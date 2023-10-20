Sport Shop Time Out Winter Season Opening 2023

Friday 3rd & Saturday 4th November

Get Ready For a Winter Of Skiing in the Mountains

It’s the time of year when the leaves are turning golden and thoughts are turning to a Winter full of snow and skiing. One of the best ways of enjoying the beauty of Switzerland is surely a trip to the mountains and some wonderful skiing!

Sport Shop Time Out Great Range

So now is the time to get kitted out with ski gear and one of the best places in the Zurich area for families and individuals is Sport Shop Time Out in Uster. Not only do they have a great range (including the newest technology and innovations) in ski wear, boots and ski equipment but they also have a lot of expertise! And they all speak English! 🙂 In addition, they are celebrating their opening with some very special offers! On Friday there are discounts of 20% on nearly all articles and on Saturday are are amazing discounts of up to 70%! Definitely worth investigating!

Top Quality Friendly Service (In English)

They offer a very friendly and personalised service. As a customer myself I can say that they have helped me out on so many occasions – and they have some amazing rental deals for children! The are also fantastic if you need to change the boots mid season for any reason. For example if your children’s feet have grown unexpectedly, or if you have any issues or problems with the equipment, and they are always helpful and full of advice.

Winter Season Start 3rd & 4th November 2023

The Sport Shop Time Out Winter Season Opening takes place over two days – on Friday 3rd November and Saturday 4th November.

It all takes please at their spacious premises in Uster (with car parking spaces right outside). On hand they will have their expert team of professionals to guide you through the maze of what you need and what you don’t, what to rent and what to buy. There will be lots of special offers and discounts too. It promises to be an action-packed day of events with games and entertainment for all the family as well as food, drinks and snacks and lots more.

All we need now is the snow

When: Friday 3rd November & Saturday 4th November 2023

Times: Friday 3rd from 9am till 8pm and Saturday 4th 9am till 5pm

Where: Sports Shop Time Out Uster, Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster

Tel: +41 44 942 06 16

Click here for directions to Sport Shop Time Out

See Sport Shop Time Out on Google Maps + Scroll down for some other Autumn / Winter reminders regarding Winter Tyres and the Clocks Going Back

Other Ski & Sports Events

In addition Sport Shop Time Out organise a number of Ski Test Days. If you’re interested in attending do make sure to sign up when you visit the store as they always get booked up quickly!

Winter Tyres Reminder

Whilst you’re reading this, don’t forget that now is the time to change your types from Summer to Winter. It’s a good idea if you can to book ahead with your garage in advance as they tend to get very booked up. Alternatively you could change your tyres yourself.

Tip: Always mark your tyres in chalk with your name or initials in order to make sure there are no mix ups when you come to get your tyres back in the Spring!

Clocks Go Back

Don’t forget that at 3am on Sunday 29th October the clocks go back one hour – so you get an extra hour in bed!

