What’s On In Zurich End of November 2023

Things To Do In Zurich End of November 2023

Christmas in Zurich is full steam ahead! The Lucy Lights went on in Bahnhofstrasse and most of the Christmas Markets have started, the Singing Christmas Tree is celebrating 25 years and the Conelli Circus is open. Most of the Ice Rinks are open, and the Zauberpark Illuminations and concerts have started. On Sunday 26th the first of the Christmas Shopping Sundays takes place and the same day there is the Samichlaus Parade in Bahnhofstrasse. If you fancy Candle Dipping take a look here and the traditional Onion Festival in Berne takes place on Monday 27th November. A few tickets to the Samichlaus Schwimmen event are available by auction – see details here .

Secret Dinner Zurich continues till 23rd December and Disney’s Lion King (in English) has just opened! For those of you who have recently arrived in Zurich check out our top tips for newcomers here. If you’re looking for great restaurants check out our Zurich Restaurant Guides here. And if you’re looking for a fondue take a look at our 🫕 Fondue Guide here. If the weather turns to rain, you can find some ☔️ rainy day ideas and activities see here. If you fancy going for an excursion, here are 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

If you’re looking for a great Pilates teacher – read all about Patumbah Pilates with Heather Steele here and if you’re looking for interior design inspiration for your home check out Spectroom and Rivage Interior here. If any of you are thinking of changing your health insurance you will need to act before the end of November – see some information further down in this article.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

The Illuminarium is on in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum from 9th November – 30th December

The Candle Dipping at Bürkliplatz is on now until 20th December

The Singing Christmas Tree began on 23rd November.

The Lucy Christmas Lights went on on 23rd November.

The Stadelhofen Pyramid opened on 23rd November.

The Samichlaus Parade in Bahnhofstrasse takes place on Sunday 26th November at 5pm.

The Shopping Sundays in Zurich are on 26th November, 3rd and 17th December.

The Zauberpark Light Illuminations and concerts are now on at The Circle at Zurich Airport

The Märlitram began on 24th November.

The Musical Advent Calendar Concerts at the Opera House Zurich are on from 1st – 23rd December.

The Silvesterlauf Pre-Christmas Run takes place on 10th December and registration is open now.

The Christmas “Santa” Swimming (for the brave!) in the Limmat is on 3rd December.

The Lichterschwimmen on the River Limmat takes place on Thursday 21st December.

Full List Of Christmas Events

If you’re looking for great ideas for Zurich or Switzerland Christmas Presents – check out these posters here:

EVENT LISTINGS

VILLA BIMBAM CHRISTMAS MARKET POP UP SAT 24th NOV – 22nd DEC: Taking place at Max Frisch Platz in Zurich Oerlikon, with a market, bar, disco, food and more. See details here.

VILLA BIMBAM MARKET; BAR; DISCO; FOOD 24th NOV – 22nd DEC: Villa Bimbam promises a lot of Christmas fun and is located at Max Frisch Platz in 8050 Zurich Oerlikon. See details here.

LOWENBRAU KUNST JINGLE MINGLE FREE CHRISTMAS WORKSHOPS 25th NOV: Don’t miss these free Christmas workshops taking place in Limmatstrasse 270, 8005 Zürich on Saturday 25th November from 3pm – 7pm. See all the details here.

SAMICHLAUS PARADE SUNDAY 26th NOVEMBER: Don’t miss the Samichlaus processions on Sunday 26th November down Bahnhofstrasse. The procession starts at 5pm close to the Singing Christmas Tree and ends at Bürkliplatz.

IMAGINE PICASSO IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL JANUARY: Don’t miss this amazing immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG. See details here.

PURE BEAUTY SPA NOVEMBER TREATMENT SALE: Check out the great offers at Pure Beauty Spa leading up to Black Friday. Take a look at the special offers here.

ORDER YOUR CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR TAKE AWAY TURKEY: If you're looking for a fully cooked and prepared Christmas or New Year Turkey or Goose you can order one from 23rd November – 8th January at the Park Hyatt Hotel and collect it all prepared directly at the hotel.You need to order 48 hours in advance. See the full information here. FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN NOW OPEN FOR THE WINTER SEASON : Frau Gerolds Garten is now open for the Winter Season. Read all about it here. AWCZ CHRISTMAS MARKET – SUNDAY, 26th NOVEMBER: Bring your friends and family to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa or Glühwein, stock up on delicious baked goods to take home, send your kids to the Activity Lounge while you can shop and browse the exclusive mini market with various vendors from the Zürich area. You will be able to find affordable goods for everyone on your Christmas list! Swing by the AWCZ Clubhouse (Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich) anytime between 11:00-17:00. See details here.

THE TRADITIONAL ONION MARKET (ZIBELEMARIT) IN BERN 27th NOVEMBER: One Swiss tradition really worth a day out is a trip to the Onion Market in Bern. It takes place on Monday 27th November and is definitely worth a visit. See all the details here.

PIXEL ZOO OCEAN: Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here.

VISIT BERWERK KÄPFNACH HORGEN BEFORE END OF NOVEMBER: Just a reminder to visit the Käpfnach Mine in Horgen before it closes for the season at the end of November. It makes for a great family outing. Find out all about it here.

STATION X – DINNER & SHOW TILL 8th DEC: The Station X dinner, experience and show is on in Zurich until 8th December – see details here.

