Heiliger Bim Bam Christmas Market Zurich 2023

In addition to the regular Christmas Markets in Zurich there is also the Heiliger Bim Bam Christmas market. It specialises in offering a large range of independent companies, young designers and artists selling unique hand designed products and gifts. This year it takes place from 7th – 10th December and from 14th – 17th December at Villa Bimbam at Bahnhof Oerlikon in 8050 Oerlikon, Zurich.
You will find interesting one off designs and a relaxed shopping atmosphere – so why not head on down to do some shopping and while you’re there don’t forget to grab a delicious Glühwein!
You can also visit the Heiliger Bim Bam online shop here.
Dates
7th – 10th December 2023
14th – 17th December 2023
Location
Villa Bimbam at Bahnhof Oerlikon in Zurich Oerlikon
Opening Times
Thursday + Friday 5pm – 10pm
Saturday 12noon – 9pm, Sunday 12 noon – 7pm
Find out more by visiting the Heiliger Bim Bam website (in German) here.
With photos courtesy of Heiliger Bim Bam
