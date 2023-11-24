Home Children Samichlaus Parade Zurich: Every First Advent Sunday
ChildrenChristmasExhibitions and EventsThings To DoZurich Events

Samichlaus Parade Zurich: Every First Advent Sunday

Santa Procession Zurich Sunday 26th November 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

Samichlaus Parade Zurich: Every First Advent Sunday

The Lucy Christmas Lights In Bahnhofstrasse Zurich

Santa Procession Zurich Sunday 26th November 2023

If you’re heading into Zurich for the first Shopping Sunday of Advent, there is another event taking place in Bahnhofstrasse: the Samichlaus Parade. This procession is one of the Top Christmas events in Zurich and always takes place on the first Sunday of Advent and this year it’s on 26th November 2023, at 5pm.

Samichlaus Parade Zurich: Every First Advent Sunday

Photo courtesy of St. Nikolausgesellschaft der Stadt Zürich

The Samichlaus Parade takes place in Bahnhofstrasse, in the centre of Zurich, and starts close to where the Singing Christmas Tree is in Werdmühleplatz and continues all down the shopping street until you get to the Candle Dipping hut at Bürkliplatz.

You will find all sorts of people dressed as Samichlaus, (a St Nicholas figure who is like Santa Claus), giving out sweets to children. Samichlaus is accompanied by Schmutzli, his helper, who often carries a broom and a large sack.

Samichlaus Parade Zurich: Every First Advent Sunday

Photo courtesy of St. Nikolausgesellschaft der Stadt Zürich

The Samichlaus Parade is a very popular event in Zurich, coming right after the Lucy Christmas Lights have gone on and all the Christmas Markets have opened, with lots of people coming to watch and lots of children lining up in the hope of some free sweets! See the key details below:

Samichlaus Parade Zurich: Every First Advent Sunday

Photo courtesy of St. Nikolausgesellschaft der Stadt Zürich

Samichlaus Parade Zurich

When: Sunday 26th November 2023

Where: All along Bahnhofstrasse Zurich

Time: 5pm

Website: www.samichlaus-zuerich.ch

*** Articles You May Like ***

Christmas Markets Guide to Zurich and Switzerland 2023

The Top Christmas Events in Zurich for 2023

Singing Christmas Tree Zurich 2023 Celebrates Its 25 Year Anniversary

Musical Advent Calendar at the Opera House Zurich 2023

The Christmas Pyramid Outside Stadelhofen Railway Station Zurich Switzerland 2023

****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich End of November 2023

Christmas Shopping Sundays in Zurich – Sonntagsverkauf Zurich...

What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late November...

Imagine Picasso at Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

Christmas Markets Guide to Zurich and Switzerland 2023

Silvesterlauf Zurich – A Winter Fun Run Through...

The Märlitram Children’s Tram in Zurich 2023

The Top Christmas Events in Zurich for 2023

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich 2023

10 Top Places To Drink Hot Chocolate in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus