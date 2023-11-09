Home Christmas The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich 2023
ChristmasExhibitions and EventsFamilyFreeMuseumsSwiss FestivalsSwitzerlandThings To DoWhat's On

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich 2023

The Illuminarium Zurich 9th November - 30th December 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich

9th November – 30th December 2023

The Illuminarium Zurich

Illuminarium Zurich 2023

What is the Illuminarium in Zurich ?

The Illuminarium Zurich 2023 is a free outdoor light festival in the courtyard of the Swiss National Museum featuring a ticketed light show and serving food and drink. The good news is that it is back this Winter and opens on 9th November! It’s a wonderful place to visit in the run up to Christmas and is located very close to Zurich main station. Here are some photos to give you an idea of what it’s like. You can also see a video of the Illuminarium here.

Illuminarium Zurich 2023

Where Is The Illuminarium in Zurich?

The Illuminarium Zurich is located in the beautifully decorated courtyard of the Landesmuseum from 9th November until 30th December 2023 although please note, it is closed on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. It’s full of colour, music and vibrancy and in the evenings approaching Christmas, it’s definitely one of top places to visit to catch up with friends and enjoy a Glühwein or a meal.

Christmas tree at Illuminarium Zurich

Christmas tree - The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich

In the centre there of the courtyard there is a festive Christmas tree and all around are colourful patterns projected onto the exterior walls of the Landesmuseum. There are food and drink stands and a bar serving hot and cold food and drinks and a Fondue Chalet too where you can enjoy delicious warming traditional melted cheese dishes.

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich

At the bottom of the page you can see a short video – so you get an idea of what it looks like. Every year the decorations and projections are slightly different but they are always beautiful and full of colour!

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich

How Much Does Entry to The Illuminarium Cost?

Entrance to the Illuminarium is FREE. It’s open every evening except for Christmas Eve, 24th and Christmas Day, 25th December when the venue is closed. 

Two Light Shows at the Illuminarium for 2023

There are two different light shows that visitors in the inner courtyard of the Landesmuseum Zurich can watch:

1. YUKI BALL DISCO DANCE CHRISTMAS OPERA

For the sixth time, Yuki and her friends have another winter adventure  – this time with a concert: the “BALL DISCO DANCE CHRISTMAS OPERA” – La Traviata reloaded! Show times for the Yuki Show begin from 5pm and are ticketed.

2. Digital Art Show

The ILLUMINARIUM is also presenting the “Digital Art Show” for the third time with the modern mapping show called CYBERCITY by Projektil, which takes viewers on an extraordinary journey through the World Wide Web.

Show times for the Digital Art Show are from 8pm and are ticketed.

ILLUMINARIUM DANCE – Daily from 7pm with DJs

For further pre-Christmas entertainment there is dancing and DJs too! There will be after-work aperitifs and winter daytime dancing in all weathers in the indoor and outdoor bars of the ILLUMINARIUM. The bars are open from 5 pm and from 7pm and there will be music played by 50 national and international DJs.

Andrea Olivia from Basel will be playing at the Grand Opening on Thursday, 9th November 9th and Ronny Grauer will be there too. Access to this part of the Light Festival is free for visitors.

The Line Up is As Follows: 

Thursday 9th November – ANDREA OLIVA & Ronny Grauer

Friday 10th November  – Daughter in Law & Evangelos

Saturday 11th November  – KLAUS out of the house – Playlove, Samsara & Aaron Khaleian

ILLUMINARIUM Children’s Disco

This year there will also be a disco for children of all ages with Zurich’s most child-friendly DJs on the following Sundays: November 12th, Sunday December 3rd, Sunday December 17th from 3 – 5pm.

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich Switzerland

Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich Switzerland

So why not pop by and have a Glüwein and check it out?

The Illuminarium Zurich

Where: The Landesmuseum Zurich

When: 9th November – 30th December 2023. Closed on 24th & 25th December 2023.

Admission to the Festival: FREE

Tickets for Yuki’s Christmas Light Show and the Digital Art Festival: See ticket details here. 

How To Get To the Illuminarium

By train to Zurich Main Station. The Landesmuseum Zürich is just a few steps away from the station.

By Tram or Bus: Go to Bahnhofquai/HB (with Trams number 4, 11, 13, 14, 17, 46) or to Bahnhofplatz (with Trams number 3, 6, 10, 31).

By Car: Head for Zürich City and Zurich main station.
Parking: You can find parking at Hauptbahnhof (Sihlquai 41), at Central (Seilergraben) or at Urania (Uraniastrasse 3).

For more information about the event visit the Illuminarium website here

Video of Illuminarium

Take a look at this video to get an overview of the Illuminarium:

*********************************

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our Home Page .

If you’re not a subscriber already, why not sign up to our weekly events newsletter below:

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

***** Articles You May Like ****

Christmas Markets Guide to Zurich and Switzerland 2023

 

Singing Christmas Tree Zurich 2023 Celebrates Its 25 Year Anniversary

The Christmas Pyramid Outside Stadelhofen Railway Station Zurich Switzerland 2023

 

Samichlaus Schwimmen in the River Limmat Zurich 2023

Lichterschwimmen in Zurich 2023

Best Places To Eat Fondue in Zurich 2023

Best Places to go Ice Skating in Zurich

**************************

 

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid November 2023

THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE – Zurich English-Speaking Theatre

Blickfang Designfair Zurich 2023 at the Kongresshaus

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of November 2023

The Zauberpark at the Circle Zurich Airport 2023

Die Herzbaracke on Lake Zurich

Christmas Markets Guide to Zurich and Switzerland 2023

Disney The Lion King at Theater 11 In...

Expovina Wine Ships – the Wine Boats in...

Secret Dinner Zurich 2023: Casino Royale Montenegro 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus