Auto Zürich – Zurich Car Show 2023

2nd – 5th November 2023 at the Messe In Zurich Oerlikon

Love cars and looking to see the latest models? The Auto Zurich Car Show is a yearly event in November in Zurich and this year it is taking place from 2nd – 5th November 2023 at the Messe Zurich. Over the past few years it has become a key meeting point for car (and motorbike) lovers from German-speaking regions and all over Europe. Auto Zürich AG runs the show, and it transforms the MCH Messe Zurich into an exciting centre for car innovations as well as a place to find out all about the latest technological developments.

The 36th Auto Zurich will be showcasing a record-breaking lineup of around 60 car brands, outdoing many other international car shows. This car show is where you can see new trends and high-tech stuff in cars. You’ll find everything from brand new cars to cool future designs and green options like electric cars. There is a lot of focus on making new tech that doesn’t hurt the planet, which means lots of electric and hybrid cars this year.

The show isn’t just about looking at cars. There’s a lot of fun stuff to do, from live shows to talks with big names in the car business. At night, there are special events with sports and entertainment celebrities and lots more.

One of the best things about the show is that it’s a place where people can learn and talk about cars. There are workshops and talks happening at the same time as the main show, where car experts and big thinkers talk about what’s new and what’s next for cars. It’s the third year in a row that Switzerland’s biggest car event has grown, making Auto Zurich 2023 Europe’s top car fair with the widest range of brands.

For ticket information and more visit the Art Zürich website here.

