Top Autumn Festivals in Switzerland You Need To Visit

Switzerland, with its picturesque landscapes and rich traditions, is home to a myriad of festivals that celebrate the country’s unique culture, food and seasons. Autumn is no exception. As the leaves change colour and the air becomes crisp, several regions, especially Zurich, the largest city, come alive with celebrations. Here’s a look at some of the best autumn festivals in Zurich and Switzerland.

Zurich Oktoberfest (Zurich)

A smaller version of Munich’s legendary beer festival, Zurich’s Oktoberfest offers a blend of lively tents, traditional Bavarian music, and of course, an endless flow of beer. Paired with hearty German cuisine and the spirited ‘oom-pah’ tunes, this festival guarantees a fun atmosphere. You can find out more about Zurich Oktoberfest here.

Jucker Farm Pumpkin Exhibition (Seegräben & locations nr Zurich )

When: Early September to end of October

Where: Seegräben, Pfäffikon and other locations (each location has a different end date – check the link below for details)

About: Celebrating the magic of autumn harvest, the Jucker Farm’s annual Pumpkin Exhibition is a delight for all ages. With hundreds of pumpkins sculpted into various artistic displays and competitions like the heaviest pumpkin, the farm offers a day of fun, education and creativity.

Räbechilbi Turnip Festival (Richterswil, Zurich)

When: Second Saturday in November (11th November 2023)

Where: Richterswil, Zurich

About: A unique Swiss tradition, the Räbechilbi Turnip Festival where locals carve hundreds of turnips into lanterns of various shapes and sizes, illuminating the town with a soft glow. The street lights are turned off and the procession of turnip lights and music takes place through the main streets.

Expovina Wine Ships Zurich

When: 2nd. 16th Novmeber

Where: Bürkliplatz Zurich

About: 11 ships lie in dock at Bürkliplatz and you can taste over 4,000 wines

Herbstmesse Basel

When: 28th October – 12th November 2023

Where: Basel.

About: It’s the biggest autumn fair in Switzerland. Visitors can enjoy various attractions, rides, and traditional foods. It’s spread across several squares in Basel. The Basel Herbstmesse is a vibrant blend of a trade fair and a funfair, with a history dating back to the 15th century. Spread across several squares in the city, it offers everything from thrilling rides and games to local crafts and delicacies, making it a perfect outing for the entire family. Read all about the Basel Herbstmesse here.

Bern Onion Market (Zibelemärit)

When: Fourth Monday of November.

Where: Bern.

About: The Zibelemärit (Onion Market) is an onion-themed market where vendors sell onion braids, rings, and other products. The festivities also include music, mulled wine, and confetti wars. This traditional folk festival always takes place on the fourth Monday in November. The city streets are filled with the aroma of onion tarts and soups and it attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Geneva International Film Festival

When: 3rd – 12th November.

Where: Geneva.

About: This festival showcases a selection of films, TV series and digital art. It’s an excellent opportunity for movie buffs to enjoy films from all over the world.

Christmas Markets Guide

Hot on the heels of Autumn festivals, there will be the Christmas Markets arriving in Zurich and all over Switzerland. Take a look here to see the key Christmas Markets to visit.

