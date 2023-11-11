The Märlitram Children’s Christmas Tram Zurich 2023

Children’s Christmas Tram Zurich 24th November – 23rd December 2023

A Children’s Only Christmas Tram in Zurich

Jelmoli’s Märlitram is a special Christmas tram in Zurich ONLY for children! Driven around town by Santa Claus and accompanied by two angels telling Christmas stories, it is a real hit! It is always a red tram but in 2020 during the pandemic, they changed the colour to green as a symbol of hope. Since then it has reverted to its usual colour of red.

You can see a short Instagram Reel of the Märlitram in action here:





Märlitram By Jelmoli runs Daily During Advent

The Jelmoli Märlitram runs daily from 24th November to 23rd December 2023. The rides begin and end at Bellevue tram stop and go at regular 25 minute intervals between 1.35pm and 6.50pm. The rides are only for children between the ages of 4 and 10 years old. Sadly adults are not allowed!

So why not treat your child to a trip on the Märlitram Children’s Tram in Zurich this Advent?

Märlitram Children’s Tram Weektime Rides

Monday to Friday 13 rides per day:

1:25 pm / 1:50 pm / 2:15 pm / 2:40 pm / 3:05 pm / 3:30 pm / 3:55 pm / 4:45 pm / 5:10 pm / 5:35 pm / 6:00 pm / 6:25 pm / 6:50 pm

Märlitram Children’s Tram Weekend Rides

Saturday & Sunday – 16 trips per day:

12.10 pm / 12.35 pm / 1.00 pm / 1.25 pm / 1.50 pm / 2.15 pm / 2.40 pm / 3.05 pm / 3.30 pm / 3.55 pm / 4.45 pm / 5.10 pm / 5.35 pm / 6.00 pm / 6.25 pm / 6.50 pm

Children Aged 4 – 10 years

Children between the ages of 4 and 10 years old can enjoy these fun-filled 25 minute journeys around Zurich from Bellevue to Limmatquai and Central, along Bahnhofstrasse and back to Bellevue.

The Märlitram is operated by Jelmoli who have been running it for over 60 years.

Where To Buy Your Märlitram Tickets

Previously you could purchase tickets from the Jelmoli Customer Service department, but now all tickets need to be booked online. Please see details here.

Please note tickets can be purchased from Friday 18th December.

Jelmoli Märlitram for Children

When: 24th November – 23rd December 2023

Where: Bellevue Tram Stop, Zurich, Switzerland

Märlitram Tickets: Tickets cost CHF 10 each and you can buy them online here.

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or for a once a week newsletter on what’s on in Zurich subscribe to our blog below.

Subscribe to Blog via Email

**********************

h

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSave