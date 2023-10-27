What’s On In Zurich End of October Early November 2023

Things To Do In Zurich End of October Early November 2023

On Saturday the oldest and biggest Swiss Autumn Fair, the Basler Herbstmesse opens in Basel, and you can see more details of Autumn Festivals here, it’s also your last chance to visit the award winning Kyburg Castle on 31st October and the Women Power Pumpkin exhibition at the Juckerfarm ends on 29th October (the exhibition continues at Bächlihof till mid November). The super popular Honold’s Schoggi Tram is sold out – but check out our DIY ideas ! Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has amazing Season Opening Offers on 3rd & 4th October so check them out here. The Oktoberfest at Bauschänzli ends on 4th November and of course many of the ice skating rinks have opened! Don’t forget Secret Dinner Zurich is taking place again this year and tickets are now on sale. Tickets are also on sale for the Lieutenant of Inishmore by Zurich’s English Speaking Theatre – so do go along and support this enthusiastic group. Another great production is Disney’s Lion King – in the original English language version & tickets are on sale for this too!

Two great events opening are the Expovina Wine Ships on 2nd – 16th November (and we have 3 pairs of tickets to be won) and the JAZZNOJAZZ music event in Zurich from 1st – 4th November (and we have 2 pairs of tickets to be won)

For those of you who have recently arrived in Zurich check out our top tips for newcomers here. If you’re looking for a great restaurant check out our Zurich Restaurant Guides here. If the weather turns to rain, you can find some rainy day ideas and activities see here. And if you are thinking of changing your health insurance now is the time to do it – see some information below:

DON’T FORGET HEALTH INSURANCE CHANGES 2024: By the end of October, you will have received your new policy for 2024, with all the relevant increases. If you want, you can compare your health insurance on the independent Swiss Confederation link Priminfo.ch. If you wish to get a better deal for 2024 your letter of termination needs to be received by your insurance company by the end of November.

SUPPLEMENTARY INSURANCE (LCA)

If basic health insurance is comparable in terms of benefits (but not services), the supplementary insurance is completely different and varies conisderlably from one company to another. According to independent online comparison sites (such as moneyland.ch, comparis.ch and the VZ VermögensZentrum), Helsana has been rated as one of the best for value for money. You can get a free no obligation quote from an English speaking Helsana consultant by clicking here. Please note: Never cancel your supplementary insurance until you have been accepted by your new insurance company.

CONTEST: We have 3 Pairs Tickets to be won for Expovina Wine Ships. On from 2nd – 16th November: See details and enter here.

CONTEST: We have 2 Pairs Tickets to be won for Samara Joy at the JAZZNOZAZZ festival on 4th November: See details and enter here.

FAMILY EXCURSIONS

Here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich. See this Instagram reel of our recent trip on a Rhine Cruise from Basel to Düsseldorf – and do follow us on Instagram for more ideas in Zurich and beyond.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Some of you may feel it’s too early to talk about Christmas – but the Christmas Markets are less than a month away!Also coming soon is our Christmas event list and our Advent Calendar – so stay tuned!

EVENT LISTINGS

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!!! THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE BY MARTIN MCDONAGH 8th-18th NOV: Don’t miss out on this Tony and Olivier Award-winning play in English. What happens when Mad Padraic’s cat is knocked over on an empty road in Ireland? Padraic loves his cat more than anything and someone is going to pay. This dark comedy is full of cutting dialogue and a fast-paced plot, touching on a serious subject while adding a bit of satirical insanity. Read all about the play and see full details here.

FAMILY DAY FREE ENTRANCE TO THE LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH 29th OCT 10am – 5pm: There is wide ranging program on all day geared up for families with children to learn all about the Landesmuseum. There are family tours and workshops. Entry to the museum and the various offerings are free. However, the number of places is limited, so tickets must be reserved for the program: See details (in German) here.

HALLOWEEN ICE DISCO AT THE DOLDER SPORTS SAT 28th OCT: There’s a Halloween themed Ice Skating Disco at the Dolder Ice rink on Saturday starting at 5pm till 10pm. 50% off entry if you’re in costume! See details here.

