What’s On In Zurich Beginning of November 2023

Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of November 2023
There are so many great events on right now! The JAZZNOJAZZ Festival has begun, the Expovina Wine Ships have docked, Honold’s Chocolate Tram has started, Auto Zurich Car Show is on, the Rapperswil Cheese Festival takes place on 4th and the Opera House is showing a FREE light show on Sechselaeutenplatz. The Basler Herbstmesse is taking place in Basel and you can see more details of Autumn Festivals here.
If you’re looking for advice and Ski and Snowboarding kit, Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has amazing Season Opening Offers on Friday 3rd & Saturday 4th November as well as lots of family entertainment on 4th. The Oktoberfest at Bauschänzli ends on 4th November and of course many of the ice skating rinks have opened! Secret Dinner Zurich is on from 3rd Nov-23rd December and tickets are also on sale for the Lieutenant of Inishmore by Zurich’s English Speaking Theatre – so do go along and support this enthusiastic group. Another great production is Disney’s Lion King – in the original English language version & tickets are on sale for this too!
For those of you who have recently arrived in Zurich check out our top tips for newcomers here. If you’re looking for a great restaurant check out our Zurich Restaurant Guides here. And if you’re looking for a fondue check our Fondue Guide here. If the weather turns to rain, you can find some rainy day ideas and activities see here. If you’re looking for a great Pilates teacher – read all about Patumbah Pilates with Heather Steele here and if you’re looking for interior design inspiration for your home check out Spectroom and Rivage Interior here. And if any of you are thinking of changing your health insurance now is the time to do it – see some information below:
DON’T FORGET HEALTH INSURANCE CHANGES 2024: By the end of October, you will have received your new policy for 2024, with all the relevant increases. If you want, you can compare your health insurance on the independent Swiss Confederation link Priminfo.ch. If you wish to get a better deal for 2024 your letter of termination needs to be received by your insurance company by the end of November.
SUPPLEMENTARY INSURANCE (LCA): If basic health insurance is comparable in terms of benefits (but not services), the supplementary insurance is completely different and varies conisderlably from one company to another. According to independent online comparison sites (such as moneyland.ch, comparis.ch and the VZ VermögensZentrum), Helsana has been rated as one of the best for value for money. You can get a free no obligation quote from an English speaking Helsana consultant by clicking here. Please note: Never cancel your supplementary insurance until you have been accepted by your new insurance company.
FAMILY EXCURSIONS
Here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich. See this Instagram reel of our recent trip to Stresa and Lake Maggiore in Italy by train from Zurich- and do follow us on Instagram for more ideas in Zurich and beyond.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS
It may be a little early to talk about Christmas – but the Illuminarium opens on 9th November and the Christmas Markets mostly open on 23rd November – see details here. The Singing Christmas Tree and the Lucy Christmas Lights both go on on 23rd November. The Stadelhofen Pyramid arrives on the same day and the Christmas “Santa” Swimming for the brave!) in the Limmat is on 3rd December. If you’re looking for great ideas for Zurich or Switzerland Christmas Presents – take a look at these posters here.
EVENT LISTINGS
JAZZNOJAZZ FESTIVAL ZURICH 1st – 4th NOV: The JAZZNOJAZZ festival is back in Zurich for a mix of great sounds, some jazz, some not. See details of this great festival & photos by Geoff Pegler here.
AUTO ZURICH CAR SHOW 2nd – 5th NOV: Zurich’s annual car show is back at the Messe in Oerlikon from 2nd – 5th November. See details of Auto Zurich here.
FREE OPERA LIGHT SHOW IN ZURICH 2nd – 4th NOVEMBER: Don’t miss this FREE audio visual light show projected onto the facade of the Opera House in Zurich. Read all about it here.
EXPOVINA WINE SHIPS IN ZURICH 2nd – 16th NOVEMBER: The Expovina Wine Ships have docked in Zurich. They are located at Bürkliplatz and offer a wonderful opportunity to taste wine in a unique location. Read all about Expovina here.
TALKING BODIES EXHIBITION MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG OPENS 3RD NOV: Don’t miss this interesting and thought provoking exhibition all about the bodies that are chosen for advertising posters. It opens on 3rd November. Read all about it here.
HONOLD’S SCHOGGI TRAM 3rd – 12th NOVEMBER: Honold’s ever popular Chocolate Tram, the “Schoggi Tram” is back in Zurich until 12th November. To find out all about the Schoggi tram and to create your own DIY experience if you were unable to get tickets, take a look here.
