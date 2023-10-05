The Zurich Chocolate Tram

Back in Zurich From 3rd – 12th November 2023!!!

*** Enter Our Contest to Win Tickets for A Ride on 7th November ***

The Schoggi Tram in Zurich by Honold 2023

Award-wining Chocolatier Honold which has premises in Rennweg, Witikon, Zürichberg, Herrliberg and Küsnacht, is running its famous “Schoggi Tram” or “Chocolate tram” once again for 2023!

For CHF 25 you not only get to tour the centre of Zurich on a beautiful vintage tram, but also to enjoy one of Honold’s specialities – their wonderful hot chocolate. And that’s not all! You even get to taste their delicious hand made chocolates and a “Pain de Gênes” speciality cake.

The Chocolate tram rides are very popular so you do need to make your booking in advance. Unfortunately with a deal as good as this, which only happens once a year, demand often outstrips supply. All of the Chocolate Trams depart from Bellevue Tram stop and the trams run for around 30mins through the centre of Zurich at set intervals. The Schoggi tram will be running from 3rd – 12th November and you can book your tickets online from 16th October.

Win Tickets for A Tram Ride on 7th November at 13.30pm

We have 2 tickets to be won for a ride on the Honold’s Schoggi Tram on 7th November 2023 at 13.30pm ( please note this time cannot be changed – so only enter if you know you can make it). To enter the contest simply email us here with 1) Your name 2) + put Schoggi 2023 in the subject line of the email. The winner will be drawn at midnight on Thursday 19th October.

The Honold Schoggi Tram is popular with people of all ages and is the perfect way to brighten anyone’s day!

To see our article with more photos about a ride we took on the Schoggi Tram a previous year take a look here.

Honold’s Schoggi Tram

When: 3rd – 12th November 2023

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online from 16th October

Prices: Adults CHF 25

Departure Point: Tram Stop at Bellevue

Tour: The tram departs Bellevue and travels towards Central, on to Paradeplatz, Bahnhofstrasse, towards the lake, along the General-Guisan-Quai to Bahnhof Enge, back to Paradeplatz and via Bürkliplatz to Bellevue. All in all it is about 30minutes. To be sure of getting your seat promptly you need to arrive at least 5 minutes before departure. Unfortunately there is no space for prams or dogs on board. Spaces are limited and the layout is antique – so do bear in mind that you might not always be able to sit next to your friends if travelling in a group.

See more pictures of a Schoggi Tram ride here.

DIY Chocolate Tram Suggestion

If you aren’t able to enjoy a ride on the Schoggi Tram, why not take a regular tram to Confiserie Honold in Rennweg 53 and pop in with a friend to pick up a couple of hot chocolates and a selection of pralinés and truffles (do check out the fantastic tasting unique Grand Cru Chakra Couverture) and a Pain de Gene to take away? Next catch a tram maybe the 8, 15, or 6 – or maybe one you have never taken before – and just go for a ride to enjoy your chocolate goodies? It won’t be the same as taking the vintage Schoggi Tram – but it will still be a wonderful experience!

