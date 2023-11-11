Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away From Park Hyatt Zurich
As we head towards Christmas and New Year there is so much to prepare and organise. However did you know that for Christmas or New Year ( anytime from 23rd November 2023 until 8th January 2024) you can order a ” Turkey Take Away” from the Park Hyatt in Zurich? That’s right, you can get a perfectly cooked turkey and trimmings, all beautifully prepared for you and your guests, by the wonderful chefs at the hotel. Just think how a delicious cooked Christmas or New Year Turkey from the Park Hyatt could save you time and worry!
Choice of Turkey or Goose
Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away with All The Trimmings
A Take Away Turkey Takes Away The Stress
Order 48 Hours In Advance
When: From 23rd November till 8th January 2024
What: Turkey or Goose & trimmings. You can also order desserts and champagne too.
How: You can book online here or for further information or bookings, please call+41 43 883 1075 or you can email here. Don’t forget to send the order form with your email.
Prices:
Turkey for 4-6 people CHF 269
Goose for 4 – 6 people CHF 259
Where To Collect: The Lobby Lounge, Park Hyatt Zurich
Full Address For Collection: Beethovenstrasse 21, 8002 Zürich
Visit the website to order your Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away from Park Hyatt Zurich here
Thanksgiving Turkey Idea:
Enjoy Thanksgiving Turkey at the Park Hyatt
You might also be interested to know that you can enjoy a Thanksgiving Turkey dinner on 23rd November either to take home or to enjoy in the Lobby Lounge at the Park Hyatt Hotel. The price is CHF 135 per person and you can find the menu here!
With some photos courtesy of Park Hyatt Hotel
