich 2023: Casino Royale Montenegro 

Christmas 2023 Edition of Secret Dinner Zurich

Secret Dinner Zurich 2023: Casino Royale Montenegro

Secret Dinner Zurich 2023: Casino Royale Montenegro 

Secret Dinner 3rd November to 23rd December 2023

Christmas 2023 Edition of Secret Dinner Zurich

If you’ve never been to Secret Dinner in Zurich, it is an experience which I’m sure you will enjoy! It is a great event for couples and groups of friends to go to and you can really have fun dressing up and fitting in with the theme of the event.  It always takes place at a secret venue in Zurich, and it accompanied by wonderful food and drinks and a very special theme. The theme for this year is Casino Royale Montenegro – so it’s a great opportunity to get dressed up and have a wonderful time! We went along to Secret Dinner Zurich last year and really had fun.

Secret Dinner – A Great Idea For Company Events

As well as going with friends it’s also a great idea for company events and get togethers. With Christmas round the corner this could be the perfect venue for your Christmas company do!

Secret Dinner Zurich 2023: Casino Royale Montenegro 

Casino Royale

The theme for 2023 is Casino Royale Montenegro. It’s sure to be an extremely popular evening and some of the dates have already sold out and others are getting close to maxing out – so do book your tickets as soon as you know which date you would like to go.

A Delicious 5 Course Christmas Dinner

During the evening you will be served a delicious Christmas dinner with 5 courses, and between each course there will be amazing acts to keep you entertained and at the end there will be games and drinks.

Secret Dinner Zurich Cabaret Dekadent

It promises to be a fun and eventful evening and of course as it’s in a secret location in Zurich – we can’t tell you exactly where it is!!!

Optional Shuttle

There is an Optional Shuttle and Welcome Drink Package

There is an optonal shuttle (with welcome drink) package which you can book to get to the secret location at “Casino Royale Montenegro” in Zurich. Guests arriving without the shuttle will be informed the day before the event exactly where to meet. However, you don’t need to worry as the secret location is within walking distance of Bahnhof Stettbach.

Christmas 2023 Edition of Secret Dinner Zurich

Casino Royale Montenegro Secret Dinner

When: 3rd November to 23rd December 2023

Time: From 6pm till midnight and till 1am on Fridays and Saturdays

Menus: Both regular (no pork) and Vegetarian /  Vegan menus available

Where: Secret Location in Zurich – meeting point is at 6pm at Bahnhof Stettbach

Website: Find our more on the Secret Dinner Website here. 

So why not enjoy a thrilling evening at a secret location in Zurich for the Casino Royale Zurich edition? Don’t forget to share this with your friends and colleagues as it a really fun evening!

==>>Find out more by visiting the Secret Dinner Website here. 

Secret Dinner Zurich 2023: Casino Royale Montenegro 

With photos courtesy of Secret Dinner

