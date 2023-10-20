What’s On In Zurich End of October 2023

Wishing you a great week ahead! All of a sudden there is a chill in the air and it’s turning more autumnal. The maroni sellers are out on the streets of Zurich and even some of the ice skating rinks have opened! Luckily there are plenty of events on to keep us busy. The Zurich Wine Festival is taking place at Sihlcity until 22nd October, the Oktoberfest is still in full swing at Bauschänzli and over in St Gallen the Olma Festival is on. It’s also the last chance to see the impressive AMAZÔNIA exhibition by Sebastião Saldago. Don’t forget the Women Power Pumpkin exhibition is also still on at the Juckerfarm and why not follow NewInZurich on Instagram and enter our contest to win a trip on the Bernina Express with a Pizzoccheri lunch for 2 in Tirano? You can see more details here.

For those of you who have recently arrived in Zurich check out our top tips for newcomers here. If you're looking for a great restaurant check out our Zurich Restaurant Guides here. If the weather turns to rain, you can find some rainy day ideas and activities see here.

DON’T FORGET HEALTH INSURANCE CHANGES 2024: By the end of October, you will have received your new policy for 2024, with all the relevant increases. If you want, you can compare your health insurance on the independent Swiss Confederation link Priminfo.ch. If you wish to get a better deal for 2024 your letter of termination needs to be received by your insurance company by the end of November.

SUPPLEMENTARY INSURANCE (LCA)

If basic health insurance is comparable in terms of benefits (but not services), the supplementary insurance is completely different and varies conisderlably from one company to another. According to independent online comparison sites (such as moneyland.ch, comparis.ch and the VZ VermögensZentrum), Helsana has been rated as one of the best for value for money. You can get a free no obligation quote from an English speaking Helsana consultant by clicking here. Please note: Never cancel your supplementary insurance until you have been accepted by your new insurance company.

CONTEST: Win Tickets for a ride for 2 on the Bernina Express with lunch in Tirano.

FAMILY EXCURSIONS

Here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

See this Instagram reel of our recent trip from Zurich to Northern Italy by train– and do follow us on Instagram for more ideas in Zurich and beyond.

EVENT LISTINGS

OLMA FAIR ST GALLEN UNTIL 22nd OCTOBER: Why not visit the Olma Agricultural Fair in St Gallen for a taste of all things Swiss? From piglet races to Schwingen to livestock to local specialities you can find it all here. Read all about the Olma Festival here.

ARCHITEKTUR FILM FESTIVAL 2023 20th – 21st OCT: Taking place at Zentralwäscheri, Neue Hard 12, 8005, this film festival focuses on architecture. Find out more (in German) here.

TRASH HEROES CLEAN UP UETLIBERG SUNDAY 22nd OCT: Want to help clean up the city? Trash Heroes is an organisation which meets regularly to do just that. It’s a great activity for the whole family and all equipment is provided – just don’t wear your best clothes! You can see details of what is involved here.

OKTOBERFEST NOW ON AT BAUSCHÄNZLI: Bauschänzli Oktoberfest is now on! So if you’re looking for Oktoberfest fun in Zurich take a look here.

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN NOW OPEN FOR THE WINTER SEASON : Frau Gerolds Garten is now open for the Winter Season. Read all about it here.

MANY ICE SKATING RINKS NOW OPEN: Many of the city’s ice rinks are now open. Take a look here for details.

THE ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL UNTIL 22nd OCTOBER: Don’t miss the Zurich Wine Festival at the Papiersaal in Sihlcity Zurich until 22nd October. You can sample over 350 wines and attend an amazing array of workshops and masterclasses. Read all about Zurich Wine Festival here.

DIGITAL ART ZURICH 19th – 29th OCTOBER: The Digital Art Zurich event is taking place from 19th – 29th October with a number of imaginative art installations. Find out all about it here.

MICAS GARTEN FONDUE TIPI TILL 21st OCT: Who not check out Mica’s Garten’s “Fondue in a Tipi” experience. On now until 21st October. See details here.

RESTAURANT ON INSEL UFENAU ON LAKE ZURICH OPEN UNTIL 22nd OCT: If you’ haven’t visited Insel Ufenau and the lovely restaurant on the island you need to be quick as it closes on 22nd October. Read all about this beautiful island in the middle of Lake Zurich.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ENDS 22nd OCT: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here

THE GRAND MEATERY POP UP AT THE DOLDER GRAND TILL 28th OCT: If you’re a meat lover don’t miss this! It’s one of the best pop ups I have been to for some time. The finest meat dishes, beautifully presented with the most delicious accompaniments. It really is a wonderful feast and the pop up restaurant has great design. Don’t miss it as it only open Thursday till Sunday from 6pm until 28th October. See details of the Grand Meatery here.

LION KING – TICKETS ON SALE NOW: The Lion King will be in at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from 23rd November until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can. Read all about this hit musical here

ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL until 22nd OCT 2023 The Zurich Wine Festival is taking place at the Papier Saal in Shihlcity Zurich until 22nd October. Don’t miss this great Wine event! You will have the opportunity to discover over 350 wines from all over the world, meet over 30 exhibitors and learn all about wine at the master classes. ==>> For more details take a look here. ************************************************************************* SBB DISCOUNT TRAVEL OFFER FOR 2 PEOPLE UNTIL 23rd OCT: Until 23rd October you can get a day pass for 2 people for just CHF 79, provided one person has a Halbtax card! Take a look here for more details. NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS NOW UNTIL 24th OCT: Nespresso Gourmet Weeks are in two parts this time and the next edition is about to start on 21st September. They do get booked up so don’t forget to make your reservation for these very special menus. Read all about Nespresso Gourmet Weeks here. ORGAN RECITAL GROSSMÜNSTER ZURICH 25th OCT: Organ recital Stéphane Mottoul at 6.30pm at the Grossmünster Zurich. PIXEL ZOO OCEAN: Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here.

