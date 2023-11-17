Imagine Picasso at Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

Imagine Picasso Exhibition Switzerland

50th Anniversary of Death of Pablo Picasso

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the death of the famous artist, Pablo Picasso. In tribute, the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich is unveiling an exceptional exhibition called “Imagine Picasso”. Thanks to the artistic minds of French artists Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, this promises to be a wonderful journey through Picasso’s vast body of work. We have a contest to win one of 2 pairs of tickets to the exhibition – see below for details.

Experience Imagine Picasso

From 15th November you can visit the Licththalle MAAG to view over 200 of Picasso’s artworks. What is really unique about this exhibition is that for the first time in Switzerland these paintings will be projected via 40 projectors onto the walls, the floor, and the huge interiors of the Licththalle. It’s not just about seeing Picasso’s art; it’s about experiencing it.

Picasso’s Blue and Pink Periods

The “Imagine Picasso” journey covers the evocative pieces of Picasso’s Blue and Pink Periods, ventures through his Cubism and Surrealism masterpieces, and ends with the distinct creations of his later years. This immersive experience has been made possible with the collaboration of Annabelle Mauger, Julien Baron, architect Rudy Ricciotti, and French art historian Androula Michael. Drawing on inspiration from Picasso’s childhood, Ricciotti designed the space so that the paintings come alive on the giant origami setups and walls, aiming to both deconstruct and to honour Picasso’s modern art. To enhance the experience the exhibition is accompanied by specially selected music.

Imagine Picasso – An International Experience

This isn’t the first time “Imagine Picasso” has wowed audiences. Previously, it’s been shown in cities such as Lyon, Quebec, Vancouver, Atlanta, San Francisco, Madrid, and Sao Paulo.

Image Totale ©

The immersive exhibit’s concept, known as Image Totale©, was initiated in 1977 by French journalist and photographer Albert Plécy. Today, it has evolved under the guidance of Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron. Thanks to their efforts, attendees can plunge into Picasso’s world, witnessing intricate details and feeling the raw energy of his art.

Androula Michael, the curator of the exhibition, emphasizes that “Imagine Picasso” is more than just an art display. It’s an emotional and educational experience designed to resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds.

See a short Instagram reel here:

To enter the contest to win one of two pairs of tickets for Imagine Picasso at Lichthalle MAAG simply:

Imagine Picasso

When: 15th November 2023 – 28th January 2024

Where: MAAG light hall, Zurich

Hours: TUE/WED/TH/SUN: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., FR/SA: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Available at www.imagine-picasso.ch, or you can call MAAG hotline at 0900 444 262 or Ticketcorner at 0900 800 800.

