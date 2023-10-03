Home Arts and Entertainment THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE – Zurich English-Speaking Theatre
A Play by Martin McDonagh in English in Zurich

by newinzurich
Have a taste for the theatre and good storytelling? You may be interested in this upcoming theatre piece present by The Zurich English-Speaking Theatre. This latest production is a dark comedy and is bound to be a wild night of entertainment!

The Lieutenant of Inishmore by Martin McDonagh is set on the island of Inishmore in Ireland. McDonagh is also known for writing and directing the films In Bruges; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; and the 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin. Performances will take place in November at the Theater Im Seefeld from 8th – 18th November (see full details below). Grab some friends and make an evening of it.

Mad Padraic loves his cat, Wee Thomas, above all else. What happens when his cat is found knocked over on the side of a remote road situated on the island of Inishmore in Ireland? Was it truly an accident? Someone will undoubtedly face consequences upon his return from his involvement in a tumultuous period of torture and bombings in Northern Ireland. This dark narrative weaves together razor-sharp dialogue and a fast-paced plot, touching on a serious subject while adding a bit of satirical insanity.  Find out what happens by going along to see the play at the Theater Im Seefeld, all in English.

The Zurich English-Speaking Theatre runs productions two to three times a year and not only are the performances fun to attend but you might also be interested in getting involved with this friendly English speaking drama group.

The Lieutenant of Inishmore by Martin McDonagh

When: 8th – 18th November 2023

Performances:

November 8th, 9th, 10th, 15th, 16th, 17th at 19:30

November 11th and 18th at 17:00

Where:  Theater im Seefeld Neumünster, Seefeldstrasse 91, 8008 Zürich

Tickets: CHF35.00 – CHF45.00

Available at www.thezest.ch/inishmore; via Eventfrog’s website and apps, and Eventfrog affiliates including all Swiss Post offices, BLS in Bern and Lucerne, OLMO TICKET in Bern, and SOB in Kanton Schwyz.