OKTOBERFEST STILL ON AT BAUSCHÄNZLI UNTIL 4th NOV: Bauschänzli Oktoberfest is still on till 4th November! So if you’re looking for Oktoberfest fun in Zurich take a look here.
SPORT SHOP TIME OUT SEASON OPENING 3rd & 4th NOVEMBER: Don’t miss the grand season opening event at Sport Shop Time Out in Uster on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th November. With top ski brands and savings of 20% on most items on Friday, and savings up to 70% on various items on Saturday, it’s THE place to go for all skiers and mountains lovers! Read all about it here.
CASINO ROYALE MONTENEGRO SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH 3rd NOV – 23rd DEC: Tickets are selling fast for Secret Dinner in Zurich and some dates have already sold out. The theme this year is Casino Royale Montenegro and it’s a wonderful idea to go with friends or as a couple and a fabulous idea for a company Christmas do. See details and find out more here.
CHEESE FESTIVAL RAPPERSWIL 4th NOVEMBER: The Cheese Festival is taking place in Rapperswil on 4th November! Don’t miss! See details of this wonderful Käsefest here.
Did you know that you can watch theatre productions in English in Zurich? The Zurich English Speaking Theatre is located in Seefeld and from 8th – 18th November they will be performing The Lieutenant of Inishmore . Why not round up a group of friends and go for an evening out to the theatre?
Enjoy a great night out at the theatre (in English) in Zurich!
Tickets are on sale now ==>> Zurich English Speaking Theatre
CHRISTMAS PHOTO SESSIONS BOOK NOW – 5th & 12th NOVEMBER: Whether you’re looking for incredible pictures for your holiday card, some Christmas-themed gifts for family and friends, or to begin a tradition of your family’s annual photo to display over the holidays, this is the perfect chance. Photos will be taken on Sunday ( November 5th & 12th) from 13:00 -18.00 at Streitholzstr 7, 8057 Zürich. To Book your session, please contact Carmen at: info@carmen.photo or visit www.carmen.photo
THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE BY MARTIN MCDONAGH 8th-18th NOV: Don’t miss out on this Tony and Olivier Award-winning play in English. What happens when Mad Padraic’s cat is knocked over on an empty road in Ireland? Padraic loves his cat more than anything and someone is going to pay. This dark comedy is full of cutting dialogue and a fast-paced plot, touching on a serious subject while adding a bit of satirical insanity. Read all about the play and see full details here.
LION KING – TICKETS ON SALE NOW: The Lion King will be in at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from 23rd November until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can. Read all about this hit musical here
BASEL HERBSTMESSE TILL 12th NOVEMBER: The biggest Autumn fair in the whole of Switzerland, the Basler Herbstmesse is on in Basel on 12th November. Read all about it here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN NOW OPEN FOR THE WINTER SEASON : Frau Gerolds Garten is now open for the Winter Season. Read all about it here.
MANY ICE SKATING RINKS NOW OPEN: Many of the city’s ice rinks are now open. Take a look here for details.
SWISS AUTUMN FESTIVALS: Check out more Swiss Autumn Festivals here.
ART PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION PHOTOBASTEI 9th – 19th NOV: Art Photography Exhibition “In My Mind” created by Irina and Slava Skripnik. At the exhibition you will see 40 large format art prints created between 2015 and 2023. Location: Photobastei, Sihlquai 125, CH-8005, Zürich. From 9th-19th November Vernissage: 9th November 6pm. Free entry.
LIT TURNIP PARADE RICHTERSWIL ZURICH 11th NOVEMBER: The biggest lit turnip parade or “Räbeliechtli Richterswil” takes place on 11th November in Richterswil, Zurich. It will be busy so best option is to take the train or boat to get there. Read all about it here.
OH LA LA SHOW IN ZURICH KLOTEN TILL 19th NOV: Oh La La is an acrobatic and dance show for over 16s only which takes place in Kloten every Autumn. See the impressions by photographer Geoff Pegler here.
BLICKFANG DESIGN FAIR AT KONGRESSHAUS 17th -19th NOV: The Blickfang Design fair is back at the Kongresshaus Zurich from 17th – 19th November. See all the info here.
AMERICAN WOMENS CLUB ZURICH THANKSGIVING DINNER – SUNDAY, 19TH NOV: Join the exclusive Thanksgiving Potluck on 19th November starting at 15.00 for a family-friendly feast! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect and savor the flavours of the season at the AWCZ’s Clubhouse, Höschgasse 58, 8008 Zurich. Sign up online here.
