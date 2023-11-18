UPDATED FOR 2023
.
Christmas Shopping Sundays Zurich 2023
Sonntagsverkauf Zurich 2023
26th November, 3rd and 17th December 20223 in Zurich
Also see the dates for Glattzentrum, Volkiland and Sihlcity below
Normally in Zurich all shops are shut on a Sunday and if you want to shop your main port of call is Zurich Airport, where all the shops are open 365 days a year or Migros or Coop at Zurich Hauptbahnhof, Coop at Stadelhofen or some of the larger railway stations like Uster Bahnhof, for example.
Sonntagsverkauf on Selected Sundays before Christmas
However, over the Advent and Christmas period, the shops in Zurich implement “Sunday Shopping” or Sonntagsverkauf on selected Sundays before Christmas. The dates do vary depending on which shopping centre you are visiting.
Three Dates for Sunday Shopping in Zurich 2023
The three dates for Sunday Shopping in the run up to Christmas during Advent this season are as follows:
26th November 2023: 11am – 6pm
3rd December 2023: 11am – 6pm
17th December 2023: 11am – 6pm
Take a look here to see which shops will be open
Glatt, Volkiland & Sihlcity Shopping Sundays
Some out of town shopping centres will have their own dates for “Sonntagsverkauf”:
Shopping Sundays at Glattzentrum: (Please note this year they are the same dates as Zurich)
- 26.11.2023, Open Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 03.12.2023, Open Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 17.12.2023, Open Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shopping Sundays at Volkiland
10th December and 17th December (10am – 6pm)
Shopping Sundays at Sihlcity
on 26th November, 3rd December and 17th December (10am – 7pm)
Christmas Shopping Hours
Please note that all shops are closed on Christmas Day, 25th December and on Boxing Day 26th December. On Christmas Eve, 24th December 2023 many shops in Zurich will close early – but do check individual shops before setting out. Happy Shopping!
New Year Shopping
1st January is a Bank Holiday and the shops will remain closed on New Year’s Day. 2nd January is a holiday in the city of Zurich so the shops should normally be shut but some may choose to open. For 30th and 31st December some shops may close completely and others operate reduced shopping hours.
Shops Open 365 Days a Year
However, the shops at Zurich Airport and the shops at Shopville Zurich Main Station and at Stadelhofen Railway Station are open 365 days a year.
You can find more information about Sunday Shopping in Zurich here.
*********************
For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog on the top right hand corner of the page.
**********************
Articles Which May Be of Interest
************************