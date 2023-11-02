The Zauberpark at the Circle Zurich Airport

The Zauberpark at the Circle at Zurich Airport 2023

The Zauberpark at Zurich Airport 23rd November – 10th December

Looking for a great place to visit with all the family? There are lots of wonderful winter attractions all over the city and this is one which is bound to appeal to music lovers, art lovers, Christmas Market lovers, as well as those just curious to see what this year’s art installations look like. The Zauberpark at the Circle at Zurich Airport really is a great place for young and old alike.

How To Get There

First of all you head for the airport and then simply follow the signs for The Circle. You then enter the park at the area of the Circle where the small funicular is located. You can take the funicular to the top but that would mean missing out on the path which take you on a trail of magical illuminations – so it is is definitely best to take the path.

3 Main Attractions at the Zauberpark

There are 3 main attractions at the Zauberpark. There is the Light Trail, the Concert and music area (where there are some concerts aimed specially for kids) as well as the Food Market or “Genussdorf” area. When you book a concert ticket you have access to all areas. If you just want to see the Light Trail, you can do that after 9pm and the Genussdorf is the where you can enjoy delicious warming Winter delicacies. In the ticket area of the Zauberpark website you can find details of the various prices.

A Colourful Trail of Light Installations

You can find amazing illuminated art all along the Light Trail – please note these photos are from last year. Each of the art installations which makes up this colourful outdoor exhibition is unique and everyone will find their favourite.

Without a doubt my favourite was the huge face which kept changing expression every millisecond. It was absolutely mesmerising to watch.

Christmas Market Huts With Hot Food and Drink

Once you’ve seen the path lined with the installations there is plenty more to explore. There are little Christmas huts selling food and drink – everything from the traditional Bratwurst to a seasonal Raclette or even a red Thai curry!

Each Night a Different Concert at the Zauberpark Zurich Airport

In addition, every night there is a concert. When we were there we saw Bastian Baker and it was a great concert with plenty of audience interaction and a really fun evening.

The Zauberpark is on from 23rd November until 10th December and it’s a great evening out in Zurich!

Short Video of Zauberpark at Zurich Airport

The Zauberpark at the Circle Zurich Airport

When: 23rd November – 10th December 2023

Open: From 5pm – 10.30pm

Tickets: Various Prices – see prices here.

With a Zürcher Kantonalbank card, you can get a 20% discount on tickets. The ZKB discount is a limited offer and is only valid while available ticket stocks last. Please check the Zauberpark website for details.

The Zauberpark is an experience for young and old, for families and friends, music fans and those interested in culture, as well as the ideal place for Advent aperitifs and Christmas parties.

