Samichlaus Parade Zurich: Every First Advent Sunday

Santa Procession Zurich Sunday 26th November 2023
If you’re heading into Zurich for the first Shopping Sunday of Advent, there is another event taking place in Bahnhofstrasse: the Samichlaus Parade. This procession is one of the Top Christmas events in Zurich and always takes place on the first Sunday of Advent and this year it’s on 26th November 2023, at 5pm.
Photo courtesy of St. Nikolausgesellschaft der Stadt Zürich
The Samichlaus Parade takes place in Bahnhofstrasse, in the centre of Zurich, and starts close to where the Singing Christmas Tree is in Werdmühleplatz and continues all down the shopping street until you get to the Candle Dipping hut at Bürkliplatz.
You will find all sorts of people dressed as Samichlaus, (a St Nicholas figure who is like Santa Claus), giving out sweets to children. Samichlaus is accompanied by Schmutzli, his helper, who often carries a broom and a large sack.
Photo courtesy of St. Nikolausgesellschaft der Stadt Zürich
The Samichlaus Parade is a very popular event in Zurich, coming right after the Lucy Christmas Lights have gone on and all the Christmas Markets have opened, with lots of people coming to watch and lots of children lining up in the hope of some free sweets! See the key details below:
Photo courtesy of St. Nikolausgesellschaft der Stadt Zürich
Samichlaus Parade Zurich
When: Sunday 26th November 2023
Where: All along Bahnhofstrasse Zurich
Time: 5pm
Website: www.samichlaus-zuerich.ch
