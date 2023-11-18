UPDATED FOR 2023

.

Christmas Shopping Sundays Zurich 2023

Sonntagsverkauf Zurich 2023

26th November, 3rd and 17th December 20223 in Zurich

Also see the dates for Glattzentrum, Volkiland and Sihlcity below

Normally in Zurich all shops are shut on a Sunday and if you want to shop your main port of call is Zurich Airport, where all the shops are open 365 days a year or Migros or Coop at Zurich Hauptbahnhof, Coop at Stadelhofen or some of the larger railway stations like Uster Bahnhof, for example.

Sonntagsverkauf on Selected Sundays before Christmas

However, over the Advent and Christmas period, the shops in Zurich implement “Sunday Shopping” or Sonntagsverkauf on selected Sundays before Christmas. The dates do vary depending on which shopping centre you are visiting.

Three Dates for Sunday Shopping in Zurich 2023

The three dates for Sunday Shopping in the run up to Christmas during Advent this season are as follows:

26th November 2023: 11am – 6pm

3rd December 2023: 11am – 6pm

17th December 2023: 11am – 6pm

Glatt, Volkiland & Sihlcity Shopping Sundays

Some out of town shopping centres will have their own dates for “Sonntagsverkauf”:

26.11.2023, Open Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 03.12.2023, Open Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 17.12.2023, Open Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



10th December and 17th December (10am – 6pm)

Shopping Sundays at Sihlcity

on 26th November, 3rd December and 17th December (10am – 7pm)

Christmas Shopping Hours

Please note that all shops are closed on Christmas Day, 25th December and on Boxing Day 26th December. On Christmas Eve, 24th December 2023 many shops in Zurich will close early – but do check individual shops before setting out. Happy Shopping!

New Year Shopping

1st January is a Bank Holiday and the shops will remain closed on New Year’s Day. 2nd January is a holiday in the city of Zurich so the shops should normally be shut but some may choose to open. For 30th and 31st December some shops may close completely and others operate reduced shopping hours.

Shops Open 365 Days a Year

However, the shops at Zurich Airport and the shops at Shopville Zurich Main Station and at Stadelhofen Railway Station are open 365 days a year.

You can find more information about Sunday Shopping in Zurich here.

