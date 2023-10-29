The Cheese Festival in Rapperswil-Jona
Käsefest Saturday 4th November 2023
The Cheese Festival in Rapperswil-Jona – Käsefest 4th October 2023
If you love cheese there is one festival you should definitely not miss – the Cheese Festival in Rapperswil-Jona. This unique festival takes place every year and is located on the Seequai on the lakeside in Rapperswil.
There will be a great selection of cheeses available to view and taste and of course ask the experts all about- It all takes place in the lovely location on Seequai and it should be a wonderful event.
Various cheese snacks and cheese product will be available for you to purchase to take-away and there will be lots of musical entertainment to complete the festive atmosphere.
The Cheese Festival in Rapperswil-Jona
The Cheese Festival in Rapperswil-Jona is a great way of getting to know all types of Swiss cheese as well as meeting and talking to the producers first hand.
The Cheese Festival in Rapperswil-Jona
When: Saturday 4th November 2023
Time: 9am – 5pm
Where: Seequai, Rapperswil SG
For more information visit the Cheese Festival website (in German) here.
All photos courtesy of the Cheese Festival
*** Articles You May Like ***
Simply Zurich Exhibition – All You Ever Wanted To Know About Zurich
*****************************