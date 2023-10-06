What’s On In Zurich Mid October 2023
Things To Do In Zurich Mid October 2023
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! There are just a few more Alpine Festivals and Cow Parades left for this weekend, Zurich Film Festival ends on Sunday, the Oktoberfest has now opened at Bauschänzli (as well as HB, the Irish Festival is taking place in Freiburg 6th – 8th Oct, the Swiss Coffee Festival is on from 6th – 8th October and the Women Power Pumpkin exhibition at the Juckerfarm is on now. We have a contest to win FREE tickets for Art International Festival which will be drawn on 9th October and a contest to win 2 pairs of free tickets for the Wine Festival Zurich which will be drawn on 12th October. Also don’t forget to register for the FREE MBA Information event at the Marriott Hotel in Zurich on Monday 16th October if you are considering studying for an MBA: See below for plenty more ideas and events!
There is the Zurich Wine Festival from 16th – 22nd October. For those of you who have recently arrived in Zurich check out our top tips for newcomers here. If you’re looking for a great restaurant check out our Zurich Restaurant Guides here. And if you love meat, one exclusive luxury pop you really should try right now is The Grand Meatery at The Dolder Grand until 28th October. If you’re looking for a destination which is different, but not too far from Zurich, why not take a trip to Liechtenstein ? If the weather turns to rain, you can find some rainy day ideas and activities see here.
CONTEST: Win Tickets for Art International
Art International is back in Zurich at the Kongresshaus from 13th -15th October. Mark your diaries and enter our contest to win a pair of FREE tickets! See details here.
CONTEST: Win tickets for Zurich Wine Festival 16th – 22nd October
Zurich Wine Festival is back at the Papiersaal in Zurich from 16th – 22nd October and you can read all about it here. You can also enter our contest to win one of two pairs of tickets to this great wine tasting event where you can sample over 350 wines. Enter the contest here.
Excursions
Here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.
See this Instagram reel of our recent visit to the Alpabzug in Mels – and do follow us on Instagram for more ideas.
If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you want to switch insurance) take a look here. You might also be interested in having some assistance from Zuzug Consulting, a company which helps new expats with a range of services to settle in. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here.
EVENT LISTINGS
SWISS ALPINE FESTIVALS & COW PARADES OCT: Until mid October there are lots of Alpine Festivals and Cow Parades taking places all over Switzerland and we have just updated our guide with more dates. Take a look at our guide to a selection of Alpine Festivals with dates here.
OKTOBERFEST NOW ON AT BAUSCHÄNZLI: Züri Wiesn is back at Zurich HB and Bauschänzli is now open too! So if you’re looking for Oktoberfest fun in Zurich take a look here.
THE GRAND MEATERY POP UP AT THE DOLDER GRAND ON NOW: If you’re a meat lover don’t miss this! It’s one of the best pop ups I have been to for some time. The finest meat dishes, beautifully presented with the most delicious accompaniments. It really is a wonderful feast and the pop up restaurant has great design. Don’t miss it as it only open Thursday till Sunday from 6pm until 28th October. See details of the Grand Meatery here.
MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL RESIDENCY ENDS 7th OCT: If you’re a fan of the Montreux Jazz Festival check out the Montreux Jazz Festival Residency at the Petit Palais in Montreux ends on 7th October. Find out more here.
IRISH FESTIVAL 6th – 8th OCTOBER FRIBOURG: How about going to the Irish Festival taking place in Fribourg from 6th – 8th October? Music, literature, whiskey, food and fun. Read all about it here.
THE SWISS COFFEE FESTIVAL 6th – 8th OCT: The Swiss Coffee Festival is on at Halle 550 this weekend – see details here.
SILO ROOFTOP BAR OKTOBERFEST 6th & 7th OCT: “O’zapft is!” is the motto in October at the unique SILO Rooftop Bar! After the success of the last two years, there will be another Oktoberfest fun in 2023, of course on the rooftop! See ticket details here.
