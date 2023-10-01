Home Excursions Women’s Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm
Women's Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

The 2023 Juckerhof Pumpkin Exhibition

by newinzurich
Women’s Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

Women's Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

The 2023 Juckerhof Pumpkin Exhibition

You know when Autumn is approaching in Zurich as it’s the time when the magnificent pumpkin exhibitions start appearing at Juckerhof Farm and the farm’s other locations. Every year there is a different theme for the pumpkin exhibition and this year it is  Women’s Power. From Cleopatra to Joan of Arc, from great to Frida, the pumpkin exhibits were (almost) all women!  We went along one evening shortly after the exhibition opened to see for ourselves.

Women's Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

When you arrive at the car park you have a short walk to the entrance where you are greeted by a pumpkin sculpture of Cleopatra luxuriating against the Swiss landscape in a bath if milk. You then follow the path around the farm to see further photos of the more women.

Pumpkin Sculpture of Great Thunberg

Women's Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

A model of Greta Thunberg made of pumpkins.

Greta Thunberg - Women's Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

Pumpkin Sculpture of Joan of Arc

Women's Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

Pumpkin Sculpture of Frida Tallo

Women's Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

Frida Kallo was a great colourful exhibit and probably my favourite one of them all.

Women's Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

Women's Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

Women's Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

Pumpkin Sculpture of Chanel No 5

There was no Marilyn Monroe at the Women’s Power Pumpkin exhibition, but instead a giant bottle of Chanel No 5 perfume, once again created out of pumpkins.

Women's Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

Women's Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

Pumpkin Sculpture of Marge Simpson

There was even a pumpkin sculpture of Marge Simpson!

pumpkin sculpture of Marge Simpson

More Information on the Juckerhof Pumpkin Exhibitions

Where and When: 

Each of the Jucker Farm locations has a slightly different display and theme. You can see all the details of the various pumpkin installations and the dates they are being displayed below:

  • Juckerhof Seegräben: Topic Women Power (September 2nd – October 29th)
  • Bächlihof Jona: topic of women’s power (until mid-November)
  • Spargelhof Rafz: Figures on the subject of Switzerland (until mid-November)
  • Römerhof Kloten: Flying figures (until mid-November)
  • Ludwigsburg (DE): Theme fire
  • NEW Pumpkinmania in Brussels (BE): Dinosaur theme (September 8th – November 5th)

Artist: All the pumpkins design were created by Pit Ruge.

What else to do:  A trip to the Juckerhof Pumpkin exhibition makes for a great day out for all the family and there is fantastic local produce that can be sampled at their lovely restaurant.

You can see a short Instagram Reel of last year’s Pumpkin exhibition at Seegräben here:

And you can see an Instagram Post of this year’s event here.

Website: Visit the Jucker Farm website (in German) here.

Please note at weekends it can be very busy, so to avoid the crowds its best to visit midweek.

Women's Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

