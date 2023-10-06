What’s On In Zurich Mid October 2023

Things To Do In Zurich Mid October 2023

There are just a few more Alpine Festivals and Cow Parades left for this weekend, Zurich Film Festival ends on Sunday, the Oktoberfest has now opened at Bauschänzli (as well as HB, the Irish Festival is taking place in Freiburg 6th – 8th Oct, the Swiss Coffee Festival is on from 6th – 8th October and the Women Power Pumpkin exhibition at the Juckerfarm is on now.

There is the Zurich Wine Festival from 16th – 22nd October. For those of you who have recently arrived in Zurich check out our top tips for newcomers here. If you’re looking for a great restaurant check out our Zurich Restaurant Guides here. And if you love meat, one exclusive luxury pop you really should try right now is The Grand Meatery at The Dolder Grand until 28th October. If you’re looking for a destination which is different, but not too far from Zurich, why not take a trip to Liechtenstein ? If the weather turns to rain, you can find some rainy day ideas and activities see here.

Excursions

Here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

See this Instagram reel of our recent visit to the Alpabzug in Mels – and do follow us on Instagram for more ideas.

EVENT LISTINGS

SWISS ALPINE FESTIVALS & COW PARADES OCT: Until mid October there are lots of Alpine Festivals and Cow Parades taking places all over Switzerland and we have just updated our guide with more dates. Take a look at our guide to a selection of Alpine Festivals with dates here.

OKTOBERFEST NOW ON AT BAUSCHÄNZLI: Züri Wiesn is back at Zurich HB and Bauschänzli is now open too! So if you’re looking for Oktoberfest fun in Zurich take a look here.

THE GRAND MEATERY POP UP AT THE DOLDER GRAND ON NOW: If you’re a meat lover don’t miss this! It’s one of the best pop ups I have been to for some time. The finest meat dishes, beautifully presented with the most delicious accompaniments. It really is a wonderful feast and the pop up restaurant has great design. Don’t miss it as it only open Thursday till Sunday from 6pm until 28th October. See details of the Grand Meatery here.

VISIT THE AWARD WINNING CASTLE KYBURG BEFORE 31st OCTOBER: Do make sure to visit the award winning Castel Kyburg before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here

JAZZNOJAZZ FESTIVAL ZURICH 1st – 4th NOV: The JAZZNOJAZZ festival is back in Zurich for a mix of great sounds, some jazz, some not. Check out the details of this great festival here.

AWCZ THANKSGIVING DINNER – SUNDAY, 19TH NOVEMBER: Join the exclusive Thanksgiving Potluck on 19th November starting at 15.00 for a family-friendly feast! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect and savor the flavours of the season at the AWCZ’s Clubhouse, Höschgasse 58, 8008 Zurich. Sign up online here.

LION KING NOW EXTENDED TO 10th MARCH 2024: The Lion King which is featured in our in Musicals Guide for 2023 has just been extended until 10th March 2023.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

VISIT A PARK OR A FLOWER GARDEN: Maybe you fancy a trip to a Zurich park? Or if you would like to explore some beautiful flower gardens take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.

PUBLIC GRILLS OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.

TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE

A TRIP TO SARDINIA: If you’re looking for a beautiful sunny location for a few days, how about the beautiful island of Sardinia? Read all about our visit here.

A TRIP TO LIECHTENSTEIN: How about a trip to Liechtenstein? It takes just an hour and a half to get to Vaduz the capital from Zurich. From hiking in beautiful countryside to taking a culinary tour to wine tasting and fine dining, there is lots to see and do in this unique principality. Read all about our trip to Liechtenstein here.