6th & 7th OCT – LAST DAYS OF DYSON POP UP FOR ZFF: It’s the last couple of days of the Dyson Pop Up Boutique at Mascotte in Zurich – we visited the other day – find out all about it here.
OLMA FAIR ST GALLEN 12th – 22nd OCTOBER: Why not visit the Olma Agricultural Fair in St Gallen for a taste of all things Swiss? From piglet races to Schwingen to livestock to local specialities you can find it all here. Read all about the Olma Festival here.
OPEN YOUR EYES PHOTO FESTIVAL ZURICH UNTIL 15th OCT: OPEN YOUR EYES is a festival of creative photography for people in Zurich and a plea for an understanding of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. You will find the photographs outdoors in the streets, squares and parks of Zurich. See details of the festival here.
ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 13th – 15th OCT – WIN TICKETS! Art International is back in Zurich at the Kongresshaus from 13th -15th October. Mark your diaries and enter our contest to win a pair of FREE tickets! See details here.
QS MBA INFORMATION EVENT AT MARRIOTT ZURICH 16th OCT: There is a FREE MBA Information event taking place at the Marriott Hotel in Zurich on Monday 16th October with many leading international business schools present and a great agenda. Places are limited – registration can be made here. Read all about the event here.
WIN TICKETS!!!! ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 20th – 22nd OCT 2023: Taking place at the Papier Saal in Shihlcity Zurich you will have the opportunity to discover over 350 wines from all over the world, meet over 30 exhibitors and learn all about wine at the master classes. We also have 2 pairs of tickets to be won! For more details and to enter our contest see here.
SBB DISCOUNT TRAVEL OFFER FOR 2 PEOPLE UNTIL 23rd OCT: Until 23rd October you can get a day pass for 2 people for just CHF 79, provided one person has a Halbtax card! Take a look here for more details.
NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS NOW UNTIL 24th OCT: Nespresso Gourmet Weeks are in two parts this time and the next edition is about to start on 21st September. They do get booked up so don’t forget to make your reservation for these very special menus. Read all about Nespresso Gourmet Weeks here.
**************************************************************************
*** Sponsored Insert ***
Thinking about studying for an MBA?
Then consider attending this FREE MBA information event taking place at the Marriott Hotel in Zurich on 16th October.
Where: Marriott Hotel Zurich
When: 16th October 2023
=>>Tickets: FREE of Charge but spaces are limited
=>>For more information read all about it here.
*************************************************************************
LAST CHANCE TO GO ON GELMERBAHN BEFORE SEASON END 23rd OCT: Don’t forget the super steep Gelmerbahn closes for the sesaon at the end of October. Read all about it here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENT 25th OCT: De-globalisation – the new normal? Hosted at the Swiss Re Office commencing at 6pm. Includes Apéro. Use this link to benefit from the discount code of Guest BSCC to get the members price of CHF 55.
RIVOLI POP UP BAR ZURICH UNTIL 27th OCT: Check out the great new RIVOLI pop up in Zurich which has just opened. It’s at Utoquai 55 in RIVOLI, and place to discover Fashion, design, food, culture and the «The French Art of Travel». It’s open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10am till 10pm with changing exhibitions, tastings and events until 27th October. From10am you can enjoy SERI’s Croissants und Pain au Chocolats with coffee and more and from 5pm why not indulge in French Cocktail Classics and “Vin Naturel”? Read all about the RIVOLI Pop up here.
OPERA DINNER AT THE BÜRGENSTOCK RESORT LAKE LUCERNE 27th & 28th OCT: For an October night of romance with operatic arias and French gastronomy, join the Opera Dinner at the Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne on two unique dates: October 27th or October 28th. Enjoy the performances of major Opernhaus Zurich talents including Ziyi Day, tenor Omer Kobiljak, Ziyi Dai & Omer Kobiljak, along with an Opera arias-inspired four-course Menu by Koch des Jahres 2023 Mike Wehrle, – within the intimate and iconic Brasserie Ritzcoffier. Find tickets here.
