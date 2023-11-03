FREE Light Show Zurich Opera House

Light Show for the “RING” 2nd – 4th November 2023

Zurich Opera House will be illuminated from Thursday, 2nd November to Saturday, 4th November 4, 2023, from 6:30pm to 10pm, as the light show enters its fourth season.

Outdoor Light Show at Opera House in Zurich

This spectacle commemorates the debut of the new production of “Die Götterdämmerung,” with the Zurich Opera House façade serving as the canvas. The show kicks off with a 30-minute sequence dedicated to “Das Rheingold,” “Die Walküre,” and “Siegfried.” This is then followed by a new 10-minute segment featuring “Die Götterdämmerung.” Every 45 minutes, the entire cycle recommences.

Ring des Nibelungen Opera House Zurich

This audiovisual spectacle not only marks the inception of a new “Ring des Nibelungen” within the theatre is open to the public completely free of charge. You can see a video of a previous performance of a light show at Zurich Opera House on YouTube here.

When: 2nd – 4th November 2023

Time: From 6.30pm – 10pm

Seating: Free seating or standing outside the Opera House on Sechselaeutenplatz Zurich

Entrance: FREE of charge and open to all

Website: Discover more about the new Zurich Ring and this FREE event here.

See a Video of a previous Light Show at the Zurich Opera House:

