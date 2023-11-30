Heiliger Bim Bam Christmas Market Zurich 2023

Heiliger Bim Bam Christmas Market Zurich

Villa Bim Bam at Bahnhof Oerlikon

7th – 10th December + 14th -17th December 2023

Heiliger Bim Bam Design Christmas Market at Bahnhof Oerlikon, 8050 Oerlikon

In addition to the regular Christmas Markets in Zurich there is also the Heiliger Bim Bam Christmas market. It specialises in offering a large range of independent companies, young designers and artists selling unique hand designed products and gifts. This year it takes place from 7th – 10th December and from 14th – 17th December at Villa Bimbam at Bahnhof Oerlikon in 8050 Oerlikon, Zurich.

You will find interesting one off designs and a relaxed shopping atmosphere – so why not head on down to do some shopping and while you’re there don’t forget to grab a delicious Glühwein!

You can also visit the Heiliger Bim Bam online shop here.

Heiliger Bim Bam Christmas Market

Dates

7th – 10th December 2023

14th – 17th December 2023

Location

Villa Bimbam at Bahnhof Oerlikon in Zurich Oerlikon

Opening Times

Thursday + Friday 5pm – 10pm

Saturday 12noon – 9pm, Sunday 12 noon – 7pm

Find out more by visiting the Heiliger Bim Bam website (in German) here.

With photos courtesy of Heiliger Bim Bam

