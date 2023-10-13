What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late October 2023

Wishing you a great week ahead! The Art International Festival has just opened at the Kongresshaus in Zurich and is on all weekend, the Oktoberfest is on at Bauschänzli the Olma Festival is on in St Gallen and the Women Power Pumpkin exhibition is on at the Juckerfarm. The Zurich Wine Festival begins on 16th – 22nd October. Do make sure to enter our contest to win FREE tickets for a ride on the Honold’s Schoggi Tram which will be drawn on 19th October. And don’t forget to register for the FREE MBA Information event at the Marriott Hotel in Zurich on Monday 16th October if you are considering studying for an MBA: See below for plenty more ideas and events! There are just a couple or so Alpine Festivals on this weekend.

For those of you who have recently arrived in Zurich check out our top tips for newcomers here. If you’re looking for a great restaurant check out our Zurich Restaurant Guides here. If the weather turns to rain, you can find some rainy day ideas and activities see here. And if you are thinking of changing your health insurance now is the time to do it – see some information below:

CONTEST: Win Tickets for Honold Schoggi Tram on 7th November

Tickets for the Chocolate Tram go on sale on 16th October – but we have 2 tickets to be won for a ride on Honold’s Schoggi Tram on 7th November at 13.30pm. To find out all about the Schoggi tram and to enter the contest take a look here.

EXCURSIONS

Here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

See this Instagram reel of our recent visit to the Alpabzug in Mels – and do follow us on Instagram for more ideas.

EVENT LISTINGS

OLMA FAIR ST GALLEN 12th – 22nd OCTOBER: Why not visit the Olma Agricultural Fair in St Gallen for a taste of all things Swiss? From piglet races to Schwingen to livestock to local specialities you can find it all here. Read all about the Olma Festival here.

OPEN YOUR EYES PHOTO FESTIVAL ZURICH UNTIL 15th OCT: OPEN YOUR EYES is a festival of creative photography for people in Zurich and a plea for an understanding of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. You will find the photographs outdoors in the streets, squares and parks of Zurich. See details of the festival here.

OKTOBERFEST NOW ON AT BAUSCHÄNZLI: Züri Wiesn is back at Zurich HB and Bauschänzli is now open too! So if you’re looking for Oktoberfest fun in Zurich take a look here.

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 13th – 15th OCT Art International is back in Zurich at the Kongresshaus from 13th -15th October. Make sure to pop by and see some inspiring artwork See details here.

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER SEASON OPENING 14th OCT: Frau Gerolds Garten opens for the Winter Season on 14th October. Read all about it here.

QS MBA INFORMATION EVENT AT MARRIOTT ZURICH 16th OCT: There is a FREE MBA Information event taking place at the Marriott Hotel in Zurich on Monday 16th October with many leading international business schools present and a great agenda. Places are limited – registration can be made here. Read all about the event here.

The Zurich Wine Festival 16th – 22nd October

THE ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 16th – 22nd OCTOBER: Zurich Wine Festival is back at the Papiersaal in Sihlcity Zurich from 16th – 22nd October. You can sample over 350 wines and attend an amazing array of workshops and masterclasses. Read all about Zurich Wine Festival here.

MICAS GARTEN FONDUE TIPI TILL 21st OCT: Who not check out Mica’s Garten’s “Fondue in a Tipi” experience. On now until 21st October. See details here.

THE GRAND MEATERY POP UP AT THE DOLDER GRAND TILL 28th OCT: If you’re a meat lover don’t miss this! It’s one of the best pop ups I have been to for some time. The finest meat dishes, beautifully presented with the most delicious accompaniments. It really is a wonderful feast and the pop up restaurant has great design. Don’t miss it as it only open Thursday till Sunday from 6pm until 28th October. See details of the Grand Meatery here.

LION KING – TICKETS ON SALE NOW: The Lion King will be in at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from 23rd November until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can. Read all about this hit musical here

VISIT THE AWARD WINNING CASTLE KYBURG BEFORE 31st OCTOBER: Do make sure to visit the award winning Castel Kyburg before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here

JAZZNOJAZZ FESTIVAL ZURICH 1st – 4th NOV: The JAZZNOJAZZ festival is back in Zurich for a mix of great sounds, some jazz, some not. Check out the details of this great festival here.

EXPOVINA WINE SHIPS IN ZURICH 2nd – 16th NOVEMBER: It will soon be time to welcome the Expovina Wine Ships to Zurich. They will be located at Bürkliplatz and offer a wonderful opportunity to taste wine in a unique location. Read all about Expovina here.

TALKING BODIES EXHIBITION MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG OPENS 3RD NOV: Don’t miss this interesting and thought provoking exhibition all about the bodies that are chosen for advertising posters. It opens on 3rd November. Read all about it here.

THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE BY MARTIN MCDONAGH NOV. 8th-18th: Don’t miss out on this Tony and Olivier Award-winning play in English. What happens when Mad Padraic’s cat is knocked over on an empty road in Ireland? Padraic loves his cat more than anything and someone is going to pay. This dark comedy is full of cutting dialogue and a fast-paced plot, touching on a serious subject while adding a bit of satirical insanity. Read all about the play and see full details here.

AMERICAN WOMENS CLUB ZURICH THANKSGIVING DINNER – SUNDAY, 19TH NOV: Join the exclusive Thanksgiving Potluck on 19th November starting at 15.00 for a family-friendly feast! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect and savor the flavours of the season at the AWCZ’s Clubhouse, Höschgasse 58, 8008 Zurich. Sign up online here.

AWCZ CHRISTMAS MARKET – SUNDAY, 26th NOVEMBER: Bring your friends and family to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa or Glühwein, stock up on delicious baked goods to take home, send your kids to the Activity Lounge while you can shop and browse the exclusive mini market with various vendors from the Zürich area. You will be able to find affordable goods for everyone on your Christmas list! Swing by the AWCZ Clubhouse (Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich) anytime between 11:00-17:00. See details here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.

PUBLIC GRILLS OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.

TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE

IBIS STYLES COPENHAGEN: We visited Copenhagen the other week for the opening of the the Ibis Styles Ørestad Copenhagen and met with Danish Street artist Isaac Malakkai. read all about this centrally located, colourful and very arty hotel here.

Artist Isaac Malakkai

A TRIP TO SARDINIA: If you’re looking for a beautiful sunny location for a few days, how about the beautiful island of Sardinia? Read all about our visit here.

A TRIP TO LIECHTENSTEIN: How about a trip to Liechtenstein? It takes just an hour and a half to get to Vaduz the capital from Zurich. From hiking in beautiful countryside to taking a culinary tour to wine tasting and fine dining, there is lots to see and do in this unique principality. Read all about our trip to Liechtenstein here.