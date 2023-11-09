The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich 2023

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich

9th November – 30th December 2023

Illuminarium Zurich 2023

What is the Illuminarium in Zurich ?

The Illuminarium Zurich 2023 is a free outdoor light festival in the courtyard of the Swiss National Museum featuring a ticketed light show and serving food and drink. The good news is that it is back this Winter and opens on 9th November! It’s a wonderful place to visit in the run up to Christmas and is located very close to Zurich main station. Here are some photos to give you an idea of what it’s like. You can also see a video of the Illuminarium here.

Where Is The Illuminarium in Zurich?

The Illuminarium Zurich is located in the beautifully decorated courtyard of the Landesmuseum from 9th November until 30th December 2023 although please note, it is closed on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. It’s full of colour, music and vibrancy and in the evenings approaching Christmas, it’s definitely one of top places to visit to catch up with friends and enjoy a Glühwein or a meal.

In the centre there of the courtyard there is a festive Christmas tree and all around are colourful patterns projected onto the exterior walls of the Landesmuseum. There are food and drink stands and a bar serving hot and cold food and drinks and a Fondue Chalet too where you can enjoy delicious warming traditional melted cheese dishes.

At the bottom of the page you can see a short video – so you get an idea of what it looks like. Every year the decorations and projections are slightly different but they are always beautiful and full of colour!

How Much Does Entry to The Illuminarium Cost?

Entrance to the Illuminarium is FREE. It’s open every evening except for Christmas Eve, 24th and Christmas Day, 25th December when the venue is closed.

Two Light Shows at the Illuminarium for 2023

There are two different light shows that visitors in the inner courtyard of the Landesmuseum Zurich can watch:

1. YUKI BALL DISCO DANCE CHRISTMAS OPERA

For the sixth time, Yuki and her friends have another winter adventure – this time with a concert: the “BALL DISCO DANCE CHRISTMAS OPERA” – La Traviata reloaded! Show times for the Yuki Show begin from 5pm and are ticketed.

2. Digital Art Show

The ILLUMINARIUM is also presenting the “Digital Art Show” for the third time with the modern mapping show called CYBERCITY by Projektil, which takes viewers on an extraordinary journey through the World Wide Web.

Show times for the Digital Art Show are from 8pm and are ticketed.

ILLUMINARIUM DANCE – Daily from 7pm with DJs

For further pre-Christmas entertainment there is dancing and DJs too! There will be after-work aperitifs and winter daytime dancing in all weathers in the indoor and outdoor bars of the ILLUMINARIUM. The bars are open from 5 pm and from 7pm and there will be music played by 50 national and international DJs.

Andrea Olivia from Basel will be playing at the Grand Opening on Thursday, 9th November 9th and Ronny Grauer will be there too. Access to this part of the Light Festival is free for visitors.

The Line Up is As Follows:

Thursday 9th November – ANDREA OLIVA & Ronny Grauer

Friday 10th November – Daughter in Law & Evangelos

Saturday 11th November – KLAUS out of the house – Playlove, Samsara & Aaron Khaleian

ILLUMINARIUM Children’s Disco

This year there will also be a disco for children of all ages with Zurich’s most child-friendly DJs on the following Sundays: November 12th, Sunday December 3rd, Sunday December 17th from 3 – 5pm.

So why not pop by and have a Glüwein and check it out?

The Illuminarium Zurich

Where: The Landesmuseum Zurich

When: 9th November – 30th December 2023. Closed on 24th & 25th December 2023.

Admission to the Festival: FREE

Tickets for Yuki’s Christmas Light Show and the Digital Art Festival: See ticket details here.

How To Get To the Illuminarium

By train to Zurich Main Station. The Landesmuseum Zürich is just a few steps away from the station.

By Tram or Bus: Go to Bahnhofquai/HB (with Trams number 4, 11, 13, 14, 17, 46) or to Bahnhofplatz (with Trams number 3, 6, 10, 31).

By Car: Head for Zürich City and Zurich main station.

Parking: You can find parking at Hauptbahnhof (Sihlquai 41), at Central (Seilergraben) or at Urania (Uraniastrasse 3).

Take a look at this video to get an overview of the Illuminarium:

