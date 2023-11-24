Photo courtesy of Zurich Tourism

. Lichterschwimmen in Zurich

Watch the Floating Candles on The River Limmat Zurich

!!! Please note the event on 21st Dec 2023 has been cancelled due to high winds and rain !!!

Next event on Thursday 19th December 2024

Lichterschwimmen in Zurich

One of the most touching Christmas traditions in the city:

Lichterschwimmen in Zurich on The River Limmat

Don’t miss the very pretty and quaint tradition of “Lichterschwimmen in Zurich”. It takes place every year on the River Limmat on the Thursday before Christmas at 6pm. It will next take place on Thursday 19th December 2024. Hundreds of little candles are lit and then released onto the river Limmat in floating boats, close to the Hotel Storchen on Weinplatz near Stadhausquai. The candles float gently downstream as onlookers enjoy watching this pretty little tradition.

View the Floating Lights and Enjoy A Glühwein at Weinplatz

So what is Lichterschwimmen in Zurich? It’s when groups of (supervised) school children float the lights gently on the water in little “boats” and everyone watches as they float away downstream. (Don’t worry, this is Zurich, so once the event is over, people in little rowing boats are sent over to clear up all the debris.) Since the Lichterschwimmen event gets quite crowded it’s advisable to get there around 5pm. That ways you have time to grab a Glühwein or punch to keep yourself warm as you watch. Zurich Tourism office have a little stand serving free refreshments at Weinplatz right next to the Storchen. Don’t forget to wrap up warmly and enjoy the spectacle as the little lights sail by. The Lichterschwimmen in Zurich floating lights start setting sail promptly at 6pm.

A Tradition Started in 1962 by a Zurich School Teacher Hansruedi Obi

The tradition began back in 1962, when Hansruedi Obi, a teacher from a school in Zurich, helped his pupils celebrate “Schulsylvester” by making small boats with candles inside, which they launched from the Stadthausquai at 7am on the morning of Schulsylvester. This tradition was taken over in 1991, by primary school teacher Jürg Inhelder and this has now become an annual Advent fixture on the Thursday before Christmas. Why not help celebrate this joyous event and join the crowds watching the Lichterschwimmen in Zurich this year? You can see all the details below.

See a short Instagram Reel of the Lichterschwimmen in Zurich here:

Last Minute Cancellation of Lichterschwimmen 2023

Sadly the 2023 event due to take place on 21st November was cancelled at the last minute due to high winds and rain. This would have made it impossible to collect all the little “boats” carrying the candles.

Lichterschwimmen in Zurich

Where: On the River Limmat near Weinplatz 8001 Zurich, next to the Hotel Storchen

When: Next event 19th December 2024

Time: 6pm – but do get there a little bit beforehand so that you can enjoy a warming glass of punch or Glühwein and find a good place to view the floating candles.

See more information (in German) here.