************************************************************************** *** Sponsored Insert *** Did you know that you can watch theatre productions in English in Zurich? The Zurich English Speaking Theatre is located in Seefeld and from 8th – 18th November they will be performing The Lieutenant of Inishmore . Why not Rond up a group of friends and go for an evening out to the theatre? Enjoy a great night out at the theatre (in English) in Zurich! Tickets are on sale now ==>> Zurich English Speaking Theatre

ANGIE WEINBERGER GLOBAL ROCK STAR ALBUM BOOK: Angie Weinberger recently hosted a book launch for her new book all about expats, global mobility and inclusivity. Read all about it and see our interview with Angie here. AWCZ HALLOWEEN PARTIES FOR KIDS – SUNDAY, 29TH OCTOBER: Celebrate Halloween with the American Women’s Club of Zurich’s Kids Corner! Both morning and afternoon sessions packed with Halloween-themed activities, crafts, and treats, catering to children of different ages happening at our Clubhouse, Höschgasse 58, 8008 Zurich.Don’t forget to register online here asap.

VISIT THE AWARD WINNING CASTLE KYBURG BEFORE 31st OCTOBER: Do make sure to visit the award winning Castel Kyburg before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.

JAZZNOJAZZ FESTIVAL ZURICH 1st – 4th NOV: The JAZZNOJAZZ festival is back in Zurich for a mix of great sounds, some jazz, some not. Check out the details of this great festival here.

EXPOVINA WINE SHIPS IN ZURICH 2nd – 16th NOVEMBER: It will soon be time to welcome the Expovina Wine Ships to Zurich. They will be located at Bürkliplatz and offer a wonderful opportunity to taste wine in a unique location. Read all about Expovina here.

TALKING BODIES EXHIBITION MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG OPENS 3RD NOV: Don’t miss this interesting and thought provoking exhibition all about the bodies that are chosen for advertising posters. It opens on 3rd November. Read all about it here.

HONOLD’SCHOGGI TRAM 3rd – 12th NOVEMBER: Don’t miss this unique Chocolate Experience! Tickets for the Chocolate Tram went on sale on 16th October To find out all about the Schoggi tram and take a look here.

ZURICH STREET PARK FESTIVAL AT ZURICH HB 7th – 12 NOV: The popular Zurich street Park Food Festival is back at Zurich HB from 7th – 12th November. See details here.

THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE BY MARTIN MCDONAGH NOV. 8th-18th: Don’t miss out on this Tony and Olivier Award-winning play in English. What happens when Mad Padraic’s cat is knocked over on an empty road in Ireland? Padraic loves his cat more than anything and someone is going to pay. This dark comedy is full of cutting dialogue and a fast-paced plot, touching on a serious subject while adding a bit of satirical insanity. Read all about the play and see full details here.

AMERICAN WOMENS CLUB ZURICH THANKSGIVING DINNER – SUNDAY, 19TH NOV: Join the exclusive Thanksgiving Potluck on 19th November starting at 15.00 for a family-friendly feast! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect and savor the flavours of the season at the AWCZ’s Clubhouse, Höschgasse 58, 8008 Zurich. Sign up online here.

AWCZ CHRISTMAS MARKET – SUNDAY, 26th NOVEMBER: Bring your friends and family to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa or Glühwein, stock up on delicious baked goods to take home, send your kids to the Activity Lounge while you can shop and browse the exclusive mini market with various vendors from the Zürich area. You will be able to find affordable goods for everyone on your Christmas list! Swing by the AWCZ Clubhouse (Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich) anytime between 11:00-17:00. See details here.

THE TRADITIONAL ONION MARKET (ZIBELEMARIT) IN BERN 27th NOVEMBER: One Swiss tradition really worth a day out is a trip to the Onion Market in Bern. It takes place on Monday 27th November and is definitely worth a visit. See all the details here.

VISIT BERWERK KÄPFNACH HORGEN BEFORE END OF NOVEMBER: Just a reminder to visit the Käpfnach Mine in Horgen before it closes for the season at the end of November. It makes for a great family outing. Find out all about it here.

AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF ZURICH PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 2nd & 3rd DEC: Each year the American Women’s Club of Zurich offers children the opportunity to have their photos taken with Santa. We have a professional photographer, backdrops, and a very friendly, approachable Santa. Photos will be taken on Saturday and Sunday (December 2nd & 3rd) from 9:00-13:00 and from 14:00-18:00 at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). Photos cost 30/35 CHF for 2 or more kids for AWCZ members and 45/50 CHF for 2 or more kids for AWCZ non-members. To reserve your time slot, please contact Lyla at: awczlylat@gmail.com.

KATJA LOHER ART INSTALLATION AT MILCHBAR ZURICH UNTIL 11th JAN: Check out the beautiful Art Installation at the Milchbar Zurich. See our Instagram video of it here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at this selection of 6 circular hikes here.

PUBLIC GRILLS OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.

TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE

IBIS STYLES COPENHAGEN: We visited Copenhagen the other week for the opening of the the Ibis Styles Ørestad Copenhagen and met with Danish Street artist Isaac Malakkai. read all about this centrally located, colourful and very arty hotel here.

A TRIP TO GUARDA VAL LENZERHEIDE: If you’re looking for a beautiful place to stay and relax for a few days in the mountains, how about a trip to Guarda Val in Lenzerheide. Read all about it here.

AUTUMN TREAT – VERMICELLE: How about treating yourself to a wonderful Vermicelle tart? Read all about this typical Swiss Autumn treat here.