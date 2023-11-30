Home Businesses & Services Heiliger Bim Bam Christmas Market Zurich 2023
7th – 10th December + 14th -17th December 2023

In addition to the regular Christmas Markets in Zurich there is also the Heiliger Bim Bam Christmas market. It specialises in offering a large range of independent companies, young designers and artists selling unique hand designed products and gifts. This year it takes place from 7th – 10th December and from 14th – 17th December at Villa Bimbam at Bahnhof Oerlikon in 8050 Oerlikon, Zurich.

You will find interesting one off designs and a relaxed shopping atmosphere – so why not head on down to do some shopping and while you’re there don’t forget to grab a delicious Glühwein!

You can also visit the Heiliger Bim Bam online shop here.

Dates

7th – 10th  December 2023

14th – 17th December 2023

Location

Villa Bimbam at Bahnhof Oerlikon in Zurich Oerlikon

Opening Times

Thursday + Friday 5pm – 10pm
Saturday 12noon  – 9pm, Sunday 12 noon – 7pm

Find out more by visiting the Heiliger Bim Bam website (in German) here.

With photos courtesy of Heiliger Bim Bam