CLOCKS GO BACK 29th OCTOBER: The good news this weekend is that we all get an extra hour’s sleep as the clocks go back early Sunday morning as the clocks rewind from 3am to 2 am. This shift means a brighter morning, ushering in what’s often termed “Fall Back” or “Winter Time.” Enjoy!

BASEL HERBSTMESSE OPENS 28th OCTOBER: The biggest Autumn fair in the whole of Switzerland, the Basler Herbstmesse opens in Basel on 28th October. Read all about it here.

AWCZ HALLOWEEN PARTIES FOR KIDS – SUNDAY, 29TH OCTOBER: Celebrate Halloween with the American Women’s Club of Zurich’s Kids Corner! Both morning and afternoon sessions packed with Halloween-themed activities, crafts, and treats, catering to children of different ages happening at our Clubhouse, Höschgasse 58, 8008 Zurich. Don’t forget to register online here asap.

MÄDELS FLOHMARKT ZURICH (FLEA MARKET) AT TANZWERK 101 29th OCT: Check out this special flea market for women’s clothes and accessories taking place at Tanzwekr 101 Zurich. It’s unclear if it opens at 11am or 12 noon at Pfingstweidstrasse 101, 8005 Zürich. Entry free. See details here.

DIGITAL ART ZURICH ENDS 29th OCTOBER: The Digital Art Zurich event is taking place until 29th October with a number of imaginative art installations. Find out all about it here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW – 29TH OCT: The annual pumpkin exhibition is on now at the Jucker Farm until 29th October. The topic is women’s power. Find out more about the Jucker Farm festival here.

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT SEASON OPENING 3rd & 4th NOVEMBER: Don’t miss the grand season opening event at Sport Shop Time Out in Uster on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th November. With top ski brands and savings of 20% on most items on Friday, and savings up to 70% on various items on Saturday, it’s THE place to go for all skiers and mountains lovers! Read all about it here.

CASINO ROYALE MONTENEGRO SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH 3rd NOV – 23rd DEC: Tickets are on sale for Secret Dinner in Zurich and some dates have already sold out. The theme this year is Casino Royale Montenegro and it’s a wonderful idea to go with friends or as a couple and a fabulous idea for a company Christmas do. See details here.

LION KING – TICKETS ON SALE NOW: The Lion King will be in at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from 23rd November until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can. Read all about this hit musical here

100KG EMMENTAL CHEESE ROLLS 90KM AND INTO STORCHEN ZURICH : Did you hear about the 100kg Emmentaler cheese which rolled into Zurichthe other night? See all the details here.

OKTOBERFEST STILL ON AT BAUSCHÄNZLI UNTIL 4th NOV: Bauschänzli Oktoberfest is still on till 4th November! So if you’re looking for Oktoberfest fun in Zurich take a look here.

CHRISTMAS PHOTO SESSIONS BOOK NOW – 5th & 12th NOVEMBER: Whether you’re looking for incredible pictures for your holiday card, some Christmas-themed gifts for family and friends, or to begin a tradition of your family’s annual photo to display over the holidays, this is the perfect chance. Photos will be taken on Sunday ( November 5th & 12th) from 13:00 -18.00 at Streitholzstr 7, 8057 Zürich. To Book your session, please contact Carmen at: info@carmen.photo or visit www.carmen.photo

ZURICH STREET PARK FESTIVAL AT ZURICH HB 7th – 12 NOV: The popular Zurich street Park Food Festival is back at Zurich HB from 7th – 12th November. The popular Zurich street Park Food Festival is back at Zurich HB from 7th – 12th November. See details here. FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN NOW OPEN FOR THE WINTER SEASON : Frau Gerolds Garten is now open for the Winter Season. Read all about it here. MANY ICE SKATING RINKS NOW OPEN: Many of the city’s ice rinks are now open. Take a look here for details. ART PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION PHOTOBASTEI 9th – 19th NOV: Art Photography Exhibition “In My Mind” created by Irina and Slava Skripnik. At the exhibition you will see 40 large format art prints created between 2015 and 2023. Location: Photobastei, Sihlquai 125, CH-8005, Zürich. From 9th-19th November Vernissage: 9th November 6pm. Free entry.

