Silvesterlauf Zurich – A Winter Fun Run Through The City

A Winter Fun Run Through The City

10th December 2023

The Pre-Christmas Run Through Zurich

The “Silvesterlauf Zurich” is the annual December fun run through Zurich which usually takes place on the second Sunday in December. You can register online to take part. Even if you don’t fancy running, it is also a great spectator event. There is plenty of entertainment as well as food and beverage stands to keep you fed and watered. Whacky costumes contribute to the fun party atmosphere – so enjoy!

It’s a wonderful pre-Christmas winter tradition in Zurich as you watch hundreds of runners racing through the wonderfully decorated streets of Zurich.

Take Part in the Silvesterlauf on your own or in a Team

You can take part as a single runner, in a duo or in a group. No matter whether you are a running enthusiast, an occasional runner, a big or small running fan – there is definitely a category and route for everyone. School children and clubs should try to register as quickly as possible as the first 1,700 children to sign up, register for free.

Registration for the 47th Silvesterlauf Zurich is now open

It’s a great event for everyone, whether you’re just watching or actually taking part. However, please note that quite a few of the streets in the centre of town will be closed, so it’s a good idea to take public transport as parking is very limited.

Silvesterlauf Zurich

When: 10th December 2023

Where: Through the streets of Zurich – Please note many of the road will be closed to traffic

Visit the Silvesterlauf website here for more information.

