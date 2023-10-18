Spectroom & Rivage: Stylish Interiors For Your Zurich Home

Where to Find Sophisticated Zurich Home Interiors

If you’re looking for stylish and unique furniture for your house or apartment, there are a couple of great interior shops which can really help you achieve the look you’ve dreamed of. Both are located on the Gold Coast of Zurich. They are called Spectroom in Meilen and Rivage Interior in Feldmeilen.

Spectroom

The first, Spectroom, was founded in 2006 and is very well established with clients coming from all over Switzerland and beyond to discover exquisite pieces of furniture and accessories for their homes. Originally run as Herzlich, by Susanna Gasche and her two sons, Sandro and Michael Werner, the business was founded in a disused factory in Meilen.

Now this emporium covers a massive 9,000 square feet and you can find everything from the latest teak dining table to stylish sofas, unique accessories and incredibly comfortable beds. This family-run business specializes in exquisite, tailor-made home interiors. The showroom epitomizes stylish living and the room sets provide inspiration, ideas and beautiful furniture to help you furnish every room in your home. In fact, you can furnish not just your interior, but your exterior living spaces too – your garden patio or terrace – with the most elegant designs.

Spectroom offers enormous flexibility, with custom-made furniture pieces and accessories to suit any client’s requirements. Whether you’re interested in customizable pillows embroidered with geographic coordinates or vintage wood tables from the Bordeaux Collection or classic teak garden furniture for outdoors – you will find a huge choice. Moreover, Spectroom’s friendly and knowledgeable team is on hand to help you and guide you every step of the way. So if you’re looking for something really special do check out Spectroom.

Rivage Interior is Spectroom’s “baby brother”. Again, conveniently located along Seestrasse “the Felmeilen promenade”, it has views across the lake and parking right outside. The shop offers a smaller but carefully curated collection of stunning furniture.

A wide range of wooden furniture crafted out of old elm, often whole pieces

Rivage Interior is located on Seestrasse with a lovely terrace displaying their latest garden designs. Inside the beautifully decorated showroom is light and airy with a wonderful range of furniture, light fittings and accessories. From handwoven bracelets and jewellery, to elegant sideboards that are as practical as they are stunning, they also offer sofas, armchairs, tables and coffee tables. In addition, they have a varied range of cushions, blankets, carpets and picture frames. Their sofas are modular and can be custom designed. In fact, their most popular sofa is available in a wide variety of sizes and fabrics and comes with removable covers which are machine washable.

All sofas at Rivage can be ordered with removal covers which are machine washable

In addition to the wonderful interiors range, they offer an extensive selection of outdoor furniture from brands like Unopiu from Italy and Weishäupl from Germany and others. With such a varied assortment there is something suitable for every garden. What’s more, you can view the garden furniture display in front of the shop 24 /7.

So whether you’re looking to furnish your home, your garden, or both, Spectroom and Rivage Interior have you covered. So why not pop by and take a look? See below the addresses and contact details for both locations.

Address: Bergstrasse 3, 8706 CH-Meilen

Tel: +41 44 923 08 08

Email: info@spectroom.ch

Opening Hours:

Mo – Fr: 10:00 – 18:30

Sa: 10:00 – 16:00

Address: Seestrasse 155, 8706 Feldmeilen

Tel: +41 44 555 97 03

Email: info@rivage-interior.ch

Opening Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tues – Fri: 10:00 – 18:30

Sa: 10:00 – 17:00

Please note that English is spoken at both Spectroom and Rivage

This article is the result of a collaboration with Rivage and Spectroom

*** Articles You May Like ***

**********************