LIT TURNIP PARADE RICHTERSWIL ZURICH 11th NOVEMBER: The biggest lit turnip parade or “Räbeliechtli Richterswil” takes place on 11th November in Richterswil, Zurich. It will be busy so best option is to take the train or boat to get there. Read all about it here.

SWISS AUTUMN FESTIVALS: Check out more Swiss Autumn Festivals here.

OH LA LA SHOW IN ZURICH KLOTEN TILL 19th NOV: Oh La La is an acrobatic and dance show for over 16s only which takes place in Kloten every Autumn. See the impressions by photographer Geoff Pegler here.

AMERICAN WOMENS CLUB ZURICH THANKSGIVING DINNER – SUNDAY, 19TH NOV: Join the exclusive Thanksgiving Potluck on 19th November starting at 15.00 for a family-friendly feast! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect and savor the flavours of the season at the AWCZ’s Clubhouse, Höschgasse 58, 8008 Zurich. Sign up online here.

AWCZ CHRISTMAS MARKET – SUNDAY, 26th NOVEMBER: Bring your friends and family to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa or Glühwein, stock up on delicious baked goods to take home, send your kids to the Activity Lounge while you can shop and browse the exclusive mini market with various vendors from the Zürich area. You will be able to find affordable goods for everyone on your Christmas list! Swing by the AWCZ Clubhouse (Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich) anytime between 11:00-17:00. See details here.

THE TRADITIONAL ONION MARKET (ZIBELEMARIT) IN BERN 27th NOVEMBER: One Swiss tradition really worth a day out is a trip to the Onion Market in Bern. It takes place on Monday 27th November and is definitely worth a visit. See all the details here.

PIXEL ZOO OCEAN: Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here.

THE KIMONO EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM RIETBERG ON NOW: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition about the history of the Kimono which is on now at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich until 7th January 2024.Visit the website here.

VISIT BERWERK KÄPFNACH HORGEN BEFORE END OF NOVEMBER: Just a reminder to visit the Käpfnach Mine in Horgen before it closes for the season at the end of November. It makes for a great family outing. Find out all about it here.

AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF ZURICH PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 2nd & 3rd DEC: Each year the American Women’s Club of Zurich offers children the opportunity to have their photos taken with Santa. We have a professional photographer, backdrops, and a very friendly, approachable Santa. Photos will be taken on Saturday and Sunday (December 2nd & 3rd) from 9:00-13:00 and from 14:00-18:00 at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). Photos cost 30/35 CHF for 2 or more kids for AWCZ members and 45/50 CHF for 2 or more kids for AWCZ non-members. To reserve your time slot, please contact Lyla at: awczlylat@gmail.com.

KATJA LOHER ART INSTALLATION AT MILCHBAR ZURICH UNTIL 11th JAN: Check out the beautiful Art Installation at the Milchbar Zurich. See our Instagram video of it here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Before the hiking season ends … A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at this selection of 6 circular hikes here.

TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE

A TRIP TO LAKE PAPUOGNA: The Stunning lake of Palpuogna is a wonderful place to visit in Autumn and Winter and in 2007 Lai da Palpuogna was voted the most beautiful place in Switzerland. Read all about it here.

IBIS STYLES COPENHAGEN: We visited Copenhagen the other week for the opening of the the Ibis Styles Ørestad Copenhagen and met with Danish Street artist Isaac Malakkai. read all about this centrally located, colourful and very arty hotel here.

LATEST UPDATE ON THE GOTTHARD BASE TUNNEL AND JOURNEYS TO TICINO: See the latest updates her on the repairs which are still ongoing to the Gotthard Base tunnel following the rail accident a few weeks ago. See details here.

AUTUMN TREAT – VERMICELLE: How about treating yourself to a wonderful Vermicelle tart? Read all about this typical Swiss Autumn treat here.