ANGIE WEINBERGER GLOBAL ROCK STAR ALBUM BOOK: Angie Weinberger recently hosted a book launch for her new book all about expats, global mobility and inclusivity. Read all about it and see our interview with Angie here.
AWCZ HALLOWEEN PARTIES FOR KIDS – SUNDAY, 29TH OCTOBER: Celebrate Halloween with the American Women’s Club of Zurich’s Kids Corner! Both morning and afternoon sessions packed with Halloween-themed activities, crafts, and treats, catering to children of different ages happening at our Clubhouse, Höschgasse 58, 8008 Zurich. Don’t forget to register online here asap.
JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW – 29TH OCT: The annual pumpkin exhibition is taking place at Jucker Farm from 2nd September to 29th October. The topic is women’s power. Find out more about the Jucker Farm festival here.
VISIT THE AWARD WINNING CASTLE KYBURG BEFORE 31st OCTOBER: Do make sure to visit the award winning Castel Kyburg before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.
SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here
JAZZNOJAZZ FESTIVAL ZURICH 1st – 4th NOV: The JAZZNOJAZZ festival is back in Zurich for a mix of great sounds, some jazz, some not. Check out the details of this great festival here.
AWCZ THANKSGIVING DINNER – SUNDAY, 19TH NOVEMBER: Join the exclusive Thanksgiving Potluck on 19th November starting at 15.00 for a family-friendly feast! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect and savor the flavours of the season at the AWCZ’s Clubhouse, Höschgasse 58, 8008 Zurich. Sign up online here.
LION KING NOW EXTENDED TO 10th MARCH 2024: The Lion King which is featured in our in Musicals Guide for 2023 has just been extended until 10th March 2023.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.
ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here
VISIT A PARK OR A FLOWER GARDEN: Maybe you fancy a trip to a Zurich park? Or if you would like to explore some beautiful flower gardens take a look here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.
PUBLIC GRILLS OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.
TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE
A TRIP TO SARDINIA: If you’re looking for a beautiful sunny location for a few days, how about the beautiful island of Sardinia? Read all about our visit here.
A TRIP TO LIECHTENSTEIN: How about a trip to Liechtenstein? It takes just an hour and a half to get to Vaduz the capital from Zurich. From hiking in beautiful countryside to taking a culinary tour to wine tasting and fine dining, there is lots to see and do in this unique principality. Read all about our trip to Liechtenstein here.
TRIP TO INSEL UFENAU ON LAKE ZURICH: If you’ haven’t visited Insel Ufenau and the lovely restaurant on the island you need to be quick as it closes on 22nd October. Read all about this beautiful island in the middle of Lake Zurich.
AUTUMN TREAT – VERMICELLE: How about treating yourself to a wonderful Vermicelle tart? Read all about this typical Swiss Autumn treat here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Recipe of the week this week is: Avocado and Sweet Potato Salad with a ginger dresing
EXPATS
LOOKING FOR HEALTH INSURANCE FOR YOUR FAMILY? Finding the right health insurance in Switzerland can be complicated! However, take a look at what you need to know about before you commit to the health insurance here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
NEW EXPAT IN SWITZERLAND? CHECK OUT ZUZUG CONSULTING: If you’re new to Switzerland check out the practical expat services on offer from Zuzug Consulting here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TICKS IN SWITZERLAND: If you hike or garden or visit parks it really is advisable to protect yourself against ticks. Find out why here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
OFFERS / DISCOUNT CODES / SPECIAL EVENTS
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
Are you on Instagram? Or YouTube?
Instagram: If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
YouTube: Do feel free to follow us on YouTube here.
If you’re not subscribed already, please sign up to get a once a week update:
Subscribe to Blog via Email
*******************