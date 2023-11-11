Home Children The Märlitram Children’s Tram in Zurich 2023
The Märlitram Children’s Tram in Zurich 2023

The Märlitram Children's Christmas Tram by Jelmoli

by newinzurich
The Märlitram Zurich

The Märlitram Children’s Christmas Tram Zurich 2023

Jelmoli Märlitram Zurich

Children’s Christmas Tram Zurich 24th November – 23rd December 2023

Jelmoli Green Märlitram for 2020 Zurich

A Children’s Only Christmas Tram in Zurich

Jelmoli’s Märlitram is a special Christmas tram in Zurich ONLY for children! Driven around town by Santa Claus and accompanied by two angels telling Christmas stories, it is a real hit! It is always a red tram but in 2020 during the pandemic, they changed the colour to green as a symbol of hope. Since then it has reverted to its usual colour of red.

You can see a short Instagram Reel of the Märlitram in action here: 


Jelmoli Green Märlitram for 2020 Zurich

Märlitram By Jelmoli runs Daily During Advent

The Jelmoli Märlitram runs daily from 24th November to 23rd December 2023. The rides begin and end at Bellevue tram stop and go at regular 25 minute intervals between 1.35pm and 6.50pm. The rides are only for children between the ages of 4 and 10 years old. Sadly adults are not allowed!

Jelmoli Green Märlitram for 2020 Zurich

So why not treat your child to a trip on the Märlitram Children’s Tram in Zurich this Advent?

Märlitram Children’s Tram Weektime Rides

Monday to Friday 13 rides per day:

1:25 pm / 1:50 pm / 2:15 pm / 2:40 pm / 3:05 pm / 3:30 pm / 3:55 pm / 4:45 pm / 5:10 pm / 5:35 pm / 6:00 pm / 6:25 pm / 6:50 pm

Märlitram Children’s Tram Weekend Rides

Saturday & Sunday – 16 trips per day:

12.10 pm / 12.35 pm / 1.00 pm / 1.25 pm / 1.50 pm / 2.15 pm / 2.40 pm / 3.05 pm / 3.30 pm / 3.55 pm / 4.45 pm / 5.10 pm / 5.35 pm / 6.00 pm / 6.25 pm / 6.50 pm

Children Aged 4 – 10 years

Children between the ages of 4 and 10 years old can enjoy these fun-filled 25 minute journeys around Zurich from Bellevue to Limmatquai and Central, along Bahnhofstrasse and back to Bellevue.

Jelmoli Märlitram Zurich

The Märlitram is operated by Jelmoli who have been running it for over 60 years.

Where To Buy Your Märlitram Tickets

Previously you could purchase tickets from the Jelmoli Customer Service department, but now all tickets need to be booked online. Please see details here.

Please note tickets can be purchased from Friday 18th December. 

Jelmoli Märlitram for Children

When: 24th November – 23rd December 2023

Where: Bellevue Tram Stop, Zurich, Switzerland

Märlitram Tickets: Tickets cost CHF 10 each and you can buy them online here.

Tickets: For more information and to buy tickets visit the Jelmoli website here.

The Märlitram Zurich

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What's On Page or for a once a week newsletter on what's on in Zurich subscribe to our blog below.

Christmas Markets Guide to Zurich and Switzerland 2023

The Traditional Conelli Christmas Circus in Zurich in the Red Top

Singing Christmas Tree Zurich 2023 Celebrates Its 25 Year Anniversary

The Lucy Christmas Lights In Bahnhofstrasse Zurich

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich 2023

The Christmas Pyramid Outside Stadelhofen Railway Station Zurich Switzerland 2023

