Home Coffee The Swiss Coffee Festival in Zurich 2023
CoffeeExhibitions and EventsFood and DrinkThings To DoWhat's On

The Swiss Coffee Festival in Zurich 2023

The Swiss Coffee Festival at Halle 550 From 6th - 8th October 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

The Swiss Coffee Festival in Zurich 2023

The Swiss Coffee Festival at Halle 550 From 7th - 9th October 2022

The Swiss Coffee Festival at Halle 550 From 6th – 8th October 2023

If like me you’re a coffee lover, one of places you should be heading from 6th – 8th October 2023 is the Swiss Coffee Festival in Zurich! This year, once again, it is taking place at Halle 550, which is very conveniently located, close to Oerlikon railway station in Zurich.

Good News for Milky Coffee Lovers!  Nespresso Barista Creations

The Swiss Coffee Festival is a meeting place for coffee lovers, coffee enthusiasts, coffee makers, producers, roasters and coffee machine manufacturers. There will be barista competitions, cuppings and tastings, demonstrations, talks and workshops. And there will be the aroma of coffee everywhere!

The Swiss Coffee Festival at Halle 550 From 7th - 9th October 2022

Photo Copyright Adrian Huber

You can view the program here:

So why not pop over and see for yourself?

Swiss Coffee Festival 2023

When: 6th – 8th October 2023

Where:  Halle 550  in Oerlikon Zurich

Adresse: Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zürich

See Google Maps here

Getting There: Your best bet is with Public Transport as there is limited parking and Halle 550 is very close to Oerlikon Railway Station.

Opening Times:

Friday: 12 noon till 8pm
Saturday: 10am till 6pm
Sunday: 10am till 5pm

Tickets: Entrance tickets cost CHF 15

You can buy your ticket via Eventfrog here

You can visit the Swiss Coffee Festival Website here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

Review of Nespresso Aeroccino 4 Milk Frother

Fabulous Coffee Drinks With The Nespresso Barista 

*********************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid October 2023

QS Connect MBA Event Zurich: Unlock Your Future...

Irish Festival Fribourg/Freiburg 6th – 8th October 2023

Alpabzugs, Alpabfahrts, Alp Processions & Cow Parades in...

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2023 at Kongresshaus Zurich

The Very Best Things To See and Do...

Women’s Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

Zurich Wine Festival 2023

Zurich Oktoberfest at Bauschänzli & Züri-Wiesn HB

Dyson’s Pop Up Boutique Zurich: Technology & Cooking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus