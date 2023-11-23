Home Arts and Entertainment Musical Advent Calendar at the Opera House Zurich 2023
Musical Advent Calendar at the Opera House Zurich 2023

Free Short Musical Concerts 1st -23rd December 2023

Musical Advent Calendar at the Opera House Zurich

Free Short Musical Concerts 1st – 23rd December 2023

Looking for something different this Advent? Don’t mis this Christmastime musical surprise at Zurich Opera House just in front of the Wienachtsdorf on the Sechseläutenplatz. From 1st – 23rd December the Opera House will be offering free daily concerts in the foyer of the building on Sechselaeutenplatz. The performances for this musical Advent Calendar begin at 5.30 pm each day – and what’s more they are FREE!

Specially organised for the Christmas season the concerts feature musicians from Zurich Philharmonia as well as singers from their ensemble and the International Opernstudio. These concerts during the busy advent season offer a peaceful break for just 15 minutes. It’s a beautiful way to get into the spirit of Christmas and located in the Opera House next to the Christmas Village on Sechselaeutenplatz, it’s in the perfect position.

This is also a great chance for children over 5 to experience classical music in all its variety. Tip: Get there early to get a seat! Enjoy 🙂

Details of the Opera House Zurich Musical Advent Calendar

Where: Foyer of the Zurich Opera House
When: 1st to 23rd of December 2023
Times:  5.30 pm (doors open at 5.20 pm)
Cost: FREE!

Please note: On 3rd December the Musical Advent Calendar will be performed on the Studiobühne, not in the foyer.

You can find out what’s playing in these short fifteen minute long converts on the Opera House facebook site or on the Opera House website or Instagram page each day.

