Top Christmas Events in Zurich 2023

There are lots of fun things to do all over the city (including the wonderful Christmas Markets) during Advent and in the run up to Christmas Day and New Year. Here are some of the key ones with details of when they are open.

The Christmas Markets in Zurich have got to be one of the top Christmas events in Zurich and they open on 23rd November. The key ones are the Wienachtsmarkt at Bellevue, the Christmas Market with a giant Christmas Tree at Zurich Main station, the Christmas Markt in the Niederdorf and the market at the Singing Christmas Tree. You can read all about these markets and many others in Switzerland here.

You can see a short video of the previous Wienachtsdorf Christmas Market at Bellevue here.

The “Lucy” Christmas lights go on in Bahnhofstrasse at 6pm precisely on Thursday 23rd November and they will remain on throughout the Christmas and New Year until 6th January. The lights are very energy efficient. You can find out more about the Lucy lights here.

3. Christmas Sunday Shopping 27th November, 4th & 18th December

At Christmas there is extra time to get all your Christmas gifts as there are 3 Shopping Sundays in the run up to Christmas this year on 26th November and on 3rd and 17th December. See details here.

The Singing Christmas Tree in Werdmühleplatz Zurich has got to be another of the top Christmas events in Zurich and is a wonderful sight to behold. There is also a small Christmas Market attached too. Find out more about the Singing Christmas Tree here .

Zurich’s most famous Christmas Market has a very special attraction a giant Christmas Tree! You can see it at the Christkindli market at Zurich Main station from 24th November till 24th December. Previously there used to be a Swarovski tree here. However, this year there will be a 10 metre (32 ft) high tree and visitors to the Christmas Market are invited to pedal on bicycles in order to generate electricity to make the light balls on the large Christmas tree twinkle.

You can visit Santa Claus along with his helper, Schmutzli at this house in the Käferberg forest at certain times. See website for details

Standing 8.5m high outside Stadelhofen station the Christmas Pyramid is a great place to visit for a Glühwein with friends or even a raclette. November 24th until 24th December. You can find out more about the tradition of the Weihnachts Pyramide here.

The Illuminarium light festival in the inner courtyard of the Landesmuseum in Zurich which is open daily and where you can also buy tickets for an optional Light Show and a Art Festival. It is already open now and continues until 30th December. Please note it is closed on 24th & 25th December. Find out more and see some photos here.

We have some more photos of the Illuminarium you can view here.

Take a look at this short reel of the Illuminarium here:

Taking place at Bürkliplatz until Wednesday 20th December from 10am – 8pm. A perfect Christmas activity for all the family. Find out all about Kerzenziehen here

This children only tram is a legend in Zurich! Children are driven round town and entertained by Father Christmas and his fairy helpers. Tickets can be bought online. Find out all about it here.

Why not head out to The Circle at Zurich airport and experience the magic of the Zauberpark? It’s open from 23rd November till 10th December and is easy to get to by public transport or car. As well as a selection of great concerts there is a beautiful light show and a wide selection of food stalls. A great place to go with all the family! Find out all about it here.

At 5pm on Sunday 27th November (the first of the 3 Shopping Sundays in Zurich) there will be a Samichlaus or Santa Procession in Bahnhofstrasse. It all starts close to the Singing Christmas Tree in Werdmühleplatz and goes all down Bahnhofstrasse to Bürkliplatz with lots of fun and plenty of treats! See details (in German) here.

Swim across the Limmat in the chilly December water! The water temperature will be between 6 and 8 degrees, you need to be over 16 and you have to register first. From 1.30pm on Sunday 4th December (only for the brave or the mad!)

Take a look at our photos from a previous Limmat Swimming Event here.

Read all about the Samichlaus Schwimmen event here.

A Fun Run through centre of Zurich on 11th December. Read all about it here.

Th Conelli Circus is back in Zurich with its familiar red top and offers great entertainment for all the family including acrobatics, music, singing, dancing, puppetry and more. Find out all about this traditional family circus here.

The Swiss Salto Show takes place from 29th November until 31st December 2023 in Kloten, near the airport. Website

17. Ice Skating in Zurich

Please note that this year there is no ice skating at the Christmas Market in front of the Opera House once again this year. If you fancy ice skating, check out all these great places you can practise this fun Winter Sport.

18. Curling & Fondue at the Dolder Sports

How about going Curling and finishing off with a delicious fondue? You can do both these at the Dolder Sport just up close to the Dolder Grand. Find out more here. Of course if you prefer you could simply go ice skating at the Dolder ice rink followed by a fondue.

This cute little tradition involves watching hundreds of little lights float down the River Limmat. It takes place on the Thursday before Christmas. Starting from Weinplatz next to the Storchen at 6pm children place little floating lanterns on the Limmat and watch them float by. See more information here.

20. Winter Magic Uto Kulm Uetliberg 25th Nov 2023 – 28th Feb 2024

Why not take the train up the Uetliberg to the Uto Kulm and not only will you be rewarded with great views over the city but there are lights and refreshments too. You can grab a Glühwein at the Panorama Terasse or stop by for a meal. See details here.

Why not go along to one of the short 15 minute (free) concerts at the Opera House in Zurich which are running from. Read all about the Christmas Advent Calendar at the Opera House here.

22. New Years Fireworks 31st December / 1st January

You can enjoy the New Year fireworks from many locations along the lake, but the top places are ticketed. Visit the Website here

23. Fondue Restaurants, Pop Ups Tram & Cruise

There’s nothing better than a fondue when it’s cold outside – Zurich is full of fondue restaurants, fondue pop ups, the Fondue Tram and the Fondue Cruise. Take a look at our Fondue Guide here.

If you fancy making a fondue at home – find out how to make one here.

We hope you enjoyed our list of the top Christmas events in Zurich for 2023 and if we’ve left any out, please let us know in the comments below.