CHRISTMAS PHOTO SESSIONS BOOK NOW : Whether you’re looking for incredible pictures for your holiday card, some Christmas-themed gifts for family and friends, or to begin a tradition of your family’s annual photo to display over the holidays, this is the perfect chance. To Book your session, please contact Carmen at: info@carmen.photo or visit www.carmen.photo

CASINO ROYALE MONTENEGRO SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH UNTIL 23rd DEC: Tickets are selling fast for Secret Dinner in Zurich and some dates have already sold out. The theme this year is Casino Royale Montenegro and it's a wonderful idea to go with friends or as a couple and a fabulous idea for a company Christmas do. See details and find out more here.

LION KING – TICKETS ON SALE NOW: The Lion King will be in at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from 23rd November until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can. Read all about this hit musical here

SAMICHLAUS SCHWIMMEN TICKETS AVAILABLE ON AUCTION NOW: On 13th November the tickets for the Samichlaus Schwimmen on 3rd December went on sale and sold out. A few have been reserved for an auction you can bid for. Find out all about it here. TALKING BODIES EXHIBITION MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG OPEN NOW: Don’t miss this interesting and thought provoking exhibition all about the bodies that are chosen for advertising posters. It opened on 3rd November. Read all about it here. HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE BELLEVUE: The Herzbaracke floating theatre is back in Zurich Bellevue from now until 10th March 2024. Why not visit this unique institution on Lake Zurich. Find out all about it here. SPORT SHOP TIME OUT NOW OPEN FOR WINTER SEASON SKI KIT: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster is ready for the Ski and Snow season with top ski brands and expert advice from English speaking staff. THE place to go for all skiers and mountains lovers! DON’T FORGET HEALTH INSURANCE CHANGES 2024: You should have received your new policy for 2024 by the end of October,with all the relevant increases. If you want, you can compare your health insurance on the independent Swiss Confederation link Priminfo.ch. If you wish to get a better deal for 2024 your letter of termination needs to be received by your insurance company by the end of November.

SUPPLEMENTARY INSURANCE (LCA): If basic health insurance is comparable in terms of benefits (but not services), the supplementary insurance is completely different and varies conisderlably from one company to another. According to independent online comparison sites (such as moneyland.ch, comparis.ch and the VZ VermögensZentrum), Helsana has been rated as one of the best for value for money. You can get a free no obligation quote from an English speaking Helsana consultant by clicking here. Please note: Never cancel your supplementary insurance until you have been accepted by your new insurance company. TURICUM: A NEW BOOK ABOUT ZURICH: What makes the place we call home? Does a city have its own hidden DNA? The book «Turicum» is all about the city of Zurich with its 420,000 inhabitants from over 172 nations. Yadolah Dodge portrays people who have a close relationship with this city. They show us their working world and tell us about their relationship with Zurich. Turicum is out now in all good bookshops and would make a great Christmas present for a fan of Zurich.

AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF ZURICH PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 2nd & 3rd DEC: Each year the American Women’s Club of Zurich offers children the opportunity to have their photos taken with Santa. We have a professional photographer, backdrops, and a very friendly, approachable Santa. Photos will be taken on Saturday and Sunday (December 2nd & 3rd) from 9:00-13:00 and from 14:00-18:00 at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). Photos cost 30/35 CHF for 2 or more kids for AWCZ members and 45/50 CHF for 2 or more kids for AWCZ non-members. To reserve your time slot, please contact Lyla at: awczlylat@gmail.com.

MANY ICE SKATING RINKS NOW OPEN: Many of the city’s ice rinks are now open. Take a look here for details.

AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF ZURICH – BOOK FAIR – SAT 16th DECEMBER: Come join the American Women’s Club or Zurich at our clubhouse (Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich) on the 16th December from 10.00-17.00! We’ll have a Book Fair which will feature a wide selection of new English books for children. The Book Fair is open to members and non-members. To find out more visit our website.

5 IDEAS FOR THINGS TO DO ON A WINTER DATE NIGHT WITHOUT SPENDING A FORTUNE: We all know how expensive Zurich can be but take a look at this article by Amy Challenger where she invites us to explore some of the cheaper and even free ways to enjoy a date night out in Zurich. Take a look here.

THE KIMONO EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM RIETBERG TILL 7th JAN: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition about the history of the Kimono which is on now at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich until 7th January 2024.Visit the website here.

KATJA LOHER ART INSTALLATION AT MILCHBAR ZURICH UNTIL 11th JAN: Check out the beautiful Art Installation at the Milchbar Zurich. See our Instagram video of it here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE

SNOW SHOEING: Check out a collection of great Snow Shoe hikes here. Do check if the snow conditions before setting out.

VISIT KLÖNTALERSEE: Klöntasersee is another beautiful lake to visit in the Autumn. Take a look here.

A TRIP TO LAKE PALPUOGNA: The Stunning lake of Palpuogna is a wonderful place to visit in Autumn and Winter and in 2007 Lai da Palpuogna was voted the most beautiful place in Switzerland. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO THE SWISS AIRFORCE MUSEUM DÜBENDORF: If you’re a fan of aircraft, why not take a trip to Dübendorf to visit the Swiss Airforce Museum in Dübendorf or the “Flieger Flan” as it is affectionately called. Read all about it here.

AUTUMN TREAT – VERMICELLE: How about treating yourself to a wonderful Vermicelle tart? Read all about this typical Swiss Autumn treat here.

FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.