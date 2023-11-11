Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away From Park Hyatt Zurich As we head towards Christmas and New Year there is so much to prepare and organise. However did you know that for Christmas or New Year ( anytime from 23rd November 2023 until 8th January 2024) you can order a ” Turkey Take Away” from the Park Hyatt in Zurich? That’s right, you can get a perfectly cooked turkey and trimmings, all beautifully prepared for you and your guests, by the wonderful chefs at the hotel. Just think how a delicious cooked Christmas or New Year Turkey from the Park Hyatt could save you time and worry! Choice of Turkey or Goose And if you prefer Goose to Turkey that’s also fine – as both birds are available to order. The Turkey and Goose are each designed to be suitable for 4 – 6 people and if you have a larger crowd coming you might want to order two, or maybe one of each. You can see all the details here.

Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away with All The Trimmings In addition to the bird you choose, for the Christmas Take Away at the Park Hyatt, there is a great choice of fresh side dishes as well as desserts too. There are Green Beans with veal bacon, roasted pumpkin, creamed Savoy cabbage, braised red cabbage, creamy mushrooms and roasted new potatoes to choose from. For dessert you can have homemade Christmas Stollen or homemade Pumpkin Pie. You can even add champagne to the order too! So whether you’re looking for a turkey or goose for Christmas or New Year, or anytime in between up till 8th January, why not order one now from the Park Hyatt Zurich?

A Take Away Turkey Takes Away The Stress So if you feel you deserve a relaxed Christmas or New Year, ordering a Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away could be a great solution. It could be a wonderful way to treat yourself and your loved ones to a special feast at home. Forget worrying about over or under-cooking your roast, or whether it will actually fit in your small Swiss oven, and concentrate instead on enjoying the day!

Order 48 Hours In Advance

do make sure to order your Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away 48 hours in advance! You can order online here – but

Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away From Park Hyatt Zurich When: From 23rd November till 8th January 2024 What: Turkey or Goose & trimmings. You can also order desserts and champagne too. How: You can book online here or for further information or bookings, please call+41 43 883 1075 or you can email here. Don’t forget to send the order form with your email. Prices: Turkey for 4-6 people CHF 269 Goose for 4 – 6 people CHF 259 Where To Collect: The Lobby Lounge, Park Hyatt Zurich Full Address For Collection: Beethovenstrasse 21, 8002 Zürich Visit the website to order your Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away from Park Hyatt Zurich here Thanksgiving Turkey Idea: Enjoy Thanksgiving Turkey at the Park Hyatt

You might also be interested to know that you can enjoy a Thanksgiving Turkey dinner on 23rd November either to take home or to enjoy in the Lobby Lounge at the Park Hyatt Hotel. The price is CHF 135 per person and you can find the menu here!

With some photos courtesy of Park Hyatt Hotel

