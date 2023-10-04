The Swiss Coffee Festival in Zurich 2023

The Swiss Coffee Festival at Halle 550 From 6th – 8th October 2023

If like me you’re a coffee lover, one of places you should be heading from 6th – 8th October 2023 is the Swiss Coffee Festival in Zurich! This year, once again, it is taking place at Halle 550, which is very conveniently located, close to Oerlikon railway station in Zurich.

The Swiss Coffee Festival is a meeting place for coffee lovers, coffee enthusiasts, coffee makers, producers, roasters and coffee machine manufacturers. There will be barista competitions, cuppings and tastings, demonstrations, talks and workshops. And there will be the aroma of coffee everywhere!

You can view the program here:

So why not pop over and see for yourself?

Swiss Coffee Festival 2023

When: 6th – 8th October 2023

Where: Halle 550 in Oerlikon Zurich

Adresse: Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zürich

See Google Maps here

Getting There: Your best bet is with Public Transport as there is limited parking and Halle 550 is very close to Oerlikon Railway Station.

Opening Times:

Friday: 12 noon till 8pm

Saturday: 10am till 6pm

Sunday: 10am till 5pm

Tickets: Entrance tickets cost CHF 15

You can buy your ticket via Eventfrog here

You can visit the Swiss Coffee Festival Website here.