AWCZ CHRISTMAS MARKET – SUNDAY, 26th NOVEMBER: Bring your friends and family to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa or Glühwein, stock up on delicious baked goods to take home, send your kids to the Activity Lounge while you can shop and browse the exclusive mini market with various vendors from the Zürich area. You will be able to find affordable goods for everyone on your Christmas list! Swing by the AWCZ Clubhouse (Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich) anytime between 11:00-17:00. See details here.
THE TRADITIONAL ONION MARKET (ZIBELEMARIT) IN BERN 27th NOVEMBER: One Swiss tradition really worth a day out is a trip to the Onion Market in Bern. It takes place on Monday 27th November and is definitely worth a visit. See all the details here.
PIXEL ZOO OCEAN: Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here.
THE KIMONO EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM RIETBERG ON NOW: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition about the history of the Kimono which is on now at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich until 7th January 2024.Visit the website here.
VISIT BERWERK KÄPFNACH HORGEN BEFORE END OF NOVEMBER: Just a reminder to visit the Käpfnach Mine in Horgen before it closes for the season at the end of November. It makes for a great family outing. Find out all about it here.
AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF ZURICH PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 2nd & 3rd DEC: Each year the American Women’s Club of Zurich offers children the opportunity to have their photos taken with Santa. We have a professional photographer, backdrops, and a very friendly, approachable Santa. Photos will be taken on Saturday and Sunday (December 2nd & 3rd) from 9:00-13:00 and from 14:00-18:00 at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). Photos cost 30/35 CHF for 2 or more kids for AWCZ members and 45/50 CHF for 2 or more kids for AWCZ non-members. To reserve your time slot, please contact Lyla at: awczlylat@gmail.com.
KATJA LOHER ART INSTALLATION AT MILCHBAR ZURICH UNTIL 11th JAN: Check out the beautiful Art Installation at the Milchbar Zurich. See our Instagram video of it here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.
ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Before the hiking season ends … A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at this selection of 6 circular hikes here.
TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE
A TRIP TO THE UNSPOILT VALLEY AOSTA: Yvonne recently visited the beautiful, unspoilt, French (& Italian of course) speaking area of Italy and had a wonderful time hiking, touring and sampling the local produce. Read all about her adventures here.
A TRIP TO LAKE PALPUOGNA: The Stunning lake of Palpuogna is a wonderful place to visit in Autumn and Winter and in 2007 Lai da Palpuogna was voted the most beautiful place in Switzerland. Read all about it here.
BLAUSEE IN AUTUMN: If you’re quick you should still be able to catch the beauts of Blausee in its Autumn splendour. See more photos and information here.
LATEST UPDATE ON THE GOTTHARD BASE TUNNEL AND JOURNEYS TO TICINO: See the latest updates her on the repairs which are still ongoing to the Gotthard Base tunnel following the rail accident a few weeks ago. See details here.
AUTUMN TREAT – VERMICELLE: How about treating yourself to a wonderful Vermicelle tart? Read all about this typical Swiss Autumn treat here.
FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Recipe of the week this week is: Pumpkin Soup.
FONDUE TRAIN ON THE CHRUCHILL RED ARROW: How about a trip on the Fondue Train on the Churchill Red Arrow? See all the information and pictures here.
CHRISTMAS MARKETS GUIDE: See our guide to the Christmas Markets 2023 here.
EXPATS
LOOKING FOR HEALTH INSURANCE FOR YOUR FAMILY? Finding the right health insurance in Switzerland can be complicated! However, take a look at what you need to know about before you commit to the health insurance here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
NEW EXPAT IN SWITZERLAND? CHECK OUT ZUZUG CONSULTING: If you’re new to Switzerland check out the practical expat services on offer from Zuzug Consulting here.
LOOKING FOR STYLISH INTERIORS FOR YOUR ZURICH HOME? Then why not po into Sprectroom in Meilen or Rivage Interior in Feldmeilen where thy can give you expert advice and show you their extensive range of furniture and accessories for both inside and outside your home. Read all about them here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you want to switch insurance) take a look here. You might also be interested in having some assistance from Zuzug Consulting, a company which helps new expats with a range of services to settle in. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
If you've just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you want to switch insurance) take a look here. You might also be interested in having some assistance from Zuzug Consulting, a company which helps new expats with a range of services to settle in. If you're looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here.
LOOKING FOR A SWISS CHRISTMAS PRESENT? If you’re looking for great ideas for Zurich or Switzerland Christmas Presents – how about these posters of Zurich and Switzerland here?
